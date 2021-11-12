Baraboo, Sauk Prairie girls swim shine together at WIAA Division 2 state championhips

WAUKESHA — The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie prep girls swim teams didn’t get a chance to swim at the WIAA Division 2 state championships last fall as both opted out of the postseason.
The Thunderbirds and Eagles made up for lost time Friday night.
Baraboo racked up six podium finishes, including a pair of runner-up spots from senior Ella Lohr, to finish third as a team, while Sauk Prairie’s 200-yard freestyle relay finished fifth en route to taking ninth as a team in a successful night from top-to-bottom for the pair of Sauk County rivals.
“It’s incredibly special and it’s just how hard they work all year,” Baraboo coach Chris Lemke said. “Just how special this team is; how much work they get in, how much they stay together and support each other all the way through. It’s cool to see that pay off and I’m very fortunate to be part of it.”
“It’s outstanding and it’s our first time in the top-10 as a team in quite some time, so it was awesome,” Sauk Prairie coach Melani Guentherman added. “They re-broke their school record on the 200 free relay, so it was great for them to come back have this experience and have some good times.”
The good times didn’t take long either.
Baraboo once again got off to a fast start as the team of senior Natalie Gneiser, sophomore Kenzie Stute, Lohr and junior Anna Balfanz opened the night with a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Coming in as the top seed, the T-Birds foursome had a hungry Madison Edgewood group to hold off.
While Baraboo was unsuccessful — the Crusaders won in a time of 1 minute, 45.20 seconds en route to capturing their seventh consecutive state championship — The T-Birds still earned bronze with a season-best time of 1:46.16.
“It was very nice and we were hoping for a pretty high place, so we’re not disappointed about that and we went a best time as well,” Lohr said. “We knew we weren’t going to be giving that up to them (easily), so we were going to push and fight to the end.”
Fight they did, and it turned out to be a good precursor to the rest of the night for Lohr in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. The senior went down to the wire in both but ultimately settled for silver finishing second in both events.
First Lohr posted a :57.09 to finish runner-up behind Wauwatosa West’s Lauren Malinowski, who shattered the previous state record time of :55.63 with a winning time of :54.47. Lohr later was narrowly touched out by Shorewood’s Amie Barrow as the Greyhounds senior (1:04.59) just touched out Lohr (1:04.90).
Despite two second place finishes, Lohr was extremely proud of her performances.
“Beforehand I was very nervous, I was behind the blocks just in my zone trying to turn those nerves into positive nerves; make the most of my race and I think it turned out pretty well,” she said.
Things also worked out well for Balfanz as she reached the podium twice in her state return. The junior opened her night by setting a new school record time in the 50 freestyle as she finished third in 24 seconds flat, just two-hundredths of a second behind Ashwaubenon’s Sienna Nitke.
That momentum carried over into the 100 backstroke as Balfanz took fifth with another season-best time of 56.92 seconds as the second T-Bird to lose out to a state record time — Rhinelander’s Malia Francis won in :54.39.
It was no surprise to Lemke that Balfanz reached the podium.
“That’s incredible and she just races; she knows it, but it’s not the focus. She’s a bundle of energy, a bundle of joy and just loves to go out and race,” he said.
Along with Lohr and Balfanz, Stute also left with some individual hardware as she took fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.32. The sophomore narrowly beat out Gneiser (1:07.43) for one of the final two spots on the podium. Gneiser also finished ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.41) while the T-Birds other relays both finished off the podium.
As for the Eagles, Sauk Prairie scored 114 points to finish just outside of the top-six in a bunched up field. McFarland (118) and DeForest (115) just edged out the Eagles, while Rhinelander (188) finished as runner-up behind the Crusaders as they cruised to victory with 394 points.
The biggest highlight of the night for Sauk Prairie came in the 200 freestyle relay as the team of sophomore Savannah Acker, seniors Kassandra Miller and Ashley Pape, and freshman Kaylee Oleson finished in fifth place.
The foursome, coming off a massive swim at sectionals, re-broke their school record set just one week again, hitting the wall in 1:39.56.
While not in the top-three, it didn’t dampen the Eagles’ spirits.
“It means the world to me of having this as my second-to-last swim ever, and it meant so much to be on the podium. Just being able to have that with my friends,” Miller said. “It’s so special and it will make this day memorable for the rest of my life. I’ll remember this forever.”
Along with the relay success, the Eagles found some individual success too, albeit off the podium.
Junior Riley Talmage and Miller just missed out on medals in the 500 freestyle as they finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Swimming in the first heat, Miller finished second with a time of 5:22.52, taking over five seconds off her seed time.
Talmage also improved on her seed time in the second heat, taking off seven-tenths of a second with a time of 5:21.22.
“To re-taper the 500, that’s a super hard swim to come back and drop more time, and for both of them to do it was amazing,” Guentherman said. “Kass had a good swim in her 200 free, but for her to come back and really nail the 500 was awesome.”
As for the rest of the Eagles, the team of Talmage, Miller, Pape and Oleson finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.29), Acker took 10th in the 100 backstroke (:58.86) and Oleson finished 13th in both the 200 freestyle (2:01.29) and 100 butterfly (:59.76).
Guentherman is confident the previous state experience can be beneficial for the pair of underclassmen looking ahead to next year.
“I think to have Savannah and Kaylee to have a chance to swim here, and see the environment, it’s only going to help them next year. They’re young and they’ve got a ton of talent, so hopefully they can be up on the podium next year,” she said.
As for the Eagles seniors — Miller, Pape, Trinity Doerre and Emily VandeHey — it was a final chance to shine.
“We haven’t finished in the top-10 in a long time, so to be able to actually accomplish what we came here to do is so exciting,” Pape said. “We just know that our entire town and community are so proud of us.”
