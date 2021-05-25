SOFTBALL: Unlike first meeting against Lakeside, Columbus holds onto big lead, earns season split

Smedema added a one-out RBI double in the fifth to make it 7-1, and Volesky (RBI double) and Meyers (RBI single) provided run-scoring hits in the sixth to all but salt the game away.

Nine runs was more than enough support for Peck in the circle, as she worked a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to slam the door shut, finishing her line on the evening with just the one earned run given up — on a two-out single by Greta Pingel in the fourth — to go along with four hits, a pair of walks and seven strikeouts.

“Hitting her spots,” Rake said of what fueled her success. “And her change-up — her change-up was working well. We called a couple first-pitch change-ups, and they were so far out in front that then when they’re down (in the count), the curveball’s coming. They like to crowd the plate. So you put that curveball in and it comes right at them and then shoots right across the plate.”

Columbus is out of the conference title race — Lake Mills and Poynette are tied atop the league standings with one loss apiece and play each other Thursday — but that doesn’t mean momentum right now isn’t a big deal for the Cardinals.