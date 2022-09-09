Get to know Carly Coy, one of Sauk Prairie girls swimming's sprint freestylers

Baraboo returns five swimmers that competed at WIAA Division 2 State Swimming and Diving last season.
Coy, one of the team's co-captains, helped the Eagles to a fifth-place team finish in the Badger West Conference relays and was part of the team's runner-up 500-yard crescendo relay.
She shined individually in the team's 101.5-68.5 dual win against Mt. Horeb on Thursday. Coy won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 12.88 seconds and added a third-place finish in the 200 with a time of 2:25.53.
