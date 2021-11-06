Distance event sweeps power Madison Edgewood girls swimming to Division 2 DeForest sectional title

DEFOREST — Emily Schwabe knows the kind of luxury the Madison Edgewood girls swim team has when it comes to the postseason.

The six-time defending state champion Crusaders don’t usually taper themselves out to the penultimate meet before the WIAA Division 2 state championships. Nevertheless, Edgewood still must get the job done in arguably the most difficult sectional in all of Div. 2.

The Crusaders were certainly up to the task Saturday, winning six of the 12 events, including 1-2-3 sweeps in both distance events, to easily cruise to the team title at the Div. 2 DeForest sectional. Edgewood scored 390 points and finished no worse than fourth in the events it competed in — the Crusaders didn’t have a single entry in the 100-yard breaststroke — as it easily topped runner-up Baraboo (267) and third-place McFarland (263).

“It’s really good,” Schwabe said. "We very much use sectionals as the stepping stone to state, and have that luxury, very much so. But we very much see it as just the prep for next week. Coming here and getting things done, and kind of doing what we have to do today, to set us up for next week.

“We’re not necessarily all fully rested, but this is just kind of our first step in what we want to do next week.”