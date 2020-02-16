BOYS SWIMMING: Kohlbeck sets two records, highlights day for Wayland/Beaver Dam/Randolph at sectionals

MIDDLETON — Wayland/Beaver Dam/Randolph’s prep boys swimming team was almost literally a small fish in a big pond during Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Middleton High School, a co-op of three schools that alone would be in Division 2, but with their combined enrollments got slotted into D1.
Naturally, WBDR finished last among the 11 teams — two of which (Madison West and Madison Memorial) have combined to account for 31 state championships dating back to 1977 and another (Middleton) that has three state runner-up finishes in that time.
But team standings aside, it was a great day for WBDR, which saw two Wayland school records fall and personal records across the board in the program’s first plunge into one of the fastest sectionals in the state.
Carrying the torch was senior Nolan Kohlbeck, the lone swimmer from Randolph. He bounced back from a rocky start to the day — he wasn’t pleased with his time in the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay, the meet’s first event — to post program records in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.
Kohlbeck took 16th in the fly with a time of 57.41 seconds, barely edging the old record (:57.60) in that event set by David Koskinen in 1973. The record in the 100 back (:57.03) wasn’t quite as old, set by Jan Hansen in 2011, but Kohlbeck took that down as well by taking eighth in :56.20.
He didn’t know heading into the meet whether he qualified for the Wayland record board, being that he’s from Randolph and the three-school co-op is only in year three of existence. But after finding out during the meet that he did, he was tickled to go out on a historic note.
“I’m just really happy with how I did. It’s not something I expected to do,” he said. “I was hoping for state and hoping to move on, but this is a good way to end — not just end and be done, but end and have something to show for it.”
Event winners at each of the six sectionals automatically qualified for this Saturday’s state meet and then the rest of the field was filled out by the 18 best times in each event from across the state. No one for WBDR qualified.
Kohlbeck made sure there was reason to celebrate, though — and he did so after that disappointing time in his leg of the 200 medley relay.
“I didn’t cut any time in that first 50 which is what I was hoping to do,” he said. “I was mad at first and then I got motivated to actually break my time in the 100 back. I just really wanted to break that time — that’s been my goal all season — so it was kind of fire under my butt to go faster than 57 seconds.”
His seed time placed him in the fast heat in the 100 back, which in and of itself was an accomplishment considering the depth of the field.
“That was super exciting,” he said. “Last year I was the fastest (time) in the second-to-fastest heat, so I didn’t have anybody to beat, really. It was nice having that competition so I had somebody to push me, rather than having somebody to stay in front of.”
Added WBDR coach Julianna Lewis of Kohlbeck’s performance Saturday, “He didn’t have a super great race in the first relay, but he didn’t let that influence his two later races. That’s a very hard talent to develop because if you swim poorly it’s hard not to let that get into your head.
“But in general he’s just very consistent. He was able to fall back on the rhythms of having practiced the same thing every day over and over again, but in a faster pool with really good competition, it allowed him to swim faster than he ever has before.”
Kohlbeck’s previous best in the 100 fly was :59.36 at the Eagle Jay Invite on Jan. 25, and his previous best in the 100 back, also from that meet, was :57.66.
He wasn’t alone in setting new personal records on Saturday, though, as six others for WBDR also did.
Most notably was sophomore Damen Seremet, who took 13th in the 50 freestyle (:22.93) and 14th in the 100 free (:50.68) with new best times — the latter of which qualifying him for the Wisconsin/Upper Michigan YMCA State Championships by one one-hundredth of a second, as the cutoff time was :50.69.
He also qualified in the 50 free by beating the cutoff time of :23.19. That meet is from March 20-22 at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.
Meantime, Jorge Serrano-Velazquez took 19th in the 100 back with a new PR of 1:10.88, eclipsing his old mark of 1:13.50.
The junior was technically sound, which was the biggest reason he shaved almost 3 seconds off his time.
He came out of the water and he said, ‘I didn’t mess up any of my flip turns,’” Lewis said. “Backstroke flip turns are kind of hard because you have to count the number of strokes that you do before you can turn over and then do a regular flip turn. They’re notoriously difficult to figure it out. Even though it’s always the same length, you go at different speeds so sometimes you’re five strokes away from the wall, sometimes you’re seven strokes away from the wall. So that’s something we’ve been working on together all season.”
Also with PRs for WBDR on Saturday were Kevin Byrne in the 50 free (:28.07) and 100 free (1:02.86), Patrick Schuster in the 100 free (1:03.68), Emily Harmon — Wayland girls compete with the boys team in the winter because the Big Red don’t have a girls program — in the 500 free (6:39.54) and Mitchell Bosch in the 500 free (6:32.03).
Rounding out finishers for the co-op, the 200 medley relay team of Kohlbeck, Cougar Hoffner, Seremet and Grey Johnson took 11th in 1:53.90; Johnson, Bosch and Harmon took 28th, 29th and 30 in the 200 free with times of 2:15.95, 2:25.34 and 2:26.59; Serrano-Velazquez and Hoffner took 19th and 20th in the 200 individual medley in 2:43.38 and 2:43.85; Schuster took 29th in the 50 free in :27.95; Johnson took 21st in the 500 free (6:06.71); Schuster, Bosch, Serrano-Velazquez and Byrne took 11th in the 200 free relay in 1:53.49; Hoffner took 22nd in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.95; and Seremet, Byrne, Johnson and Kohlbeck took 10th in the 400 free relay in 3:47.19.
Sun Prairie took first place with 373 points to edge out runner-up Madison West (341½) and third-place Middleton (334). Wayland/Beaver Dam/Randolph finished with 57 points, narrowly back of 10th-place Watertown (62).
“We knew that we weren’t going to perform super well overall (in terms of points) because we’re not super-competitive at the level that some of these bigger teams are,” Lewis said. “So it was really exciting to see some of the individual achievements.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.