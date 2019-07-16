The Poynette Crush 16U softball team is no stranger to the United States Fastpitch Association World Series, having competed previously three times.
The fourth proved to be the charm for the Crush as they went unbeaten en route to winning the 2019 event in Panama City Beach from July 7-13. Poynette went a perfect 3-0 in pool play before cruising through the bracket play, allowing just eight runs in six games.
Despite the perfect start, the Crush were forced to play in the Round of 64 on July 10, where they earned a 7-2 win over the North Florida Legacy. Poynette followed the victory with a 4-0 shutout win over the Mafia Bennett from Indiana.
Following the pair of wins, Poynette edged out the Texas Heat Iverson team, 4-1, in the Sweet 16 on July 11. The Crush continued their unbeaten run by hammering the Indiana Assault, 12-1, thanks in part to a Casey Fountain grand slam, in the quarterfinals on July 12. After four easy victories in bracket play, the Crush had their hands full with the TSF Elite Herrera team from Texas in the semifinals.
The two teams battled throughout and were forced to go to extra innings, where Macey McIntyre delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the 4-3 win and send Poynette onto the championship. With the win, the unbeaten Crush faced off against the North Alabama Fusion, who battled all the way back after falling in the Round of 32.
Looking to avoid a second championship game in the double-elimination tournament, the Crush rolled past the Fusion, 9-1, to win the title. Members of the championship team are Fountain, Payton Kingsland, Mara Millard, Zoie Ramberg, Abigail Genz, Payton Gest and Mikayla Fox of Poynette; Katie Stoltenberg of Lodi; Melissa Dietz of Reedsburg; McIntyre and Karina Guzman of Sauk Prairie and Kylee Jansen of DeForest.
