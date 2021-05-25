SOFTBALL: Unlike in first meeting against Lakeside, Columbus holds onto big lead, earns season split

COLUMBUS — Tuesday evening’s Capitol North Conference prep softball game between Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran wasn’t a grudge match in the true sense of the expression, seeing as there’s no animosity between the two sides.
But those in the Columbus camp certainly held a grudge over how they played in the first meeting, when they let a big lead evaporate in the bottom of the seventh then ended up losing in walk-off fashion in the eighth.
The Cardinals got their chance at redemption in this contest, almost to a T. And this time, they didn’t blow it.
A five-run third inning staked the Cardinals to a big lead and they never let any drama mount after that, cruising to a 9-1 victory at Meister Park for their fourth win in a row.
“It got to the sixth inning and I thought about our game at Lakeside when we were up 7-1 in the seventh inning and lost 8-7 in eight. That definitely went through my head,” Columbus coach Jim Rake said of being up 7-1 through five innings of this one. “But getting a couple more insurance runs there in the bottom of the sixth, that helped — that calmed the nerves a little bit.”
The bottom of the Cardinals batting order also helped — not so much at calming any nerves but rather at producing runs.
In a big way.
The Nos. 6-9 hitters combined to go 6-for-12 with six RBIs, with Dakota Volesky (3-for-4 with three batted in) and Carley Meyers (3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs) leading the way.
Kylee Farrington didn’t have a hit but got on base in three of her four plate appearances and was credited with an RBI when she reached on an error in the big third inning.
“The opposing pitcher can’t take a batter off. She has to bring her ‘A’ game one through nine,” Rake said of production throughout the line-up. “If number nine is hitting like number one, pick your poison — what are you going to do?”
Volesky slapped a single through the hole to left to drive in Ryann Adam with nobody out in the second inning, giving the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.
They broke the game wide open in the third, sending 10 batters to the plate and putting up a five-spot for the 6-0 lead.
EmmaJo Peck drew a leadoff walk to start things, moved up a station with a stolen base and then got to third on a single by clean-up batter Greta Kelm.
Peck then stole home — on a double steal — to make it 2-0, and the final run of the inning would come on Claire Smedema’s two-out RBI single.
Unlike in the 8-7 loss to the Warriors back on May 4, though, the Cardinals didn’t let up this time.
Smedema added a one-out RBI double in the fifth to make it 7-1, and Volesky (RBI double) and Meyers (RBI single) provided run-scoring hits in the sixth to all but salt the game away.
Nine runs was more than enough support for Peck in the circle, as she worked a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to slam the door shut, finishing her line on the evening with just the one earned run given up — on a two-out single by Greta Pingel in the fourth — to go along with four hits, a pair of walks and seven strikeouts.
“Hitting her spots,” Rake said of what fueled her success. “And her change-up — her change-up was working well. We called a couple first-pitch change-ups, and they were so far out in front that then when they’re down (in the count), the curveball’s coming. They like to crowd the plate. So you put that curveball in and it comes right at them and then shoots right across the plate.”
Columbus is out of the conference title race — Lake Mills and Poynette are tied atop the league standings with one loss apiece and play each other Thursday — but that doesn’t mean momentum right now isn’t a big deal for the Cardinals.
For one thing, they’ll face Poynette — winners of the WIAA Division 3 state championship in 2018 and 2019 prior to last year’s COVID-19 washout — next week and could potentially play the role of spoiler, having earlier this season notched a 1-0 victory over the Pumas to end their 50-game winning streak that dated back to the second game of the 2018 season.
More important than that, though, is the fact the postseason is looming.
“If we can ride this high and the emotion that the kids have right now, and the energy — just keep that going — we’re going to be a tough out,” said Rake, whose squad will try for its fifth win in a row today against Waterloo. “Claire and EmmaJo are two top-notch pitchers. And right now they’re sailing right along. And our defense is helping them out, which it didn’t do early in the season.”
“I’m proud of the kids,” Rake added. “They come to practice and they work hard. They’re having fun right now, and I think it’s showing with the way we’re playing.”
