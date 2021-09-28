Beaver Dam fights hard but still comes up short to Stoughton, 95-57

The Beaver Dam girls swim team is fused together with a bunch of hard workers – six to be exact.
The small-sized team may not scare teams away, but when opponents see the Golden Beavers compete, they know they have to go to work. Stoughton found that out in Tuesday’s Badger East Conference dual meet.
The Vikings won 97-57, but the score could’ve been worse had it not been for several top-two finishes by the Golden Beavers.
“The girls swam very hard,” Beaver Dam coach Jamie Maleck said. “We’ve got a lot of good swimmers. They swam very hard and did what they needed to do. They did well for having such a small team.”
The Golden Beavers didn’t have competitors in multiple events, which gave easy points to the Vikings. In the 200-yard freestyle, Stoughton's Melanie Regan won with a time of 2 minutes, 4.78 seconds. Teammates Lillian Talber (2:20.44) and Elise Carter (2:43.94) finished second and third, respectively, to round out the event.
Stoughton's Aly Shaefer won the 100-yard butterfly at 1:09.69 while her teammate Grace Greenwald finished second at 1:33.87.
Regan also won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:10.44 while Beaver Dam's Hope Scott finished second at 1:26.64.
Beaver Dam’s Dejana Seremet, Tessa Jaeckel and Sarah Grenon each had very good nights, individually.
“Sarah is a very good freestyler,” Maleck said. “She has that motor and drive in her just to make sure she will beat the girl next to her. She wants to finish at the top. Dejana has the breaststroke and she’s very good at her breaststroke and very powerful at it. She strives to be No. 1 with that breaststroke. Tessa, all around, she’s a very good swimmer in all of her strokes. That’s why she’s doing the IM and she’s good at a distance event, too.”
Seremet won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.62 seconds while Grenon finished second at 27.07.
“Dejana is just a fast sprinter, so the 50 and 100 is actually perfect for her too,” Maleck said.
Grenon won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.46
“With Sarah, her 100-free is one of her better events,” Maleck said. “She’s a freestyler all around – in the 50 and the 100. Her 100 is a little bit better because she can pull it out in a longer distance.”
Seremet then followed that up by winning the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.48. Schraufnagel finished second at 1:31.51.
Jaeckel also finished second in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:28.54. Stoughton’s Aly Schaefer finished first at 6:15.79.
Grenon, along with Seremet, Jaeckel and Sienna Schraufnagel, won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:53.60. That same team also won the 200-yard medley relay at 1:56.35.
“They work very well together and competed,” Maleck said. “They swim very well and they push each other each day. They swim very well and they push each other each day in those relays. They’re very competitive with the girls swimming next to them and they’re swimming hard.”
