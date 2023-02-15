The 99th annual WIAA state boys swimming and diving championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Here are several things to know:

The basics

The Division 2 meet will kick things off Friday with the diving competition at 1:30 p.m. Swimming finals will follow at 5:30 p.m. with two heats of each event.

The Division 1 diving competition will get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with the swimming events slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. The swimming events will run consecutively following the first events starting time on both days, with two heats each in Division 2 and three heats each in Division 1.

The swimming events, in order, are: 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.

Tickets for each session are $9 plus online fees and are only available to be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan at: https://www.wiaawi.org/Tickets#42691538-boys-swimming.

The expected parking cost is $5 per car or van.

The meets will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis. Subscriptions cost $11.99 per month and can be purchased by visiting wiaa.tv or www.nfhsnetwork.com.

There are 114 teams represented, including 68 in Division 1. The winners of each event at sectionals qualified automatically for state, with six sectionals in Division 1 and four in Division 2. In addition to the sectional winners, the next 18 fastest times and highest scores in Division 1 and 12 in Division 2 qualified in the individual events and relays and the diving competition.

History lesson

Brookfield Central/East captured its first team title as a co-op last year in Division 1, scoring 208 points to top runner-up Arrowhead (188). Madison West (182), Middleton (175) and Sun Prairie (173) finished third through fifth, respectively.

In Division 2, Madison Edgewood earned its fourth championship in five seasons. The Crusaders scored 274 points to beat 2021 champion Cedarburg (233). Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (165) finished fifth and McFarland (160) placed seventh to round out the top area teams.

The first WIAA state meet was in 1925. It moved to a two-division format in 1993.

Madison Memorial leads all member schools with 16 team titles. Madison West and Waukesha, prior to being split into three schools, are tied for second with 15 championships.

Madison Memorial has the most event champions with 90. Monona Grove’s Ben McDade has the most event titles in a high school career with 15.

What to watch: Division 1

Middleton, the top-ranked team in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, leads a group of deep title contenders. The Big Eight Conference and Verona sectional champions are ranked ahead of reigning runner-up Arrowhead by one point. Madison Memorial, Madison West and Brookfield Central/East round out the top five.

The Cardinals are led by seniors Nick Chirafisi and Jack Madoch, who were part of Middleton’s 2020 championship team. Chirafisi enters as a top-two seed in both the 200 and 500 freestyle after finishing third and second, respectively, last season.

The Utah commit, who won the 200 free in 2021, has the second-fastest qualifying time of 1 minute, 39.38 seconds, narrowly behind Hudson’s Andrew Hanson (1:39.20). Chirafisi earned the fastest qualifying time in the 500 for the second straight year (4:34.00) and will swim alongside Hanson (1:34.78). The Raiders junior placed fifth in the 500 last season.

Madoch holds the fastest qualifying time in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. The University of Wisconsin commit, who finished runner-up in both events last season, is the only swimmer with a qualifying time under 20 seconds in the 50 freestyle with a mark of :19.86.

Oregon junior Spencer Stluka (:20.92) is seeded second in the 50 free, while Madison East/La Follette's AJ Terry (:21.13) and Madison West’s Alex Shaw (:21.47) are also seeded in the top six.

Madoch is the only competitor with a qualifying time under 45 seconds in the 100 freestyle (:44.52).

Oregon’s Finnley Conklin holds the second-fastest qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke at :55.73. The sophomore won the 100 breaststroke title in Division 2 last year for Madison Edgewood and transferred to join the Panthers this season.

Middleton freshman Sam Wolf is seeded third in the 200 individual medley (1:52.62), while reigning champion Lance Johnson of Arrowhead holds the fastest qualifying time (1:48.62). Johnson is also looking to repeat in the 100 breaststroke, where he is also seeded first (:55.08).

Madison West’s Abram Mueller is seeded third (:55.97) in the 100 breast while Wolf is sixth (:57.00). Mueller is also the area’s top qualifier in the 100 butterfly as he’s seeded third (:50.09) behind top-seeded Hugo Arteaga of Racine Case co-op (:49.04). Sun Prairie East’s Bennett Braatz and Memorial’s Gabe Pitzen are also in the event’s final heat, as well as the final heat of the 200 IM.

East/La Follette’s Smith Connor (fourth, :50.62), Sun Prairie West’s Jonah Gunnink (sixth, :51.10) and Middleton’s Theo Wolf (seventh, :52.10) are all in the final heat of the 100 backstroke. They are looking to top Brookfield Central/East’s Stuart Seymour (:48.77) in his pursuit of a second straight title.

Division 1 relays

Middleton boasts the top seed in all three relays with plenty of area teams in position to reach the podium. The Cardinals have the fastest qualifying time in the 200 medley relay at 1:33.14, narrowly ahead of Madison West (1:34.60), while Oregon (1:35.88) and Sun Prairie East (1:35.88) are seeded in the top five.

Middleton (1:25.06) and Madison Memorial (1:25.40) hold the two fastest qualifying times in the 200 free relay, while Oregon (1:26.13) is seeded fourth and West (1:27.86) seventh. In the 400 freestyle relay, the Cardinals (3:04.50) have a four-second cushion ahead of second-seeded Arrowhead.

Madison Memorial (third, 3:09.15), Sun Prairie East (seventh, 3:13.56) and Madison West (eighth, 3:13.71) are also in the final heat of the meet’s final event.

What to watch in Division 2

McFarland is among a tight group of title contenders looking to succeed Madison Edgewood. The Spartans are ranked fourth in Division 2 by WISCA behind top-ranked Shorewood, Rhinelander and Whitefish Bay. Glendale Nicolet rounds out the top five, which all finished in the top nine last season.

McFarland’s Lyon Hall and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights’ Sam King are the lone area swimmers to garner top seeds. Hall has the top qualifying time of :52.12 in the 100 backstroke after finishing fourth last season. Baraboo’s Ryan Reuter is seeded third (:54.14).

King holds the top spot in the 100 breaststroke at :57.79. The two-time runner-up enters as the only qualifier under 58 seconds and is just less than a second ahead of Stoughton’s Julian Callender (:58.77).

Brookfield Academy’s Adrian Bellido is the top seed in both the 50 freestyle (:20.97) and 100 butterfly (:50.54) as he looks to reclaim both titles. In the 50 free, McFarland’s Patrick Zabawa-Lodholz is seeded second (:21.85), while King (:22.07) and Spartans teammate Shane TeBeest (:22.12) are seeded fourth and fifth, respectively.

Like Bellido, TeBeest qualified in both events and has the fourth-fastest time (:53.72) in the 100 butterfly.

Nicolet’s Jack Sullivan holds the fastest qualifying time in both the 200 and 100 freestyle. Sullivan has a near-four second cushion in the 200 free (1:40.11) over Whitnall’s Ethan Schutten (1:44.04) while Hall is seeded third (1:44.99).

In the 100 free, Sullivan (:46.01) is one of two swimmers with qualifying times under 47 seconds alongside Shorewood’s Aiden Strath (:46.53). Zabawa-Lodholz is seeded fourth with a time of :48.47.

Schutten rounds out the individual event top qualifiers, leading the field in the 500 freestyle with his mark of 4:40.27. DeForest’s Carter O’Leary, who won the Sauk Prairie sectional, is seeded sixth (4:57.95) in his state debut.

Division 2 relays

McFarland is seeded in the top two in two of the three relays. The Spartans swam the fastest qualifying time in the 200 medley relay in 1:37.89, just less than a second ahead of Rhinelander (1:38.69). Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (1:40.46) and Mount Horeb (1:41.29) are also part of the second of two heats.

McFarland has the second-fastest time (3:20.20) in the 400 freestyle relay. Shorewood (3:15.95) has the top seed in the final event.

Rhinelander is seeded first in the 200 freestyle relay with the Hodags posting a time of 1:28.27. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights is seeded fifth (1:33.14), just ahead of Stoughton (1:33.18) and McFarland (1:33.73).

