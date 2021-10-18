Baraboo swimming takes second at Small School State

The Baraboo High School girls swim team typically uses Small School State to kick off the season’s stretch run.

That time is here, and the Thunderbirds are in good shape, taking second out of 14 teams at Saturday’s high-level meet at Shorewood High School. Baraboo scored 235 points, sneaking past Greendale (234) and trailing only Madison Edgewood, which won five straight WIAA Division 2 state championships before winning the 2021 alternate fall season championship in the spring.

Natalie Gneiser, McKenzie Stute, Ella Lohr and Anna Balfanz teamed up for Baraboo’s lone first-place finish, winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minutes, 59.09 seconds.

Stute had the best individual finish, taking second in the 100 breaststroke. The sophomore’s time of 1:09.13 trailed only Shorewood’s Amie Barrow (1:09.13). Gneiser (1:10.40) and Lohr (1:12.24) took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event.

Balfanz took fourth in the 50 freestyle, with her time of 25.31 seconds just more than a second off the pace of Edgewood’s Abby Reid, who won in :24.35. Balfanz also took fifth in the 100 backstroke (:59.66), which Edgewood’s Anna teDuits won in :57.38.

Lohr (1:02.00) added a fifth-place finish in a 100 butterfly race that Barrow won in 1:00.32.