GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo swims by Beaver Dam 125-43

BEAVER DAM — The Baraboo prep girls swim team has been trying out different lineups all season long.
And the one Baraboo coach Chris Lemke dished out Tuesday night at the YMCA of Dodge County seemed to work to perfection as the Thunderbirds roared past Beaver Dam, 125-43.
“We’ve being trying some different lineups to see what our strengths are and where our girls are excelling the best,” Lemke said. “They enjoy swimming. That’s what one of our goals is — is to get them in the water and have some fun. We’ve been playing with a lot of different lineups and I think we had a pretty good lineup tonight.”
Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 17.61 seconds. The junior also tied teammate Anna Balfanz for the best time in the backstroke at 1:03.44.
“Natalie had a really good night tonight,” Lemke said. “She had a really good backstroke. That’s the one we’ve been working on quite heavily for her. She done a really nice job. She tied Anna Balfanz tonight and they’re both very, very strong swimmers. They’re very different back strokers, and they push each other and support each other very nicely. That was awesome to see.”
Beaver Dam coach Bekah Gaumitz was happy with how the Golden Beavers performed even though they were shorthanded in some events.
“Two of my swimmers, that I normally rely on to be pinch hitters to fill in some gaps for me, were out today,” she said of missing a sprinter and another who did stroke work.
“A lot of my girls were filling in places they normally wouldn’t or we had gaps where we normally wouldn’t have gaps.
“All in all, our girls got to swim some fast swims and they got to race.”
Gaumitz was pleased with how Morgan McGauley swam for Beaver Dam. McGauley won the 200 yard freestyle at 2:04.78 and the 100 yard freestyle at 56.87.
She was also on the 200 freestyle relay team with Dejana Seremet, Sienna Schraufnagel and Sarah Grenon that finished second at 1:51.62. Baraboo’s team of Naomi Pelland, Rachel Laux, Eliana Abrahams and Balfanz just edged by for the win in the 200 yard freestyle relay at 1:51.59.
“I loved watching Morgan’s 200,” Gaumitz said. “This was the first time she swam it this season. I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to turn out, and she did awesome. I was very pleased with her times.”
Schraufnagel finished with a personal best time in the 200 IM at 2:54.12, which was good for fifth place. Seremet finished fourth at 2:39.78.
“That was wonderful,” Gaumitz said of Schraufnagel earning a personal best. “Other things (I liked) was their technique. The swimmers were remembering not to breathe out of their turn and were mastering those things. That was wonderful.”
Gaumitz liked what she saw from Grenon in the 200 yard medley relay team with Seremet, Katherine Panzer and Jaeckel, who finished third at 2:14.45.
“She normally doesn’t swim the anchor for that relay, so that was wonderful to see her fill that role,” Gaumitz said.
Baraboo’s medley relay team of Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Mattie Letendre and Balfanz won at 1:56.35. Balfanz also won the 50 yard freestyle in 26.22.
Letendre ran away with the win in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.88, while Beaver Dam’s Tessa Jaeckel finished second just under 14 seconds behind (1:17.13).
“That’s one event we’ve been a little bit short on this year, trying to find our fliers. We’ve had a lot of strength in a lot of different places,” Lemke said. “The fly is not one of the races that all want to swim. We have a great core of breaststrokers and some middle-distance simmers. That’s one we work on, so Mattie stepped in.”
Lohr won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.30, narrowly edging out teammate McKenzie Stute (1:13). Seremet also took third at 1:18.42 for Beaver Dam.
Another swimmer that stood out for the T-Birds was Bailey Sersland, who won the 500 yard freestyle at 5:42.28. Baraboo’s Rachel Laux (6:13.10) and Alexis Weyenberg finished second and third to finish off the sweep.
“Bailey had a strong 500 again tonight,” Lemke said. “Another one who had a strong 500 was Alexis. She dropped 11 seconds tonight. She came out really strong. It was a really great race with her and Rachel, our other 500 swimmer, who was pushing each other along really nicely.
“That’s what we like to see. We like to see our girls pushing each other in a supportive way.”
Even though Jaeckel finished fourth in the 500 at 6:25.67, Gaumitz was pleased with her performance.
“Tessa, with her 500, got a personal best,” she said. “If it wasn’t her personal best, then it was off by maybe a tenth of a second. It was very close.”
BARABOO 125, BEAVER DAM 43</&hspag3>
(Top three finishers) 200-yard medley relay — 1. Bara (gneiser, Lohr, Letendre, Balfanz), 1:56.35. 2. Bara (McMahon, Stute, Laux, Abrahams), 2:07.67. 3. BD (Panzer, Seremet, Jaeckel Grenon), 2:14.45. 200 freestyle — 1. McGauley, BD, 2:04.78. 2. Sersland, Bara, 2:07.80. 3. Stout, Bara, 2:13.64. 200 individual medley — 1. Gneiser, Bara, 2:17.61. 2. Lohr, Bara, 2:18.61. 3. Stute, Bara, 2:21.16. 50 free — 1. Balfanz, Bara, 26.22. 2. Abrahams, Bara, 27.86. 3. Pelland, Bara, 27.94. 100 butterfly — 1. Letendre, Bara, 1:03.88. 2. Jaeckel, BD, 1:17.13. 3. McMahon, Bara, 1:20.65. 100 free — 1. McGauley, BD, 56.87. 2. Pelland, Bara, 59.57. 3. Abrahams, Bara, 1:02.04. 500 free — 1. Sersland, Bara, 5:42.28. 2. Laux, Bara, 6:13.10. 3. Weyenberg, Bara, 6:13.63. 200 free relay — 1. Bara (Pelland, Laux, Abrahams, Balfanz), 1:51.59. 2. BD (Seremet, Schraufnagel, Grenon, McGauley) 1:51.62. 3. Bara (Stout, Weyenberg, McMahon, Sersland) 1:56.15. 100 backstroke — 1. Balfanz, Bara, 1:03.44. 1. Gneiser, Bara, 1:03.44. 3. Letendre, Bara, 1:04.61. 100 breaststroke — 1. Lohr, Bara, 1:12.30. 2. Stute, Bara, 1:13. 3. Seremet, BD, 1:18.42. 400 free relay — 1. Bara (Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser, Lohr) 3:58.32. 2. Bara (Laux, Stuczynski, Stute, Sersland) 4:17.03. 3. Bara (Wegner, Weyenberg, McMahon, Stout) 4:25.29.
