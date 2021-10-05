Baraboo swimming wins every event in 121-49 dual-meet win at Lodi

A member of the Baraboo High School girls swim team was first to the wall every race Tuesday night.

The Thunderbirds won all 11 events to claim a 121-49 dual-meet win at Lodi.

The T-Birds were dominant in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, sweeping both events.

Rachel Laux won the 50 freestyle in 28.28 seconds, while Clare Stuczynski (:28.94) and Karlie Wegner (:29.30) took second and third, respectively. Ella Lohr (1:04.85), Wegner (1:12.92) and Hallie Kepple (1:14.82) led the field in the 100 butterfly.

Natalie Gneiser (:58.98) and Isabella Stout (1:01.67) also took the top two spots in the 100 freestyle, while Stuczynski (1:13.07) and Mackenzie McMahon (1:13.93) led the way in the 100 backstroke.

Laux's second first-place finish of the night came when she won the 500 freestyle in 6:03.06, while Gneiser's came when she won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.27.

McKenzie Stute also won a pair of individual events, taking first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.21) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.54). Lohr (1:13.06) added a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.