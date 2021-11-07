Baraboo girls swim ends sectional hardware drought, finishes runner up at Division 2 DeForest meet

DeFOREST — The wait for a sectional plaque has been a long one for the Baraboo prep girls swim team.
The Thunderbirds last piece of team hardware from the penultimate state meet can now drive with their last runner-up finish coming in 2005. Baraboo put an end to the 16-year drought against a stacked field at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 DeForest sectional as the T-Birds finished as team runner-up behind Madison Edgewood.
Baraboo scored 267 points, which wasn’t enough to keep pace with team champion and six-time defending state champion Madison Edgewood (390). It was however just enough to edge out third-place McFarland (263), as second through fifth place was decided by just 34 points.
It made Saturday’s triumph all the sweeter for coach Chris Lemke.
“It’s incredibly rewarding, because these girls work so hard. We talk about going back to the first day of the season and where they’ve come together, everything for them has always been together,” he said. “That’s what makes a difference. Every win we’ve had and every success individually or as a team, it’s because they’re together and that’s what makes this team so strong.”
It showed right from the start.
Seeded second in the opening 200 medley relay, the T-Birds team of senior Natalie Gneiser, sophomore McKenzie Stute, senior Ella Lohr and junior Anna Balfanz chopped over three seconds off their seed time to edge out the Crusaders in 1:46.24.
The win set the tone early as the T-Birds piled up eight individual state qualifiers and one other relay as their 400 freestyle foursome finished fourth. All season long, Lemke said the team has relied on the medley relay to start meets with a bang.
“Every time we come to a meet, the medley relay sets everything,” he said. “Those girls know they set the tone for the rest of the girls that follow and we know we have a special group of relay girls on that team. They do a great job, they’ve got a goal and aspirations to do great things, and they’re tight. They get everything else moving.”
It wasn’t the only victory for the T-Birds either, as Lohr grabbed gold in the 100-yard butterfly with a winning time of 57.58 seconds. It the first of two top-two finishes for Lohr, who later added a runner-up finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.78) behind DeForest’s Jenna Willis (1:05.65).
The two stellar performances was nothing out of the ordinary to Lemke.
“She’s a girl that comes in, works extremely hard, and she came into this season and took a leadership role right on,” he said of Lohr. “She determined she was going to work hard and show the girls how to work hard, and to see her success and those smiles out of her is amazing.
“And Natalie (Gneiser) our other senior, those two girls really help this team. You watch them on the deck, not just in the water, you see them interacting, encouraging and helping out. Those girls are amazing.”
The T-Birds as a whole were special Saturday.
Balfanz finished second in the 50 freestyle (:24.41) and 100 backstroke (:56.88), while Stute (1:07.53) and Gneiser (1:07.62) took fourth and fifth in the 100 breaststroke. Gneiser (2:10.70) was also fourth in the 200 individual medley, four spots ahead of Stute (2:13.87) as all three girls punched their tickets to state in a pair of individual events.
They’ll be joined by the T-Birds’ 400 freestyle relay team, comprised of sophomore Isabella Stout, Gneiser, Lohr and Stute, after they finished fourth with a time of 3:43.83.
Eagles sending deep contingent state bound
The T-Birds won’t be alone at state as Sauk Prairie advanced eight individuals and all three of its relays to next Friday’s Div. 2 state championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Like her tutoring counterpart, Sauk Prairie coach Melani Guentherman was thoroughly impressed by her team’s resounding showing in arguably the toughest sectional in Div. 2.
“Our girls swam out of their minds. I knew they’d swim well, but they exceeded my expectations across the board, top-to-bottom. They just had a lot of fun today,” she said.
The most fun had by the Eagles, who finished fourth as a team just eight points behind McFarland, was in the 200 freestyle relay.
Entering the day seeded third, Sauk Prairie’s team of senior Kassandra Miller, sophomore Savannah Asker, senior Ashley Pape and freshman Kaylee Oleson, held their place but did so with a stunning time, shaving off nearly four seconds to set a new school record time of 1:39.62.
Along with the 200 freestyle relay, the 200 medley team of Acker, senior Trinity Doerre, junior Riley Talmage and Pape finished fifth in 1:52.27, again shaving off a ridiculous five-plus seconds. The 400 freestyle relay team of Miller, Talmage, Pape and Oleson put a real cap on the afternoon by taking third in behind a time of 3:41.57.
Coupled with their relay successes, Acker, Oleson, Miller and Talmage each qualified in two individual events. Acker took second in the 200 IM (2:08.80) and third in the 100 backstroke (:57.81), while Oleson was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:01.03) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (:59.58).
Meanwhile, Miller was fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 200 free (2:00.44) and 500 free (5:27.60), and Talmage took fourth in the 500 (5:21.97) and ninth in the 200 IM (2:14.56). Rounding out the Eagles’ individual state qualifiers is Pape after she took fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.86 seconds.
While a taper can carry a team a long way at their perceived final meet of the year, Guentherman’s key to Saturday’s success was obvious.
“It’s the hard work during the season,” she said. “We throw all our eggs into this basket every year, and they just believe it’s going to happen. They get here and have fun, but I contribute it to the hard work all season; they work very, very hard.”
One of the hardest workers for the Eagles on Saturday was Emily VandeHey. The senior making her first-ever sectional team finished in the top-10 in both of her individual races thanks to enormous time drops.
VandeHey took ninth in the 200 freestyle (2:04.52) by shaving off nearly 10 seconds, and later seventh in the 500 freestyle by shaving off a nearly whopping 21 seconds to touch the wall in 5:36.39.
“I knew she always tapers well, but wow, I never would have expected those drops. It was amazing,” Guentherman said.
As impressive as the cuts were, it ultimately wasn’t enough to keep her season alive. However, it wasn’t for a lack of effort. The teams Saturday combined for no fewer than five qualifiers in all but one event — Madison Edgewood’s Natalie Caroll was the lone diving competitor — for a combined total of 56 out of 129 individual qualifiers, and 20 out of 48 relays.
Guentherman knows that means State itself could be challenging for the Eagles, but her group isn’t deterred one bit.
“We’ll just go back and next week we have no pressure; just go out there and do a victory lap,” she said. “See if we can get back to our times, drop a little bit more and just have fun. We’re not going to win state, but we can sure have fun trying to get up on the podium.”
Warriors’ season comes to a close
Portage was unable to keep its streak of advancing a swimmer to state for a fifth-straight season alive Saturday. The Warriors finished with a pair of top-16 individual finishers and a relay inside the top-10 as they scored 30 points to finish 12th out of 14 teams.
First-year coach Christine Leising admitted it was a difficult start for the Warriors, but she lauded the group’s effort to turn things around.
“The girls were getting kind of discouraged at the break and I gave them a brief pep talk because I gave them a quick pep talk,” she said. “They came back knowing we still have a big meet ahead of us; we still have our relays, and we did turn it around.”
Helping turn that tide was senior Natalie Weidner. The Warriors’ lone graduating member finished 12th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.72 seconds before heading into the break. After the intermission the future Ripon Red Hawk broke into the top-16 in the 500 as she was narrowly off her seed time, finishing 16th with a time of 6:00.08.
While Weidner was unable to make a return trip to state after qualifying last fall in the 500, Leising knows bigger things are on the former’s horizon.
“I think in her final meet, she’s such a good athlete with a good, strong head on her shoulders,” Leising said. “I think she’s proud of herself all=around, and she’s the heart and soul of this team, so it’s really going to be a sore spot missing her.”
As for the rest of the Warriors, sophomore Addison Fahey took 19th in the 100 backstroke (1:09.91) while freshman Elizabeth Youra was 21st in the 100 breast stroke (1:24.33) as both set personal bests on the year.
The Warriors’ 400 freestyle relay team followed suit in the day’s final event, as Fahey, sophomore Maggie Gladem, Youra and Weidner cut nearly six seconds off their seed time, finishing in ninth place with a time of 4:17.64.
