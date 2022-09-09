 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

Get to know Carly Coy, one of Sauk Prairie girls swimming's sprint freestylers

Sauk Prairie's Carly Coy video teaser
Sean Davis

Carly Coy, a swimmer throughout her youth, never left the pool when she got to high school.

The family atmosphere and camaraderie of the Sauk Prairie girls swim team kept the Eagles senior coming back as she enters her fourth season this fall.

Coy, one of the team's co-captains, helped the Eagles to a fifth-place team finish in the Badger West Conference relays and was part of the team's runner-up 500-yard crescendo relay.

She shined individually in the team's 101.5-68.5 dual win against Mt. Horeb on Thursday. Coy won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 12.88 seconds and added a third-place finish in the 200 with a time of 2:25.53.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

