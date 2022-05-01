Why confidence is so important to success in the pitcher's circle

High school softball starts with the player in the circle.
The one who takes a long stride forward while simultaneously swinging her throwing arm over her head and releasing the ball at just the right moment below the waist. The pitcher will hurl the ball past the batter and into the catcher’s glove for a strike if done properly.
It’s a thing of beauty.
“Pitching is a craft and you have to work at it,” Madison Memorial junior pitcher Andrea Jaskowiak said. “If you’re going to make a decision. … (If) you’re going to sit back and relax or work at your craft, it’s going to show. You have to continuously work at it, whether it’s 10 minutes a day, an hour, any amount of time is what really helps.”
There are a plethora of things a pitcher has to do to be successful, but having a commitment for improvement with an unbeatable work ethic is crucial.
Many pitchers who have found success for their teams have done just that, including Jaskowiak, a 17-year-old who has been pitching for the past nine years.
“She works her butt off,” Madison Memorial coach Kourtney Peters said about Jaskowiak, who is verbally committed to play at the University of Iowa. “She’s just one of those kids where her whole life is softball. She’s the one putting in hours outside of practice. She’s in the weight room. I think she put on 15 pounds of muscle this year. That has a lot to do with it, too. She’s very well conditioned. She has a lot of high-level game experience.”
Confidence is key
Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt, a former University of Wisconsin softball player (2009-2010 and 2010-2011), said confidence is a key element for success in the circle.
“You have to believe you can do it and then show yourself that you can do it,” Schmitt said. “Once they do that, they’re fine.”
Schmitt has two experienced varsity pitchers in junior Audriana Edwards and sophomore Gabby Fakes to go with inexperienced sophomore Riley Czarnecki. All three show their confidence in different ways. Edwards is “very poised,” while Czarnecki usually can be seen with a big smile from cheek to cheek. Schmitt said it’s easy to tell Fakes is zoned in: when she’s in the circle.
“That’s what we need because their confidence radiates throughout the entire team,” said Schmitt, who guided the Golden Beavers to state last year for the first time since 2004.
An off day for a pitcher can spoil a game, so it’s important to play with a certain mentality. It’s something the Spartans (6-2, 6-2 Big Eight Conference) have discussed this season.
"You have to look at that batter and say, 'You can't beat me. I'm better than you,'" Jaskowiak said. "Some people will say that's cocky, but you have to go in there with the best you have."
Pitches a hurler needs
Pitchers first must master a fastball then move on to the changeup, but the changeup is a challenge because of the mechanics.
"You need to be able to locate those two pitches in order to throw anything," Peters said.
Edwards first learned the changeup 10 years ago, and it's always been a struggle. But she knows she needs it to keep batters from timing her fastball.
"There are different ways to throw a changeup," she said. "... You have to make it look like it's a normal pitch otherwise everyone will know to sit on it."
A pitcher can add to her arsenal after she feels comfortable with those two pitches. But it takes time and energy not only to learn the pitch but to be confident enough to use it in a game.
“It really depends on how much time they’re willing to put in and how much they’re willing to fail,” Schmitt said. “Failure is hard and the only way to get better at something is to fail first.”
There’s the riseball, which comes up in the zone if the pitcher gets underneath it and elevates it. Batters see that pitch coming at eye level and want to swing at it.
“To make it rise, you’ve got to put a lot more oomph into it because to make it rise, you’ve got to pitch harder and faster, and you have to put more spin into it,” said junior pitcher Holly Lowenberg, who has helped lead Poynette to an 8-2 overall record and 5-1 in the Capitol North Conference.
But if a pitcher lacks the confidence in the riseball or misfires, bad things can happen.
“They’ll rise about 80 percent of the time, and you worry about the 20 percent that don’t — the ones that hang out over the plate,” Poynette coach Matt Ramburg said.
That precision in location — not leaving pitches in juicy spots for a batter — is just as important as the pitch thrown.
“You don’t have to have all the speed in the world, you’ve just got to hit your spots,” Ramburg said. “The pitches you do have, you’ve got to do them well. And eventually the speed comes for some if you work hard enough.”
Calling pitches
Some coaches call pitches from the dugout, either with hand signs or verbally, with players wearing wristbands to decode the call. Other coaches allow catchers to call the game.
Schmitt calls out the pitches for Beaver Dam, but at certain times will allow junior catcher Carlee Lapen to call pitches for Czarnecki because they work together a lot during the summer. Madison Memorial’s Peters allows senior catcher Veronica Carran to call games for Jaskowiak.
Calling out pitches can be an art form as well.
“It all depends on the batter, you’ve got to set them up for a pitch, so you can strike them out or make them ground out,” Fakes said.
And all the hard work, stress and pressure for a pitcher is worth it when everything comes together in a game.
“If you watch us after a strikeout, me and my catcher, we’re fired up,” Jaskowiak said. “That was the pitch that we wanted, it was there and we got it. That’s what we want. It’s just the best feeling. It’s like you’re on top of the world.”
Destination: Goodman Diamond. Meet the area softball players to watch on the road to state this year
Madison Strampe, jr., C, Baraboo
A returning first team All-Badger North choice, she hit .346 with a 1.037 OPS in 2021 and leads a Thunderbirds team that, thanks to being blessed with depth, has eyes on winning a Badger West title — the league has switched from a North/South alignment to an East/West format — as well as trying to make it to state for the first time.
Strampe is an "All-State caliber player," according to coach Dan Lewison. Senior outfielders Paige Lewison and Caroline Lewison, who are cousins, are also two to watch for Baraboo.
Gabrielle Fakes, so., P/1B, and Audriana Edwards, jr., P/1B, Beaver Dam
This duo made up a premier pitching combination a year ago, laying the groundwork for the Golden Beaver's run to the Division 1 state quarterfinals against Sun Prairie. They worked over 85 innings in the circle, yielding only 16 earned runs for an ERA a tick below 3.70.
Both were first team All-Badger North selections, Fakes making it as a unanimous pick. She also hit .622 with an OPS of 1.556. Edwards hit .350 with five doubles and three homers.
Riley Czarnecki, soph., OF, Beaver Dam
A Badger North first-team choice, Czarnecki hit .364 while helping the Golden Beavers punch their fourth trip to state and first since 2004. Senior Gracie Halfman, expected to play center field, joins Czarnecki for a youthful squad that lost only one player to graduation.
Alise Hayes, jr., SS, Columbus
Picked as first team All-Capitol North a year ago, Hayes returns as one of the cornerstones — junior pitcher Emma Jo Peck is the other — for a team that is littered with juniors and underclassmen but has momentum from winning eight of nine to close out 2021.
Mackenzie Christofferson, jr., C/3B, Lodi
Hit .468 in 2021 en route to first team All-Capitol North for the Blue Devils, who are coming off a challenging season that saw them go 4-15 but this spring are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the program's lone trip to state.
Andrea Jaskowiak, jr., P, Madison Memorial
A commit to the University of Iowa and a returning first team All-Big Eight choice, she had a 1.50 ERA with six shutouts and only 14 walks with 132 strikeouts. The Spartans also return their top hitter in infielder Merit Williams, who hit a .359 with a pair of homers.
Emma Lee, sr., OF, and Harper Mayfield, sr., OF, Monona Grove
Among the top outfielder duos in the area, both were first team All-Badger South honorees for the defending league champions. Lee, who also earned honorable mention All-State from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, hit .595 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs and has committed to NCAA Division III Trine University (Ind.). Mayfield, headed to UW-Platteville, hit .487 and scored 34 runs out of the leadoff spot.
Paige Hanson, sr., C, Monona Grove
With plenty of pop in her bat, Hanson delivered four homers and 27 RBIs while hitting .351. A second team All-Badger South pick a year ago, she'll continue her career at UW-Green Bay.
Dani Lucey, jr., SS, Monona Grove
Delivered 18 RBIs en route to honorable mention all-league recognition and has committed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.
Lucy Dahlk, sr., P, and Sydney Swiggum, sr., C, Mount Horeb
They formed a tough-to-solve tandem a year ago and found themselves as teammates on the Badger North's postseason awards list, both first-teamers after leading the Vikings to a share of the league title and a trip to the sectional finals
Elizabeth Fick, sr., 2B, Portage
She hit .404 at the plate and had a .981 fielding percentage, garnering first team All-Badger North recognition
Holly Lowenberg, jr., P, Poynette
Coming off a year that saw her post a 0.57 ERA with 171 strikeouts and only 11 walks, she might very well end up as the top pitcher in the state this season for the Pumas, one of the premier programs in the state over the last three decades. Winners of five state titles, their most recent came in 2018 and 2019.
Melissa Dietz, sr., C/3B, Reedsburg
A returning unanimous first team All-Badger North choice, Dietz was referred to by one opposing coach in preseason surveys as the "best in the biz." She hit .632 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 15 walks, nine stolen bases and a 1.962 OPS, and her 72 total bases ranked 24th in the state according to WisSports.net.
Tayler Baker, so., P, Sun Prairie
Her rookie campaign couldn't have gone much better, ending with All-Big Eight first team honors after leading the Cardinals to the state finals. She struck out nine and allowed only five baserunners in a complete-game 8-0 win over Beaver Dam in the quarterfinals and gave up one run over six innings while striking out five in a 1-0 loss to Kaukauna in the title game.
Chloe Knoernschild, sr., C, Sun Prairie
Baker's battery mate also was a first team All-Big Eight selection and will be a catalyst in the Cardinals; bid to make it to state for the fifth straight season, though the current run of four straight trips includes a break in 2020 due to there being no season that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isabel Royle, sr., OF, Sun Prairie
A first team All-Big Eight pick, she was 2-for-4 with a run scored in the state quarterfinal win for the Cardinals, who prior to losing in the title game had won 20 straight after starting out 3-3.
Hilary Blomberg , jr., P/IF, Verona
She hit 16 homers last season, best in the state according to WisSports.net, en route to first team All-Big Eight accolades. She also was 10-1 in the circle with a 1.75 ERA as one of the top players for the Wildcats, who shared the league title with Sun Prairie prior to losing 3-2 in an eight-inning thriller to the Cardinals in the sectional finals.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.