Distance event sweeps power Madison Edgewood girls swimming to Division 2 DeForest sectional title

DEFOREST — Emily Schwabe knows the kind of luxury the Madison Edgewood girls swim team has when it comes to the postseason.
The six-time defending state champion Crusaders don’t usually taper themselves out to the penultimate meet before the WIAA Division 2 state championships. Nevertheless, Edgewood still must get the job done in arguably the most difficult sectional in all of Div. 2.
The Crusaders were certainly up to the task Saturday, winning six of the 12 events, including 1-2-3 sweeps in both distance events, to easily cruise to the team title at the Div. 2 DeForest sectional. Edgewood scored 390 points and finished no worse than fourth in the events it competed in — the Crusaders didn’t have a single entry in the 100-yard breaststroke — as it easily topped runner-up Baraboo (267) and third-place McFarland (263).
“It’s really good,” Schwabe said. "We very much use sectionals as the stepping stone to state, and have that luxury, very much so. But we very much see it as just the prep for next week. Coming here and getting things done, and kind of doing what we have to do today, to set us up for next week.
“We’re not necessarily all fully rested, but this is just kind of our first step in what we want to do next week.”
It was certainly a powerful step as the Crusaders qualified all three relays and 17 individuals on to next Friday’s Div. 2 state meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium. Edgewood wasted little time getting atop the medal stand either, starting with Natalie Caroll winning Friday night’s diving competition with a score of 373.60.
The Crusaders than asserted themselves in the 200 freestyle, claiming all three of the top spots, led by junior Izzy Enz’s winning time of 1 minute, 53.47 seconds. She was quickly followed by junior Brynn Stacey (1:55.27) and freshman Sylvia Thompson (1:57.79).
The trio later swept the 500 freestyle in the same order, with Enz (5:07.12) again beating out both Stacey (5:11.45) and Thompson (5:16.78).
“It’s very impressive,” Schwabe said of the Crusader’s pair of 1-2-3 finishes. “It’s awesome we’re often in one of the best sectionals in the state, and I think it’s really fun to have that competition. It’s cool to just continue to set that bar and be the people other people are trying to beat next year. Just setting the standard for people to strive for is always a fun thing.”
Junior Sam Vega notched the Crusaders’ other individual win as she out-touched Sauk Prairie sophomore Savannah Acker by the slimmest of margins in the 200 individual medley, winning by two-hundredths of a second with a time of 2:08.78.
Edgewood’s other two wins came in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The foursome of junior Sophie Reed, Enz, Stacey and senior Abby Reid took the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:37.77, while senior Anna teDuits, Stacey, Reed and Enz capped off the meet grabbing gold in the 400 freestyle relay (3:34.16).
As impressed as Schwabe was by her team’s performance, especially handling the pressure of likely being one of, if not the only, team to not fully taper out to sectionals, she’s well aware bigger things are still to come.
“That can be challenging, but I think they just always have next week in the front of their mind, like ‘Today we’re setting ourselves up, and next week is where we really want to shine and make that our show,’” she said.
Freeman, Norskies pair pick up wins
The Crusaders weren’t alone in flexing their muscles Saturday. McFarland senior Mara Freeman picked up a pair of individual wins for the Spartans.
Freeman, who won the 2018 Div. 2 state title in the 100 backstroke, won both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke in helping the Spartans to a third-place team finish.
“It’s so exciting,” Freeman said. "It was an exciting meet, my whole team did great. Our energy was so high, and I think that really helped just bring me up."
She wasn’t kidding.
Freeman shaved more than two seconds off her seed time to win the 100 freestyle in 52.19 seconds, edging out the Crusaders’ Sophie Reed (53.46) and Abby Reid (53.73). She later followed that up by upsetting the top-seeded teDuits in the 100 backstroke, hitting the wall first in 56.17.
Freeman qualified for the alternate state meet this past spring but was unable to compete. After two impressive wins Saturday, she’s eager to get back to the state’s top stage.
“I think how I did today makes me really excited to race next week,” she said. "It’s making me feel really prepared, and seeing my times after I finished makes me really excited for what I can do at state."
While Freeman is no stranger to sectionals success, DeForest’s Payton Flowers showed she’ll be a name to remember for years to come as the Norskies freshman stunned the field, and herself, by winning the 50 freestyle.
“It was really crazy and I was really surprised,” said Flowers, who initially hoped to finish third or fourth.
The debutant did more than that and then some, cutting more than a second off her seed time to win the event in a blistering 24.06 seconds.
“For her to come in, do that and keep it together, as a freshman, is impressive,” DeForest coach Tammy Tollefson said.
Flowers was joined atop the medal stand by Norskies senior Jenna Willis, who pulled away down the stretch to edge out Baraboo’s Ella Lohr and win the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.65.
T-Birds back in second
While Lohr settled for silver the breaststroke, the Thunderbirds senior was golden in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 57.58. Baraboo’s lone individual win went a long way as Lohr and company captured the program’s first sectional runner-up finish since 2005.
“It’s incredibly rewarding, because these girls work so hard,” Baraboo coach Chris Lemke said. “Every win we’ve had and every success individually or as a team, it’s because they’re together and that’s what makes this team so strong.”
It showed right from the start.
Seeded second in the opening 200 medley relay, the T-Birds team of senior Natalie Gneiser, sophomore McKenzie Stute, Lohr and Balfanz chopped more than three seconds off their seed time to edge out the Crusaders in 1:46.24.
While it was the only other win on the day for Baraboo, it set the tone early as the T-Birds piled up eight individual state qualifiers and one other relay as their 400 freestyle foursome finished fourth.
It was an impressive day for the sectional as a whole. The teams combined for no fewer than five qualifiers in all but one event — Caroll was the lone diving competitor — for a combined total of 56 out of 129 individual qualifiers, and 20 out of 48 relays.