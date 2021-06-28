SOFTBALL: Sun Prairie's strength of schedule played factor for BD's Div. 1 quarterfinal loss

The quarterfinal loss capped off a standout season in which the Golden Beavers mirrored Mount Horeb with 12-2 Badger North records to earn a share of the conference title. Beaver Dam outlasted the rest of the conference, however, as the Vikings (17-7) finished the season with a 6-2 loss to Jefferson in the Div. 2 sectional final last week.

Baraboo and DeForest finished with 14-10 overall records and tied for third in the Badger North at 9-5.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals tied Verona with 16-2 league records to share the Big Eight Conference title. And Middleton, which finished third with a 14-4 record, finished the season with a 21-4 overall record.

The Cardinals edged the Wildcats 3-2 in eight innings during the Div. 1 sectional semifinal, and the Wildcats blew out Middleton 13-3 in six innings for the regional title.

“No, it wasn’t,” Olson said about how easy her team made it look when it took down Beaver Dam. “Our biggest thing is that we go in and we want to play the best competition we possibly can. We believe we’re playing one of our hometown rivalries in the Big Eight: Verona. That’s our mentality. We need to go in and we need to play tough. That’s how we’re going to play from here on out.”