Beaver Dam girls swim continuing to push forward despite team of only six members

Swimming isn’t always a popular sport in some areas.
For instance, the numbers have steadily decreased over the years at Beaver Dam High School for the prep girls swim team to the point that this season, the Golden Beavers only have six participants, including one that’s so new to the sport, she has yet to hit the water in a dual meet.
And as for first-year head coach Jamie Maleck, he doesn’t know why the numbers are so low this year.
“It’s hard to say,” Maleck said. “The kids aren’t seeing swimming as much or a lot of it is scholastics, too, on top of it. It’s hard for the kids to choose or there are sports all year-round. They’re just choosing other sports.
“I thought maybe the Olympics, with the swimming, would peak some people’s interest, but it hasn’t yet. I’m hoping to grow the team … because like I said, I’ll take anybody and teach them how to swim.”
The Beaver Dam prep girls swim team lost 95-57 to Stoughton in a Badger East Conference meet Tuesday night.
Maleck was hired back in July to be the head coach, his first prep head coaching position after coaching club teams in both Fond du Lac and Wayland Academy. He was first worried when he found out the news there was only six swimmers.
“I was, but like I said, I would work with anybody,” he said. “I’ve been coaching 20 or 30 years. I’ve been coaching club teams for a long and I’ve been teaching swimming lessons. I’ve been a lifeguard. I will take anybody. I will teach them how to swim. We picked up one girl that didn’t know anything about swimming.”
That swimmer’s name is Vanessa Debert. Maleck said she’s in her first year and barely knows anything about the sport, but it hasn't discouraged her interest.
“She practices and she’s picked up a lot of it,” Maleck said. “She’s gotten stronger and has learned a lot since she’s been here. I’m hoping by the end of the season she’ll at least do one event, but I don’t know. Maybe this will set her up for next year. She’s having so much fun being here. I‘m having the patience with somebody that wants to learn.”
Debert’s newness to the sport is also a problem when it comes with practices. It’s not just her, but with all six swimmers, there are different levels to the skillset of each swimmer.
“The thing is all of these girls are at different levels,” Maleck said. “It’s harder. I’m bouncing my time because of the new girl. I’m trying to work with her at a different level and work with the older kids.
"When you’ve got three or four different levels of swimmers, you just try to split all your time. That makes it challenging. Plus, being in my first year and trying to learn the kids and trying to learn what they’re good at or what they can and can’t do.”
Maleck said since this is his first season with the Golden Beavers, it’s hard for him to tell how the girls have gotten better since last season. What he does know is that with the small team, it seems like the camaraderie is there.
“They’re a good bunch,” he said. “They’re always full of energy all the time. It’s good to see and it’s just trying to get them to work hard all the time.”
That sense of a close team became important at the beginning of the season when Maleck got sick right before the season was set to begin. He wasn’t able to see the Golden Beavers for 10 days and on the first day back, Beaver Dam had the daunting task of facing perennial conference title contender DeForest in its season opener..
“It was very much a hurdle because for 10 days I didn’t get to see the girls. It led to communications set up, so I could send them workouts, so they could swim while I wasn’t around,” Maleck said. “To come back into it, the first day back that I was actually able to be with them, we had a swim meet. It was that Tuesday after Labor Day and we’ve got a swim meet.”
Another thing Maleck has had the unfortunate task to do is figure out which events to fill. Under WIAA rules each competitor can only do a maximum of four events — no more than two of which can be individual events, but a swimmer can compete in three relays and one individual event.
“I try to work the girls so I can cover all those races and use them, so that we can be in every race,” Maleck said. “We just have certain races that we’re not in, so we can score points for the team. I also look at what the kids are good at. It would be nice for them to try everything. You never know what you’re going to like unless you’ve done it.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.