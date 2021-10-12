Baraboo swimming closes strong to beat Sauk Prairie in Badger West dual

The Baraboo High School swim team took care of business in its final home meet of the season.
The Thunderbirds claimed a 93-77 Badger West Conference win over rival Sauk Prairie on Tuesday night at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
The teams went back and forth for much of the meet, with Sauk Prairie holding onto a 57-53 lead through seven varsity events.
Baraboo turned it on from there, starting when the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Isabella Stout, Clare Stuczynski, Rachel Laux and Anna Balfanz won in 1 minute, 46.26 seconds.
Balfanz followed that up by winning the 100 backstroke in 1:00.10, just out-touching Sauk Prairie's Savannah Acker (1:00.76).
The T-Birds pulled away by sweeping the 100 breaststroke. McKenzie Stute got to the wall first, finishing in 1:07.46 while teammates Ella Lohr (1:10.58) and Bianca Brown (1:13.52) took second and third, respectively.
On the final event of the day, Natalie Gneiser, Stout, Lohr and Stute won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.78. Sauk Prairie's Kaylee Oleson, Kassandra Miller, Ashley Pape and Savannah Acker took second in 3:50.91.
The T-Birds won all three relays, as Gneiser, Stute, Lohr and Balfanz started the day by winning the 200 medley relay (1:51.43).
Stute (2:13.20) and Gneiser (2:15.44) led all swimmers in the 200 individual medley, while Gneiser (1:01.32) and Lohr (1:01.96) led the field in the 100 butterfly, and Balfanz (:25.46) won the 50 freestyle.
Sauk Prairie's Riley Talmage (5:36.10), Miller (5:39.69) and Emily VandeHey (5:57.24) swept the 500 freestyle; Miller (2:05.41) and Talmage (2:07.20) took the first two spots in the 200 freestyle; and Pape (:57.87) won the 100 freestyle.