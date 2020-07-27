You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUTH SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam Tornados 16-and-under team takes second in Jackson
0 comments
alert

YOUTH SOFTBALL: Beaver Dam Tornados 16-and-under team takes second in Jackson

{{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Tornados 16-and-under softball team played in a one-day tournament in Jackson on July 11 and over the course of five games ended up in second place.

Members of the team are, front, from left, Kylie Lichtenwald, Kennedy Sether and Bri DiStefano; and back, from left, Abbey Kasuboski, Carlee Lapen, Haley Allen, Aryanna Ostreicher, Makenna Fitzsimmons, Brooklynn Torres and Gracie Halfman.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News