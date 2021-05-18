 Skip to main content
SOFTBALL: Strong pitcher and batting leads Beaver Dam past DeForest 10-0
SOFTBALL: Strong pitcher and batting leads Beaver Dam past DeForest 10-0

Pitcher Gabby Fakes knows how to put on a clinic when she gets to start in the circle for the Beaver Dam prep softball team.

She struck out 12 and gave up just one hit and walked two in the Golden Beavers’ 10-0 Badger North Conference victory over DeForest on Tuesday.

Fakes wasn’t just dominant in the circle, she also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs at the plate. Haley Allen also had two doubles, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Riley Czarknecki also went 2-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs.

As a team, Beaver Dam scattered 12 hits on the Norskies in a five-inning game that ended early due to the 10-run rule. Riley Schwartz and Gracie Halfman also had two hits apiece. Halfman finished with three RBIs.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

