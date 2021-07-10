SOFTBALL: Waupun's Rote picked as conference Player of Year, six other Warriors honored by league

Kayla Rote was good this season. Really, really good.
So good, in fact, that the senior infielder on Waupun’s prep softball team was chosen as the Player of the Year in the East Central Conference, leading a list of seven Warriors in all who were honored on the league’s postseason awards list.
Rote certainly had the statistics befitting a Player of the Year recipient, having batted .490 over the course of the team’s 14 conference games with a league-high 12 stolen bases to go along with four doubles.
She also had nine RBIs, and in the field she committed only six errors in 66 total chances, good for .909 fielding percentage.
Rote helped lead Waupun to a tie for second place in the league standings with Winneconne, both sporting 11-3 records. But the Warriors were just a break or two shy of claiming a share of the league title, having suffered a 3-2 loss to champion Campbellsport (12-4) in the final regular season game of the year on June 7.
Also making the ECC awards list for Waupun were senior pitcher Delaney Stelsel (first team), senior outfielder MaKenya Potratz (first team), senior catcher McKenna Cunningham (second team), senior infielder Haley Huenink (second team), sophomore infielder Lexi Lehman (second team) and senior utility player Lexie Gerritsen (honorable mention).
Huenink swung a mighty stick this spring, belting an ECC-best five homers, a double and a triple in league play while batting .326 with 19 RBIs.
Potratz, in the meantime, tied for second in the ECC with five doubles while batting .300 with 13 RBIs. And Stelsel was the Warriors’ ace pitcher, posting a 3.13 earned run average across 74 innings of work. She struck out 70 batters and walked 43.
Cunningham batted .364 with two doubles and two triples and also was 7-for-10 throwing out base stealers from behind the dish.
Lehman batted .447 with a double and nine stolen bases, tied for second in the league with Ripon’s Lexi Miller — both three back of Rote’s 12.
Gerrittsen had three doubles, a triple and a homer and batted .310 with 19 RBIs.
Waupun would come out of conference play to win a WIAA Division 2 regional championship before falling to Denmark in the sectional semifinals, ending the spring with a 16-6 overall mark.
ALL-EAST CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Player of the Year — Kayla Rote, Sr., Waupun.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher — Macey Clark*, Jr., Winneconne; Delaney Stelsel, Sr., Waupun. Catcher — Avery Makarewicz, Jr., Ripon; Lauren Heisdorf, Sr., Campbellsport. Infielder — Kayla Rote*, Sr., Waupun; Sophia Heckendorf, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Izzy Arbuckle, Sr., Plymouth; Allysa Klahn, Sr., Campbellsport. Outfielder — Ashley Clausing, Sr., Kewaskum; Victoria Beuchel, Sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran; MaKenya Potratz, Sr., Waupun. Utility — Ryen Pagano, Jr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher — Brooke Fillter, Jr., Campbellsport; Samantha Kohl, Soph., Kettle Moraine Lutheran. Catcher — McKenna Cunningham, Sr., Waupun; Jordan Biesinger, Jr., Winneconne. Infielder — Abby Jennerman, Jr., Winneconne. Haley Huenink, Sr., Waupun; Lexi Lehman, Soph., Waupun. Cassidy Mader, Sr., Ripon. Outfielder — Carissa Heisdorf, Jr., Campbellsport; Anna Meunier, Soph., Winneconne. Lexi Miller, Sr., Ripon. Utility — Kylie Krueger, Soph., Campbellsport.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher — Ashlei Williams, Soph., Plymouth. Catcher — Calli Hellmer, Jr., Plymouth. Olivia Odornato, Sr., Kewaskum. Infielder — Norah Hutnink, Soph., Winneconne; Jalyn Moen, Sr., Berlin; Alexis Feucht, Sr., Campbellsport; Emily Hovorka, Fr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Grace Lietheiser, Sr., Kewaskum; Maddox Stille, Fr., Winneconne. Outfielder — Jenna Sternitzke, Sr., Berlin; Kaitlyn Goebel, Soph., Campbellsport. Utility — Kylie Zeheren, Jr., Campbellsport; Lexie Gerritson, Sr., Waupun.