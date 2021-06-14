SOFTBALL: Youthful Horicon continues growing in right direction, blows out Brookwood in regional semifinals

HORICON — There are only two seniors on Horicon’s prep softball team this spring, and of the six juniors, none came in with the experience of having a sophomore season because the 2020 campaign was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other words, the Marshladies are a largely inexperienced bunch — at least at the varsity level.
And that meant expectations were a little different this year than they would have been last year, when the Marshladies would have had a roster loaded with upperclassmen and been going for their third straight state title.
“We knew,” Marshladies coach Roger Schliewe said, “that we’d have growing pains.”
Sure enough, they did — losing six times entering Monday’s start of postseason play, with five of those losses coming after they entered the sixth or seventh inning with a lead, including just one week earlier against a Saint Mary’s Springs team that came into the game with a 7-14 record.
No such thing happened in this contest, though. Not even close.
Pitcher Lizzy Gibbs went 3-for-4 with four RBIs at the plate and took a no-hitter into the fifth inning in the circle, striking out 10 and leading top-seeded Horicon to a 10-0 victory over eighth-seeded Brookwood in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Horicon High School.
The way the freshman played, you would have never known she was nervous beforehand about it being her first playoff game.
But she was.
“Yeah,” she said. “I was shaking in the dugout.”
Gibbs settled down quickly. Real quickly.
The Horicon (17-6) right-hander struck out the side in order in the top of the first inning and faced the minimum through three innings.
It wasn’t until the fourth that she cracked, allowing a leadoff walk to the leadoff batter in the Falcons’ (5-14) order, Maria Gonzalez.
But Gibbs got out of it with a fielder’s choice groundout and two strikeouts, working around a hit batter to keep the shutout intact.
“She was just hitting her spots — hitting her locations. When she’s on, when she can hit her spots, she’s very good,” Schliewe said. “We didn’t throw a change-up today because we didn’t really need to. She was hitting inside and out, moving it around and hitting her spots. She was very effective.”
Yes she was, and she had a pretty good idea she would be with how her warm-ups went.
“I was really hitting my spots and I felt like my (velocity) was really good today, too,” she said of her pregame throws. “It always starts with the warm-up.”
Also helping out the cause, Horicon’s bats got to work right away in the bottom of the first to stake Gibbs to a nice lead.
Emma Miller reached on a one-out single, stole second then came home on an RBI single by Page Boeck to make it 1-0. And four batters later Gibbs stepped up, delivering a two-out, two-run double that made it 3-0.
“I felt good after that one,” she said of being locked in at the plate, which would result in another two-out, two-run double in the second that stretched the lead to 6-0.
Mercedes Heller, Horicon’s No. 9 hitter, drew an RBI walk to make it 4-0 in the first as the Marshladies would send 10 batters to the plate in that frame.
And they would go on to score in every inning but the third.
Halla Schultz plated a run in the fourth to make it 7-0 when she was hit by a one-out pitch with the bases loaded, and Boeck’s RBI triple to the wall in straightaway center made it 8-0 to open the scoring in the fifth.
That triple plated Miller, who reached on a bunt single to begin the inning before stealing second base — one of eight stolen bases for Horicon in the contest.
“Once we got on, we knew we could run on them a little bit. So if we got on, we were going to take the base when they gave it to us and put a little pressure on them,” Schliewe said. “We did that, and it worked out.”
Boeck came home on a sacrifice fly to make it 9-0 and then with two outs Gibbs singled for her third hit of the evening before stealing second to get in scoring position, setting the stage for the game to end via the 10-run mercy rule.
But that happened in unconventional fashion as Gibbs scored to make it 10-0 when Schultz reached base because Brookwood’s first baseman was called for obstruction.
“Today was just a normal Horicon game,” Schliewe said. “Get on base, steal, move runners, squeeze, bunt — do whatever you’ve got to do to win.”
And the Marshladies, who advance to face fourth-seeded Cashton in Wednesday's regional finals after the Eagles won a 14-13 thriller over fifth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro on Monday, hope the winning doesn’t stop anytime soon.
The growing pains — all those tough losses in games they felt like they should have won — they hope will pay dividends now, when it’s win or go home.
At the very least, those heartbreaking defeats helped Horicon improve throughout the spring.
“Yeah, I think so,” Gibbs said. “It definitely pushed us to become a better team overall.”
Schliewe agrees.
“We’re good enough to beat anybody,” he said, “but we can lose to a couple teams, too. So you’ve got to play tough.
“We’ve got some growing to do yet,” he added, “but we’re peaking at the right time, I think.”
