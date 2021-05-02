SPORTS ROUND-UP: Beaver Dam softball, baseball both have great showings over weekend

Beaver Dam coach Abby Schmitt said last week her prep softball team is loaded with talented batters and any one of them could scatter hits anywhere on the diamond.

That was apparent in an 11-5 non-conference victory over West Bend West Saturday afternoon when the Golden Beavers had nine hits.

The Golden Beavers had a triple and three doubles against the Spartans.

Liv Distefano had a two-run triple in a four-run second inning to put Beaver Dam up 5-1. Distefano went 1-for-4 at the plate.

Beaver Dam’s Carlee Lapen had a double to right field that put runners on second and third. After a strikeout, Haley Allen’s sacrifice bunt to first scored a run and put Lapen at third. Lapen would eventually score on an error to put Beaver Dam up 8-4. Lapen went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Beaver Dam’s Audriana Edwards also had a double to center in the sixth that brought in a couple of runs to raise the lead to 10-4. With runners on second and third, Lapen hit an RBI single to right to put Beaver Dam up 11-4. Edwards went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Golden Beavers.