Baraboo swimming doubles up Oregon in Badger West dual

The Baraboo High School girls swim team eased to a 113-56 Badger West Conference dual-meet win over visiting Oregon on Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds led from the first event at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Natalie Gneiser, McKenzie Stute, Ella Lohr and Anna Balfanz got them off to a fast start, winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 54.82 seconds.

The other two relays also went Baraboo’s way, as Isabella Stout, Clare Stuczynski, Rachel Laux and Balfanz won the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.39), and Gneiser, Stout, Lohr and Stute won the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.75).

Stute (1:08.64), Lohr (1:10.47) and Bianca Brown (1:15.71) later swept the 100 breaststroke; Stute (2:15.66) and Gneiser (2:18.63) finished first and second in the 200 individual medley; Balfanz won the 50 freestyle (:25.96) and 100 backstroke (1:03.44); Gneiser won the 100 freestyle (:55.90); Lohr won the 100 butterfly (1:02.57); and Rachel Laux won the 500 freestyle (5:57.60).

Mackenzie McMahon (1:11.39) added a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke.

Katherine Dunn won Oregon’s only event, claiming the 200 freestyle in 2:03.61. Baraboo’s Bailey Sersland (2:09.45) and Stout (2:10.51) took second and third.

The T-Birds will host River Valley on Thursday.