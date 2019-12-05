Of all the mathematical possibilities and different ways to score points, Thursday night’s non-conference prep boys swimming meet between Wayland/Beaver Dam/Randolph and Jefferson/Cambridge ended in the only outcome without a winner.
It ended in a tie.
Needing to win the final event of the night in order to avoid defeat, W/BD/R did just that, as Damen Seremet, Grey Johnson, Johnathn White and Nolan Kolhbeck touched the block first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 52.36 seconds. Jefferson/Cambridge’s two relays took second and third in that event, however, meaning W/BD/R wasn’t able to score enough points to win and the two teams left the YMCA of Dodge County deadlocked at 84.
“I actually don’t think I’ve been to a swim meet that was a tie, so when I heard it I was pretty startled,” said W/BD/R first-year coach Julianne Lewis. “It was pretty exciting. A lot of the relays were pretty close, so it’s hard to think that some of the races that are just 2 or 3 seconds apart, you end up with a score that’s a tie.
“I’m still kind of in shock by it.”
Winners for W/BD/R also included White in the 200 individual medley (2:18.50) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.61), Seremet in the 100 butterfly (1:04.56), Kohlbeck in the 100 freestyle (:53.74), Johnson in the 500 free (6:29.02) and Kohlbeck in the 100 backstroke (:59.45).
And those four individuals for W/BD/R have high hopes for 2019-20 — especially in the 200 medley relay.
Lewis said she’s hopeful that those four can make it to state in that event after Kohlbeck, White and Seremet made up 75% of the relay that a year ago set a school record for both Wayland and Beaver Dam. The record time is 1 minute, 45.58 seconds, which eclipsed the mark of 1:47.54 that was set the year prior.
Individually, Kohlbeck had a big night Thursday, as his time in the backstroke was only 2 seconds off his personal record time of :57.55 set last year at sectionals.
And he’s nowhere close to peak form like he figures to be in come sectionals this season.
“That was the goal he was trying to reach last year all season, and he finally got to it at the end of the swim season,” Lewis said. “So the fact that he got (under a minute) at the first meet of the year is very telling. It’s pretty exciting — I think it shows that he has big things ahead of him.
“We’re hoping to see him have a really great senior season this year and get him past sectionals all the way to state. That would be a great way to end his high school swimming career.”
Seremet, meantime, is still working out exactly which direction he wants to go individually this winter.
“He’s an all-around very talented swimmer, so we haven’t quite found his niche yet,” Lewis said of the state-hopeful. “We just have to figure out where he fits perfectly.”
Seremet took second in the 50 free (:24.10) by a half-second to winner Eagen Hunter (:23.61) of Jefferson/Cambridge.
White comes into this year with high hopes as well, as his sixth-place finish in the breaststroke and ninth-place finish in the 200 free at sectionals last season were the team’s best places at that meet.
Of all the highlights for W/BD/R on Thursday, though, the biggest one for Lewis was also the most obscure.
“We actually have a bunch of new swimmers this year who have never swam competitively; I just taught four or five of our swimmers how to dive (off the blocks) for the first time, and they didn’t belly flop,” she said. “So that was really exciting.”
