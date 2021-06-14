SOFTBALL: Youthful Horicon continues growing in right direction, blows out Brookwood in regional semifinals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also helping out the cause, Horicon’s bats got to work right away in the bottom of the first to stake Gibbs to a nice lead.

Emma Miller reached on a one-out single, stole second then came home on an RBI single by Page Boeck to make it 1-0. And four batters later Gibbs stepped up, delivering a two-out, two-run double that made it 3-0.

“I felt good after that one,” she said of being locked in at the plate, which would result in another two-out, two-run double in the second that stretched the lead to 6-0.

Mercedes Heller, Horicon’s No. 9 hitter, drew an RBI walk to make it 4-0 in the first as the Marshladies would send 10 batters to the plate in that frame.

And they would go on to score in every inning but the third.

Halla Schultz plated a run in the fourth to make it 7-0 when she was hit by a one-out pitch with the bases loaded, and Boeck’s RBI triple to the wall in straightaway center made it 8-0 to open the scoring in the fifth.

That triple plated Miller, who reached on a bunt single to begin the inning before stealing second base — one of eight stolen bases for Horicon in the contest.