5 high school boys swimmers to know this winter

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights put together a strong performance at last season’s WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights was fifth in the team standings and came away with the state championship in the 200 freestyle relay last February.

This season, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights and Baraboo are pursuing faster times in preparation for the postseason, which will include the Division 2 sectional at Sauk Prairie.

Here are five swimmers to know on teams in the WiscNews coverage area.

Ryan Reuter, jr., Baraboo

Things to know: Reuter, who excels in the backstroke and individual medley events, is a team captain. He finished eighth in the 100-yard backstroke in 55.87 seconds at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last season and placed 11th in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 4.97 seconds.

Quotable: “Ryan is coming off a sophomore year where he qualified for state in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, where he placed 11th in IM and eighth in backstroke as well as being part of both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays,” Baraboo coach Gary Reuter. “We continue to look forward to Ryan’s progression in these areas.”

Connor Kleist, sr., Baraboo

Things to know: Kleist, who excels in the butterfly and freestyle events, also is a team captain.

Baraboo finished 15th in the 200 freestyle relay at the Division 2 meet. Kleist, Reuter and then-seniors Nic Riesterer and Seth Hittman combined on that relay, which finished in 1:34.61.

Kleist and Reuter also were part of Baraboo’s 15th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:29.87), again with Riesterer and Hittman as teammates.

Baraboo finished 20th as a team at state.

Quotable: “Both (Reuter and Kleist) lead the team by example and efforts at practice,” Gary Reuter said. “Last season, (Kleist) was also a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. His goal for the season is to qualify for state in butterfly and freestyle individual events as well as his relays.”

Sam King, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights

Things to know: King helped lead Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, coached by Todd Wuerger, to a fifth-place finish as a team at lthe Division 2 state meet. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights had 165 points. Madison Edgewood was champion with 274.

King and then-seniors Ryan Godwin, Evan Leece and Matthew Loy combined to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:27.12 at the Division 2 state meet.

King was second in the 100 breaststroke (57.54 seconds) at state, finishing behind Finnley Conklin (:55.20), who swam for Madison Edgewood last season and is with the Oregon program this season. Damian Henning, now a sophomore for Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, was 13th in that race.

King placed fifth in the 50 freestyle (21.74 seconds) at state, right behind Loy.

King and teammate Austin Kaukl were part of the team’s 200 medley relay that finished fifth at state, with Leece and Godwin as teammates.

Austin Kaukl, sr., Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights

Things to know: In addition to being part of the fifth-place 200 medley relay at state, Kaukl was part of the team’s sixth-place 400 freestyle relay (3:16.21). He teamed with Godwin, Leece and Loy on that relay.

Kaukl also finished 15th in the 100 backstroke (57.63 seconds) at the state meet.

Deniz Ergun, jr., Beaver Dam Wayland Academy co-op

The Wayland Academy co-op consists of swimmers from Wayland, Beaver Dam and Randolph and this season the team will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Fond du Lac sectional during postseason.

Ergun returns this season, Wayland athletic director Cody Schultz said.

Ergun finished 26th in the 50 freestyle (:25.97) and 30th in the 100 freestyle (:59.59) at the Division 1 Verona sectional.

He was part of a 200 freestyle relay team (with Wesley Ingraham, John Harmon and Evan Stearns) that was 11th and part of a 400 freestyle relay team (with Parker Harmon, Carson Franke and Stearns) that also finished 11th at the sectional.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.