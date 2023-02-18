Ryan Reuter had one goal for his debut at the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving championships last season: reach the medal stand.

That ultimately didn’t come together for the Baraboo junior, but he more than made up for himself Friday night. In his return to the Waukesha South Natatorium, Reuter surged up to third in the 100-yard backstroke to capture his first state medal.

“It’s pretty nice. It wasn’t quite where I wanted to finish with my time, but I’m happy with it,” he said. “Hopefully next year I’m going to come back and come back stronger.”

Reuter helped lead Baraboo to a 12th-place team finish as the T-Birds scored 62 points. Rhinelander scored 256 points to capture its first state title while McFarland (250.5) edged out Shorewood (249) for runners-up honors. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights score 132 points to finish sixth.

Reuter had a familiar foe to race against in the final heat of the third-to-last event in the form of McFarland’s Lyon Hall. The Spartans junior has been right beside Reuter during the postseason at both the Badger West Conference meet and Division 2 Sauk Prairie sectional.

Hall once again go the better of Reuter Friday night, hitting the wall in a winning time of 51.19 seconds, just over two seconds ahead of Reuter (:53.32). Despite missing his goal of cracking 53 seconds, Reuter said it’s been nice having someone like Hall to push him.

“Lyon is such a nice guy and he’s always there to congratulate me, and we’ve just been going head-to-head,” he said.

Reuter opened his night by finishing ninth in the 200 freestyle, cutting off two seconds from his seed time to hit the wall in 1:49.76. He said that it was a good first experience with the event, having taken on the mid-distance venture for the first time this season.

First-year coach Gary Reuter, Ryan’s father, enjoyed watching his son take the next step forward and knows that the shortcomings may not be the worst thing.

“A lot of people would like to come up short in their junior year. It sets the goal for next year and some people do better being the underdog. Hopefully he does better being the underdog next year,” he said.

The T-Birds as a whole were quite the underdog entering the season with Gary Reuter inheriting a largely unproven group of 18 swimmers. It also sparked an early season wager between the father-son duo.

According to Ryan, the pair agreed that should he qualify in the top-five for the 100 back, along with two other individuals and two more relays qualifying for the T-Birds, his father would bleach his hair.

“We knew where we were strong, knew where we had a lot of improvements to do, and everybody stepped up,” Gary said sporting a blonde flattop. “We had kids really pull through, come together and everybody swam their best today. That’s all you can ask.”

Along with Ryan Reuter individually, senior Connor Kleist placed 15th in the 50 freestyle (:22.85) and sophomore Siarhei Kandrykinski took 16th in the 500 free (5:15.77). Meanwhile, the T-Birds 400 freestyle relay team of Kleist, Kandrykinski, Logan Bradley and Ryan Reuter placed eighth (3:24.19).

The group of Ryan Reuter, Vadzim Kandrykinski, Bradley and Kleist took 11th in the 200 medley relay (1:44.35).