Beaver Dam fights hard but still comes up short to Stoughton, 95-57

“Sarah is a very good freestyler,” Maleck said. “She has that motor and drive in her just to make sure she will beat the girl next to her. She wants to finish at the top. Dejana has the breaststroke and she’s very good at her breaststroke and very powerful at it. She strives to be No. 1 with that breaststroke. Tessa, all around, she’s a very good swimmer in all of her strokes. That’s why she’s doing the IM and she’s good at a distance event, too.”

Seremet won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.62 seconds while Grenon finished second at 27.07.

“Dejana is just a fast sprinter, so the 50 and 100 is actually perfect for her too,” Maleck said.

Grenon won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.46

“With Sarah, her 100-free is one of her better events,” Maleck said. “She’s a freestyler all around – in the 50 and the 100. Her 100 is a little bit better because she can pull it out in a longer distance.”

Seremet then followed that up by winning the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.48. Schraufnagel finished second at 1:31.51.

Jaeckel also finished second in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:28.54. Stoughton’s Aly Schaefer finished first at 6:15.79.