Baraboo swimming closes strong to beat Sauk Prairie in Badger West dual

The Baraboo High School swim team took care of business in its final home meet of the season.

The Thunderbirds claimed a 93-77 Badger West Conference win over rival Sauk Prairie on Tuesday night at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

The teams went back and forth for much of the meet, with Sauk Prairie holding onto a 57-53 lead through seven varsity events.

Baraboo turned it on from there, starting when the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Isabella Stout, Clare Stuczynski, Rachel Laux and Anna Balfanz won in 1 minute, 46.26 seconds.

Balfanz followed that up by winning the 100 backstroke in 1:00.10, just out-touching Sauk Prairie's Savannah Acker (1:00.76).

The T-Birds pulled away by sweeping the 100 breaststroke. McKenzie Stute got to the wall first, finishing in 1:07.46 while teammates Ella Lohr (1:10.58) and Bianca Brown (1:13.52) took second and third, respectively.

On the final event of the day, Natalie Gneiser, Stout, Lohr and Stute won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.78. Sauk Prairie's Kaylee Oleson, Kassandra Miller, Ashley Pape and Savannah Acker took second in 3:50.91.