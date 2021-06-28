SOFTBALL: Sun Prairie's strength of schedule played factor for BD's Div. 1 quarterfinal loss

The second-seeded Sun Prairie prep softball team was ready to take on seventh-seeded Beaver Dam in Monday morning's WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals.
“The biggest thing is that these girls have worked so hard,” Cardinals coach Jamie Olson said. “They’ve done their jobs in terms of getting to where they need to be. They have scouted this team. They have watched what they needed to watch and they just wanted to come in and shut them down.”
That’s exactly what they did, shutting out the Golden Beavers, 8-0, before blanking No. 6 Chippewa Falls, 4-0, in the semifinals to earn a spot in Wednesday's state championship game at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt, who was happy her team made it this far, said the loss could’ve been because Sun Prairie’s strength of schedule was better than the Golden Beavers.
“I know next year we’re going to schedule a tougher schedule for them just so they can see more of this kind of pitching, this kind of play and it’s going to help us more,” Schmitt said.
Beaver Dam was held hitless through four innings and didn’t get its first until sophomore Carlee Lapen singled up the middle with two outs in the fifth.
The Golden Beavers finished with two hits on the day due to the terrific pitching by Sun Prairie freshman Taylor Baker, who tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts and three walks.
The quarterfinal loss capped off a standout season in which the Golden Beavers mirrored Mount Horeb with 12-2 Badger North records to earn a share of the conference title. Beaver Dam outlasted the rest of the conference, however, as the Vikings (17-7) finished the season with a 6-2 loss to Jefferson in the Div. 2 sectional final last week.
Baraboo and DeForest finished with 14-10 overall records and tied for third in the Badger North at 9-5.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals tied Verona with 16-2 league records to share the Big Eight Conference title. And Middleton, which finished third with a 14-4 record, finished the season with a 21-4 overall record.
The Cardinals edged the Wildcats 3-2 in eight innings during the Div. 1 sectional semifinal, and the Wildcats blew out Middleton 13-3 in six innings for the regional title.
“No, it wasn’t,” Olson said about how easy her team made it look when it took down Beaver Dam. “Our biggest thing is that we go in and we want to play the best competition we possibly can. We believe we’re playing one of our hometown rivalries in the Big Eight: Verona. That’s our mentality. We need to go in and we need to play tough. That’s how we’re going to play from here on out.”
Verona handed Sun Prairie its only league losses of the season on May 4 and May 7. On May 8, the Cardinals suffered a 3-0 loss to Oak Creek, which was ranked third in Div. 1 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association at the time.
In fact, Sun Prairie finished the regular season ranked ninth in Div. 1 while the Knights were top dogs. Verona was ranked seventh in Div. 1.
“We’ve seen good pitching all year,” Olson said. “That’s our biggest thing. That’s one thing that we’ve got going for us is we’ve seen some fast pitching all year long. We’re ready to take it.”
That’s why the Cardinals scattered 13 hits off Beaver Dam pitchers Audriana Edwards and Gabby Fakes in Monday’s quarterfinal.
Edwards pitched the first two innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits while all five of Fakes’ runs were earned off nine hits.
Beaver Dam didn’t have much of a non-conference schedule. They defeated Oshkosh West twice, as well as Appleton West, West Bend West and Columbus once. None of them were ranked in their division.
Schmitt said she wants to change that.
“(The schedule) was tough, but I want to get more (non-conference) because our conference, we have a great, diverse group,” Schmitt said. “We have D1s and D2s, but I want to get some more D1 (non-conference) just to show the girls that outside of the Badger North Conference, there are a lot of good teams out there.”
