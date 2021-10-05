 Skip to main content
Baraboo swimming wins every event in 121-49 dual-meet win at Lodi
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING | BARABOO 121, LODI 49

Isabella Stout

Baraboo's Isabella Stout

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

A member of the Baraboo High School girls swim team was first to the wall every race Tuesday night.

The Thunderbirds won all 11 events to claim a 121-49 dual-meet win at Lodi.

The T-Birds were dominant in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, sweeping both events.

Rachel Laux won the 50 freestyle in 28.28 seconds, while Clare Stuczynski (:28.94) and Karlie Wegner (:29.30) took second and third, respectively. Ella Lohr (1:04.85), Wegner (1:12.92) and Hallie Kepple (1:14.82) led the field in the 100 butterfly.

Natalie Gneiser (:58.98) and Isabella Stout (1:01.67) also took the top two spots in the 100 freestyle, while Stuczynski (1:13.07) and Mackenzie McMahon (1:13.93) led the way in the 100 backstroke.

Laux's second first-place finish of the night came when she won the 500 freestyle in 6:03.06, while Gneiser's came when she won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.27.

McKenzie Stute also won a pair of individual events, taking first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.21) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.54). Lohr (1:13.06) added a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

Baraboo had no trouble in the relays, with Stout, Wegner, Stuczynski and Laux winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.50); Gneiser, Stute, Lohr and Laux winning the 200 medley relay (1:58.22); and Stout, Lohr, Gneiser and Stute winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:59.06).

The T-Birds will have nearly a week off before closing out their home schedule with an Oct. 12 dual meet against Badger West Conference rival Sauk Prairie.

