SOFTBALL: Strong pitching, powerful bats help Randolph shutout Oshkosh Lourdes 10-0

RANDOLPH — Hitting in prep softball can be contagious; meaning one whack at the ball can get an entire team fired up.
That’s what happened in Monday’s WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal game between third-seeded Randolph and sixth-seeded Oshkosh Lourdes.
Sophomore Bri Baird blasted a two-run homer to left that sparked a seven-run third inning and an eventual 10-0 shellacking of the Red Knights.
“Hitting is very contagious,” Baird said. “Once one does it, everyone else gets confidence, and with confidence we score runs.”
That was Baird’s 11th dinger on the season. She went 2-for-2 with two RBIs at the plate, helping the Rockets move on to play at second-seeded Catholic Central on Wednesday.
“I was afraid I was going to get intentionally walked because when we played them last time at Oshkosh, I got intentionally walked a lot,” Baird said. “I was really praying to get an at bat. My first at bat (today), I hit all those foul balls.”
Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck jokingly said he talked to Lourdes coach Jim Johnson afterwards and he said he was going to walk Baird from that point on.
“He told me, she isn’t seeing a pitch for the next two year,” Kohlbeck said with a smile.
Kohlbeck said he thought team’s might start doing that to Baird a lot in the postseason, so he switched the lineup to where Baird bats third and sophomore Jorey Buwalda — who has six home runs on the season — is in the clean-up spot.
“It’s going to be that way for the rest of the season,” Kohlbeck said. “We put Jorey behind to have the power behind her, so they can’t intentionally walk her. … The girl can hit. I’m so happy for her.”
Buwalda — who went 2-for-3 with an RBI — had an RBI single to left to put Randolph up 1-0 over the Red Knights.
Baird’s two-run dinger started the third inning. Buwalda singled and senior Maddie Hemling doubled to put runners on second and third.
“You could just see everyone was relaxed when (Baird) hit that home run,” Kohlbeck said. “Ok, we’ve got that three-run lead. They got into the game more.”
Senior Allison Nieman struck out, but sophomore catcher Riley Kuklinski dropped the pitch and sailed it over the head of junior first baseman Camille Clark, allowing two runs to score to put Randolph up 5-0.
“Yeah, (Neiman) stuck out, but she ran really hard to first to make it a close play,” Kohlbeck said. “That led to two runs and it kept our inning going.
“It’s a totally different inning. We don’t score all those runs (if she doesn’t run it out). That’s just a kid being smart and playing 100% no matter what the situation is.”
The home run and the two runs scored off the error was the spark plug the Rockets needed to get seven hits for seven runs in the third inning to increase their lead to 8-0.
Lost in the third inning was sophomore Josie Spors’ RBI double to make it 8-0 because she slid into second base, scaring her team and her coach. The reason being, Spors injured her ankle sliding into second the last time these two teams met back on May 25, when the Rockets won twice (12-9 and 18-10) in a doubleheader.
“I wasn’t happy, but I was joking with her afterwards and said, ‘Look, you’ve improved, you didn’t hurt yourself this time,’ Kohlbeck said. “When we got up 8-0, I was getting her out. (Freshman Macy Kohlbeck) was coming into pitch the next inning no matter what. … I didn’t want to take any chances with her. We’re going to need her for Wednesday.”
But she bounced back up and was ready to go. Spors and Macy Kohlbeck, Jeff Kohlbeck’s daughter, combined to throw a no hitter against the Red Knights as well.
“It feels amazing,” Spors said. “We did it together and it feels special that we both can do something that amazing.”
“I had zero pressure, everyone was hitting good. It was such a fun game to be in.”
Spors pitched the first four innings, striking out two and walked two while Macy Kohlbeck pitched the final inning, which was an easy 1-2-3 inning for the Rockets.
“She’s gotten good at being mentally strong, and Macy too, both of them are good at that,” Jeff Kohlbeck said. “For young pitchers, that’s tough. They’ve been through a lot this year, with Josie getting hurt and Macy having to come in and fill the shoes. They’ve both done a really good job. I was really proud of the way blocked out everything else going on and just focused on Bri.”
Macy Kohlbeck led off the bottom of the fifth with a strikeout before freshman Reagan Drews was walked and junior Cassie Alsum — who went 3-for-4 with an RBI — singled to put runners on first and second.
Then junior Ahrora Scheeler, coming off the bench cold, hit a screamer up the middle to bring in the final two runs to end the game in the fifth.
“She’s a very good hitter,” Jeff Kohlbeck said. “With the team we have, she hasn’t got the at bats she probably deserves. When Josie went out, she started hitting more. I know she would come in and make good contact. When we played Lourdes last time, she hit a grand slam off them. That was in my head and it was in hers also. I brought it up to her when she went up to bat.”
