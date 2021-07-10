SOFTBALL: Waupun's Rote picked as conference Player of Year, six other Warriors honored by league

Kayla Rote was good this season. Really, really good.

So good, in fact, that the senior infielder on Waupun’s prep softball team was chosen as the Player of the Year in the East Central Conference, leading a list of seven Warriors in all who were honored on the league’s postseason awards list.

Rote certainly had the statistics befitting a Player of the Year recipient, having batted .490 over the course of the team’s 14 conference games with a league-high 12 stolen bases to go along with four doubles.

She also had nine RBIs, and in the field she committed only six errors in 66 total chances, good for .909 fielding percentage.

Rote helped lead Waupun to a tie for second place in the league standings with Winneconne, both sporting 11-3 records. But the Warriors were just a break or two shy of claiming a share of the league title, having suffered a 3-2 loss to champion Campbellsport (12-4) in the final regular season game of the year on June 7.