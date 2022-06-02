Only a sophomore, Beaver Dam's Mila Westra heads to state after career-setting performances

BEAVER DAM — There’s only one word Mila Westra can use to describe her sophomore season: crazy.

She made drastic improvements in both the pole vault and 800-meter dash, recording personal best times en route to sectional championships in both events at West Bend East last week.

“That was crazy, I can’t even believe it,” Westra said. “It’s still a blur almost. I just remember going and not thinking while I was running. It was just such a crazy experience.”

She’s improved her pole vaults from 8 feet, 6 inches last year to reaching a personal record 10-4. She’s also erased 20 seconds off her 800-meter time from 2 minutes, 41 seconds as a freshman to last week's run of 2:21.59.

Now she heads to the WIAA boys and girls state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse to compete in both Division 1 events.

It doesn’t shock Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn because Westra has been a workhorse all season long as she’s progressed at an unbelievable pace.

“We talk about all these things about how well she’s doing, how mentally tough and all these great attributes she has as a student-athlete both in the classroom and on the track and on the field, and a lot of people don’t realize is she’s only a 10th grader,” Senn said. “She just turned 15 the other day. It’s pretty incredible to have a 10th grader that’s only 15 years old coming out here and competing with some seniors that have been doing it for four years now.”

Senn said the pace she’s moving at in the 800 it’s “pretty much a sprint.”

“You’ve got to be able to sprint for a whole 2 minutes and 20-something seconds,” Senn said. “That’s mentally tough and a lot of people would not be able to do that. I think that’s why it’s such a tough race. She’s able to stay strong, mentally, throughout that entire time and be able to remain focused and compete. When it comes down to the last 200 meters, especially, she’s been really successful.”

Part of Westra's success is attributed to a newfound confidence before races.

“My mentality going into races is a lot better,” Westra said. “I can still work on being more confident in what I’m doing, especially after posting the times I did. I feel like I’m not as negative as I was last year. I feel like that helped me a lot.”

That way of thinking carried over in sectionals for Westra, especially for the pole vault. She said she talked to a competitor from Watertown after just finishing up an attempt she thought was “meh.”

Westra remembered the competitor asking her if she realizes how many girls would die to be in your place right now.

“I felt like that was crazy to even think about that,” said Westra, who was still getting used to a pole she had just started using and struggled with at the Badger Conference meet.

“I wasn’t even thinking. I was like, ‘If you want to go to state, you want all of this, then you have to be able to do it,’” Westra said. “I just pushed myself to be able to get to that point. I went from being placed last at sectionals last year in pole vault to being placed at the top. I thought that was crazy.”

“Whether it’s something technical or something mental, she’s able to focus on those things and improve on those from meet to meet,” Senn said. “I don’t think a lot of high school athletes are capable of not focusing on what bar they’re making. She’s somebody that really understands how it can benefit from that in the long run and benefit her to improve in future meets. I think that’s one thing that’s really helped her get the progress she’s had so far.”

Westra said having fun was the main priority heading to state because of all the hard work she has put in, and doesn’t “want to be overworked up about it and get stressed out.”

“I’ve definitely surprised myself,” she said. “I went into the season working really hard and I didn’t know if my hard work was going to show because sometimes I would be like, ‘I’m not pushing myself hard enough. I need to push myself hard.’ I constantly thought that a lot. Then I go to sectionals and I do what I did, I was not expecting that whatsoever.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

