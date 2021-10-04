Beaver Dam girls swim continuing to push forward despite team of only six members

“They’re a good bunch,” he said. “They’re always full of energy all the time. It’s good to see and it’s just trying to get them to work hard all the time.”

That sense of a close team became important at the beginning of the season when Maleck got sick right before the season was set to begin. He wasn’t able to see the Golden Beavers for 10 days and on the first day back, Beaver Dam had the daunting task of facing perennial conference title contender DeForest in its season opener..

“It was very much a hurdle because for 10 days I didn’t get to see the girls. It led to communications set up, so I could send them workouts, so they could swim while I wasn’t around,” Maleck said. “To come back into it, the first day back that I was actually able to be with them, we had a swim meet. It was that Tuesday after Labor Day and we’ve got a swim meet.”

Another thing Maleck has had the unfortunate task to do is figure out which events to fill. Under WIAA rules each competitor can only do a maximum of four events — no more than two of which can be individual events, but a swimmer can compete in three relays and one individual event.