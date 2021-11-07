Baraboo girls swim ends sectional hardware drought, finishes runner up at Division 2 DeForest meet

The win set the tone early as the T-Birds piled up eight individual state qualifiers and one other relay as their 400 freestyle foursome finished fourth. All season long, Lemke said the team has relied on the medley relay to start meets with a bang.

“Every time we come to a meet, the medley relay sets everything,” he said. “Those girls know they set the tone for the rest of the girls that follow and we know we have a special group of relay girls on that team. They do a great job, they’ve got a goal and aspirations to do great things, and they’re tight. They get everything else moving.”

It wasn’t the only victory for the T-Birds either, as Lohr grabbed gold in the 100-yard butterfly with a winning time of 57.58 seconds. It the first of two top-two finishes for Lohr, who later added a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.78) behind DeForest’s Jenna Willis (1:05.65).

The two stellar performances was nothing out of the ordinary to Lemke.

“She’s a girl that comes in, works extremely hard, and she came into this season and took a leadership role right on,” he said of Lohr. “She determined she was going to work hard and show the girls how to work hard, and to see her success and those smiles out of her is amazing.