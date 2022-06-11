Why Poynette will remember this season's Division 3 state championship forever

MADISON — Some of the players on the Poynette softball team were hanging low after New Holstein scored a run during the second inning of Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state championship game at Goodman Diamond at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

No matter, the second-seeded Pumas found the sweet spot the next inning and poured on four runs that led to an eventual 5-3 victory over the fourth-seeded Huskies to claim the program’s sixth state championship.

“It’s insane. It’s crazy. I really can’t believe it,” Poynette senior Ashia Meister said. “We’ve dreamt about this for so long, especially being here as a freshman and now being a senior. Those four years has been crazy. Maybe we can come back? Maybe we can get it again and we did.”

Poynette, which won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019, entered its 12th state tournament.

The Pumas (21-5) tacked on four runs off a couple of errors by the Huskies (20-6) and four hits in the third inning. Meister had an RBI single to right, but junior rightfielder Madison Roers misplayed the ball, which allowed Meister to advance to second. Freshman Morgan Gunderson had an RBI single and junior Holly Lowenberg had a two-run double to center.

“Errors in a game like this are huge,” Meister said. “We just really took advantage of those. We kept getting hits and kept getting on. We just kept rallying off everything.”

Poynette coach Matt Ramberg echoed his senior’s thought on the Pumas’ third inning.

“The energy after that inning when we started scoring some runs there, the girls were like, ‘We can do this,’” he said. “… Those runs, it sure helped and the demeanor of the girls changed. They knew they had a shot.”

This came after New Holstein sophomore Hayli Kohlman had an RBI single to left to take the initial 1-0 lead in the second.

“They came back into the dugout and we just said, ‘Settle down, there’s a lot of game left and we were going to start hitting the ball,’” Ramberg said. “You could see their heads were hanging a little low on a couple of them. Obviously, there were a couple of bad plays we left out on the field, but we came back, tightened things up a little bit and strung some hits together earlier in the game instead of late.”

Both Meister and Gunderson mirrored each other with an RBI and were 2-for-3.

The Pumas scattered six hits for five runs (three earned) against New Holstein junior Jenna Karls. She was replaced with one out in the fourth by sophomore Natalie Ziebell, who walked two and gave up two more hits.

Meanwhile, the Huskies proved they could hit off Lowenberg. They had five for three runs (two earned), but Lowenberg struck out eight.

“Even when times get stressful and there’s runners on, we can always count on her,” Meister said. “We knew she’s going to pitch her best for us.”

The Huskies cut the deficit to 4-2 in the top of the fourth when sophomore Alyssa Schneider brought in a run off a double to left with one out.

The Pumas answered in the bottom half when Meister trotted home from third off an error to make it 5-2.

New Holstein junior Kylee Pierquet had an RBI single to left to cut it to 5-3 in the sixth inning.

That’s as close as the Huskies would come. With two outs in the top of the seventh, Kohlman reached on an error by junior shortstop Brooke Steinhorst.

“She doesn’t make plays like that, but if you watch the ball, about 2 feet before it got to her, it took a weird bounce,” Ramberg said. “She’s one of the best in the state at her position. There wasn’t much to say when it happened.

“We’re onto the next batter.”

That next batter was Ziebell, who Lowenberg got to strike out looking to end the game, giving the Pumas something to remember.

“It’s something I’ll remember forever,” Meister said. “I’m grateful for everything.”

