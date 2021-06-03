SOFTBALL: Youthful Randolph exceeding early season coaching expectations behind power at plate

“No, I’m actually ok with it,” Baird said. “Being behind the plate, I can see everything going on. I like telling everyone where they need to go, what’s going to happen and ask if the ball is hit here where are you going. I like knowing that and I like knowing that they listen. I think it helps.”

The Rockets have committed 63 errors and sisters Jorey (nine errors) and Presley (11) Buwalda lead the team with a combined 20.

“I wouldn’t say the defense is a weakness, per se,” Kohlbeck said. “I think the mental mistakes are more of a weakness because you’re going to make errors on hard hit balls. You’re going to throw the ball away sometimes and I can live with that. It’s the mental mistakes, but they’re learning.”

Having Baird at the plate is a blessing for Kohlbeck and Ballweg-Larsen because it makes their jobs easier.

“She’s taking over the pitching staff and has really controlled the pitching staff,” Kohlbeck said. “She does an excellent job and I’ve been really happy with her. She’s got a lot of knowledge of the game and she’s passing it onto the team.”