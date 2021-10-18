 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo swimming takes second at Small School State
0 Comments
alert
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

Baraboo swimming takes second at Small School State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McKenzie Stute

Baraboo's McKenzie Stute (left) and River Valley/Richland Center's Beverly Harper congratulate each other during a September meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo High School girls swim team typically uses Small School State to kick off the season’s stretch run.

That time is here, and the Thunderbirds are in good shape, taking second out of 14 teams at Saturday’s high-level meet at Shorewood High School. Baraboo scored 235 points, sneaking past Greendale (234) and trailing only Madison Edgewood, which won five straight WIAA Division 2 state championships before winning the 2021 alternate fall season championship in the spring.

Natalie Gneiser, McKenzie Stute, Ella Lohr and Anna Balfanz teamed up for Baraboo’s lone first-place finish, winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minutes, 59.09 seconds.

Stute had the best individual finish, taking second in the 100 breaststroke. The sophomore’s time of 1:09.13 trailed only Shorewood’s Amie Barrow (1:09.13). Gneiser (1:10.40) and Lohr (1:12.24) took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event.

Balfanz took fourth in the 50 freestyle, with her time of 25.31 seconds just more than a second off the pace of Edgewood’s Abby Reid, who won in :24.35. Balfanz also took fifth in the 100 backstroke (:59.66), which Edgewood’s Anna teDuits won in :57.38.

Lohr (1:02.00) added a fifth-place finish in a 100 butterfly race that Barrow won in 1:00.32.

teDuits won the 200 individual medley in 2:10.74, while Baraboo’s Gneiser (2:14.01) and Stute (2:15.69) took fifth and seventh, respectively.

Isabella Stout took 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:00.36), and was also part of Baraboo’s final two relays teams.

Stout, Clare Stuczynski, Laux and Balfanz took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.02), while Stout, Gneiser, Lohr and Stute placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.43).

Baraboo will close the dual-meet season at Monroe on Tuesday before opening the postseason at the Badger Conference meet in McFarland on Oct. 30

+16 GALLERY: Baraboo vs. River Valley/Richland Center girls swimming
+17 GALLERY: Baraboo swim team wins home quadrangular
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers QB Graham Mertz talks about his performance against Army

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News