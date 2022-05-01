Why confidence is so important to success in the pitcher's circle

High school softball starts with the player in the circle.

The one who takes a long stride forward while simultaneously swinging her throwing arm over her head and releasing the ball at just the right moment below the waist. The pitcher will hurl the ball past the batter and into the catcher’s glove for a strike if done properly.

It’s a thing of beauty.

“Pitching is a craft and you have to work at it,” Madison Memorial junior pitcher Andrea Jaskowiak said. “If you’re going to make a decision. … (If) you’re going to sit back and relax or work at your craft, it’s going to show. You have to continuously work at it, whether it’s 10 minutes a day, an hour, any amount of time is what really helps.”

There are a plethora of things a pitcher has to do to be successful, but having a commitment for improvement with an unbeatable work ethic is crucial.

Many pitchers who have found success for their teams have done just that, including Jaskowiak, a 17-year-old who has been pitching for the past nine years.

“She works her butt off,” Madison Memorial coach Kourtney Peters said about Jaskowiak, who is verbally committed to play at the University of Iowa. “She’s just one of those kids where her whole life is softball. She’s the one putting in hours outside of practice. She’s in the weight room. I think she put on 15 pounds of muscle this year. That has a lot to do with it, too. She’s very well conditioned. She has a lot of high-level game experience.”

Confidence is key

Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt, a former University of Wisconsin softball player (2009-2010 and 2010-2011), said confidence is a key element for success in the circle.

“You have to believe you can do it and then show yourself that you can do it,” Schmitt said. “Once they do that, they’re fine.”

Schmitt has two experienced varsity pitchers in junior Audriana Edwards and sophomore Gabby Fakes to go with inexperienced sophomore Riley Czarnecki. All three show their confidence in different ways. Edwards is “very poised,” while Czarnecki usually can be seen with a big smile from cheek to cheek. Schmitt said it’s easy to tell Fakes is zoned in: when she’s in the circle.

“That’s what we need because their confidence radiates throughout the entire team,” said Schmitt, who guided the Golden Beavers to state last year for the first time since 2004.

An off day for a pitcher can spoil a game, so it’s important to play with a certain mentality. It’s something the Spartans (6-2, 6-2 Big Eight Conference) have discussed this season.

"You have to look at that batter and say, 'You can't beat me. I'm better than you,'" Jaskowiak said. "Some people will say that's cocky, but you have to go in there with the best you have."

Pitches a hurler needs

Pitchers first must master a fastball then move on to the changeup, but the changeup is a challenge because of the mechanics.

"You need to be able to locate those two pitches in order to throw anything," Peters said.

Edwards first learned the changeup 10 years ago, and it's always been a struggle. But she knows she needs it to keep batters from timing her fastball.

"There are different ways to throw a changeup," she said. "... You have to make it look like it's a normal pitch otherwise everyone will know to sit on it."

A pitcher can add to her arsenal after she feels comfortable with those two pitches. But it takes time and energy not only to learn the pitch but to be confident enough to use it in a game.

“It really depends on how much time they’re willing to put in and how much they’re willing to fail,” Schmitt said. “Failure is hard and the only way to get better at something is to fail first.”

There’s the riseball, which comes up in the zone if the pitcher gets underneath it and elevates it. Batters see that pitch coming at eye level and want to swing at it.

“To make it rise, you’ve got to put a lot more oomph into it because to make it rise, you’ve got to pitch harder and faster, and you have to put more spin into it,” said junior pitcher Holly Lowenberg, who has helped lead Poynette to an 8-2 overall record and 5-1 in the Capitol North Conference.

But if a pitcher lacks the confidence in the riseball or misfires, bad things can happen.

“They’ll rise about 80 percent of the time, and you worry about the 20 percent that don’t — the ones that hang out over the plate,” Poynette coach Matt Ramburg said.

That precision in location — not leaving pitches in juicy spots for a batter — is just as important as the pitch thrown.

“You don’t have to have all the speed in the world, you’ve just got to hit your spots,” Ramburg said. “The pitches you do have, you’ve got to do them well. And eventually the speed comes for some if you work hard enough.”

Calling pitches

Some coaches call pitches from the dugout, either with hand signs or verbally, with players wearing wristbands to decode the call. Other coaches allow catchers to call the game.

Schmitt calls out the pitches for Beaver Dam, but at certain times will allow junior catcher Carlee Lapen to call pitches for Czarnecki because they work together a lot during the summer. Madison Memorial’s Peters allows senior catcher Veronica Carran to call games for Jaskowiak.

Calling out pitches can be an art form as well.

“It all depends on the batter, you’ve got to set them up for a pitch, so you can strike them out or make them ground out,” Fakes said.

And all the hard work, stress and pressure for a pitcher is worth it when everything comes together in a game.

“If you watch us after a strikeout, me and my catcher, we’re fired up,” Jaskowiak said. “That was the pitch that we wanted, it was there and we got it. That’s what we want. It’s just the best feeling. It’s like you’re on top of the world.”

