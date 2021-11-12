Baraboo, Sauk Prairie girls swim shine together at WIAA Division 2 state championhips

The biggest highlight of the night for Sauk Prairie came in the 200 freestyle relay as the team of sophomore Savannah Acker, seniors Kassandra Miller and Ashley Pape, and freshman Kaylee Oleson finished in fifth place.

The foursome, coming off a massive swim at sectionals, re-broke their school record set just one week again, hitting the wall in 1:39.56.

While not in the top-three, it didn’t dampen the Eagles’ spirits.

“It means the world to me of having this as my second-to-last swim ever, and it meant so much to be on the podium. Just being able to have that with my friends,” Miller said. “It’s so special and it will make this day memorable for the rest of my life. I’ll remember this forever.”

Along with the relay success, the Eagles found some individual success too, albeit off the podium.

Junior Riley Talmage and Miller just missed out on medals in the 500 freestyle as they finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Swimming in the first heat, Miller finished second with a time of 5:22.52, taking over five seconds off her seed time.

Talmage also improved on her seed time in the second heat, taking off seven-tenths of a second with a time of 5:21.22.