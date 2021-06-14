SOFTBALL: Strong pitching, powerful bats help Randolph shutout Oshkosh Lourdes 10-0

The home run and the two runs scored off the error was the spark plug the Rockets needed to get seven hits for seven runs in the third inning to increase their lead to 8-0.

Lost in the third inning was sophomore Josie Spors’ RBI double to make it 8-0 because she slid into second base, scaring her team and her coach. The reason being, Spors injured her ankle sliding into second the last time these two teams met back on May 25, when the Rockets won twice (12-9 and 18-10) in a doubleheader.

“I wasn’t happy, but I was joking with her afterwards and said, ‘Look, you’ve improved, you didn’t hurt yourself this time,’ Kohlbeck said. “When we got up 8-0, I was getting her out. (Freshman Macy Kohlbeck) was coming into pitch the next inning no matter what. … I didn’t want to take any chances with her. We’re going to need her for Wednesday.”

But she bounced back up and was ready to go. Spors and Macy Kohlbeck, Jeff Kohlbeck’s daughter, combined to throw a no hitter against the Red Knights as well.

“It feels amazing,” Spors said. “We did it together and it feels special that we both can do something that amazing.”

“I had zero pressure, everyone was hitting good. It was such a fun game to be in.”