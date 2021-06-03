SOFTBALL: Youthful Randolph exceeding early season coaching expectations behind power at plate

RANDOLPH — Before the start of the 2021 prep softball season, Randolph athletic director Vincent Propson asked coach Jeff Kohlbeck what his expectations were for the Rockets.
The 20-year coach was honest, saying he believed the Rockets would finish the regular season with around a .500 overall record and finish in the middle of the pack in the Trailways North Conference.
The main reason being, Kohlbeck’s youthful 14-girl roster is comprised of four seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen. Not very many of them had a ton of experience, including junior Cassandra Alsum returning to the field for the first time since fifth grade.
However, following some red hot early season hitting, Kohlbeck’s prediction has become a major afterthought, so much so, the Rockets have far exceeded expectations with a 14-5 overall record and are currently third in league standings with a 5-2 record.
“My wife was even saying to me the other day, ‘You just seem like you’re having a lot of fun this year,’” Kohlbeck said. “We make dumb mistakes like all young teams do, but it doesn’t frustrate me as much because I know we’re young and we’re still learning. We’re making up for those mistakes in other ways. There’s a lot of potential left for this team. It’s so much fun to coach these girls and they have a blast.”
What’s been a blast for Kohlbeck is watching the Rockets, who have a team .352 batting average, hammer 17 home runs this season, which is the most in a season during his two decades at the helm.
Kohlbeck said the most home runs any of his previous Randolph teams had hit during a season was four. The 2021 team broke that quickly this season as the Rockets slugged six in the first four games in a doubleheader split with Pardeeville on April 27 and a doubleheader sweep over Rio on April 30.
Individually, sophomore Brianne Baird has truly swung the lumber at the plate, needing just 15 games to break the team’s career home run record-hitting her seventh in a 6-5 non-conference victory over Laconia on May 24.
The previous record of six set by Erica Ballweg-Larsen stood for just over a decade, as the 2010 Randolph grad is serving alongside Kohlbeck as an assistant coach.
“It’s a very rewarding experience being able to coach her,” Ballweg-Larsen said. “I think it’s great to have athletes like that in Randolph that are able to break records that have been in place. That record has been there for 11 years. It’s something that, for her, lasts just as long, if not longer.”
However, there’s an asterisk next to Ballweg-Larsen’s record because for the first half of her career, Randolph hadn’t installed an outfield fence until 2008, resulting in a number of inside-the-park homers.
“(The fence) wasn’t required in high school softball back then,” Kohlbeck said. “I remember we played at Poynette and she had a couple home runs there over the fence. Who knows if she would’ve had more. She was fast. She had a lot of home runs that way and we’ve never been a big home-run hitting team.”
Baird is having a historic season as she leads the Rockets with a .542 batting average to go along with nine homers, 12 doubles and 35 RBIs through 19 games.
“I knew she’s a great player. I knew coming in she was going to be a great player,” Kohlbeck said. “I didn’t expect the home runs as much. I knew she was going to hit home run, but I didn’t think she would hit them at the pace she’s been hitting them. She’s just had a great year.”
Baird ― who has been playing travel ball since she was 8 years old ― said her biggest challenge has been facing slower pitchers during the high school season because she faces better competition during the summer.
“Adjusting is like not dropping your hands,” she said. “It’s teaching them too. When we go to fast pitchers to slower pitchers. We all have to adjust as a team. For me, I struggled in the beginning because it was a lot slower than I was used to and I was dropping my hands and popping up. You adjust after the first at bat. After the first at bat, everything is usually set. You know what they’re going to pitch.”
Right behind Baird is sophomore Jorey Buwalda — the team’s No. 2 hitter in front of Baird in the lineup — hit her fifth and sixth home runs of the season during a non-conference doubleheader against Fall River on Tuesday.
“I thought Jorey had the power to (hit home runs),” Kohlbeck said of Buwalda, who has a .453 batting average with eight doubles, a triple and 25 RBIs. “Jorey is just so strong. She has the power to do it. I didn’t think she’d hit as many as she has already because her swing needed some work and she’s still working on that.”
Power throughout the lineup
There have been some other unexpected home runs as well. Senior Allison Nieman hit her first career home run during the Rockets’ first game of the season, a 12-11 walk-off victory over Pardeeville on April 27.
Junior Ahrora Scheeler ― who doesn’t get a lot of playing time ― subbed in for an injured Josie Spors ― who sprained an ankle ― during the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader against Oshkosh Lourdes on May 25. Scheeler proceeded to have herself a day, going 4-for-8 with six RBIs, a grand slam and two triples.
“She got herself more playing time,” Kohlbeck said of Scheeler, who’s grand slam was a first-ever home run in her career.
Kohlbeck’s only challenge is trying to find someone to be the leadoff hitter in front of Buwalda and Baird. Before Spors sprained her ankle against the Red Knights, she had been doing well as the leadoff hitter for multiple games.
“That leadoff spot has been like a black hole for us because whoever I put there, it gets in their head and they strike out,” Kohlbeck said.
Part of that is due to how young and inexperienced the Rockets are, collectively. Being inexperienced can be tough for any team, and the Rockets are no exception.
The one positive has been the team can be naïve at times, for instance trailing in ball games. The Rockets have four walk-off wins over the Bulldogs, St. Mary’s Catholic, Laconia and Markesan, and on top of that have rallied for a handful of other victories.
“It’s almost nice to have naïve players because the pressure doesn’t get to them,” Kohlbeck said. “They don’t know any better.”
Defense in need of tuning
However, the flip side has been a shaky defense, with Kohlbeck admitting the group has been prone to mental mistakes.
“Our defense can be a weakness in some games, but then we’ve got Bri helping us out,” Buwalda said. “That really helps us get going and helps us clean up our mistakes. Then Jeff is talking to us between innings. It all just really helps us.”
Baird is the starting catcher for the Rockets and with the most experience on the team is the defacto leader of the Rockets. She’s ok with it, though.
“No, I’m actually ok with it,” Baird said. “Being behind the plate, I can see everything going on. I like telling everyone where they need to go, what’s going to happen and ask if the ball is hit here where are you going. I like knowing that and I like knowing that they listen. I think it helps.”
The Rockets have committed 63 errors and sisters Jorey (nine errors) and Presley (11) Buwalda lead the team with a combined 20.
“I wouldn’t say the defense is a weakness, per se,” Kohlbeck said. “I think the mental mistakes are more of a weakness because you’re going to make errors on hard hit balls. You’re going to throw the ball away sometimes and I can live with that. It’s the mental mistakes, but they’re learning.”
Having Baird at the plate is a blessing for Kohlbeck and Ballweg-Larsen because it makes their jobs easier.
“She’s taking over the pitching staff and has really controlled the pitching staff,” Kohlbeck said. “She does an excellent job and I’ve been really happy with her. She’s got a lot of knowledge of the game and she’s passing it onto the team.”
“She does a great job behind the plate, reading the game itself, reading the plays and helping out the team by telling them where the play is and where things need to go,” Ballweg-Larsen added. “That knowledge has definitely helped her on the field and behind the plate because she’s seeing everything that’s going on during the game.”
The pitching staff consists of Spors and freshmen Reagan Drews and Kohlbeck’s daughter, Macy. Even with the injury, Spors leads the team with 64 innings pitched with an earned run average of 2.41. She’s struck out a team-high 40 batters and walked 43, while Macy Kohlbeck has a 7.76 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 58 walks in 46 innings pitched.
Pitching could’ve been the downfall in the second game of a doubleheader with Fall River on Tuesday. Drews walked multiple batters and gave up six runs before being replaced by Kohlbeck with no outs. By the time Kohlbeck finished the inning, the Pirates put up 10 runs on the Rockets.
However, the Rockets rallied back and won 29-14 in four innings.
“Even when it’s the first inning and they get five runs on us, I’m not worried,” Baird said. “I tell the infield, ‘Guys, I’m not worried, you’ve got to hit to score and score to win anyways.’ Games like those are fun and it helps us build as a team. Those games I don’t worry.”
Being worried is the last thing on Jeff Kohlbeck’s mind as well. In fact, since the Rockets have exceeded his expectations, he never gave a second thought about what seed they could get when the WIAA Division 5 postseason begins in early June.
Now, he’s expecting the Rockets to close out the season with victories over North Fond du Lac on June 4, River Valley on June 7 and Montello on June 8.
“I’ll sit in the dugout, even when we’re on defense, with smile on my face,” he said. “It’s been so much fun and relaxing. I’ve just really enjoyed this season so much. These kids are great. I get most of them in volleyball season. I know how they are and they’re just a fun team. They love to have fun.
GALLERY: Action from Tuesday's non-conference doubleheader between Randolph and Fall River
GALLERY: Acton from a recent Randolph softball practice
