 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Getting to know Beaver Dam senior swimmer Tessa Jaeckel

  • 0

Beaver Dam's Tessa Jaeckel is a senior for the high school girls swim team. 

She's a veteran swimmer for first-year coach Carmen Scott, who recently took over for the program after the former coach Jamie Maleck stepped down.

Jaeckel shares her swim career, best events and some of her other favorite interests.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Braelon Allen dissects Wisconsin's lack of energy against Washington State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News