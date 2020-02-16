BOYS SWIMMING: Kohlbeck sets two records, highlights day for Wayland/Beaver Dam/Randolph at sectionals

He didn’t know heading into the meet whether he qualified for the Wayland record board, being that he’s from Randolph and the three-school co-op is only in year three of existence. But after finding out during the meet that he did, he was tickled to go out on a historic note.

“I’m just really happy with how I did. It’s not something I expected to do,” he said. “I was hoping for state and hoping to move on, but this is a good way to end — not just end and be done, but end and have something to show for it.”

Event winners at each of the six sectionals automatically qualified for this Saturday’s state meet and then the rest of the field was filled out by the 18 best times in each event from across the state. No one for WBDR qualified.

Kohlbeck made sure there was reason to celebrate, though — and he did so after that disappointing time in his leg of the 200 medley relay.

“I didn’t cut any time in that first 50 which is what I was hoping to do,” he said. “I was mad at first and then I got motivated to actually break my time in the 100 back. I just really wanted to break that time — that’s been my goal all season — so it was kind of fire under my butt to go faster than 57 seconds.”