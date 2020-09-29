GIRLS SWIMMING: Baraboo swims by Beaver Dam 125-43

“Two of my swimmers, that I normally rely on to be pinch hitters to fill in some gaps for me, were out today,” she said of missing a sprinter and another who did stroke work.

“A lot of my girls were filling in places they normally wouldn’t or we had gaps where we normally wouldn’t have gaps.

“All in all, our girls got to swim some fast swims and they got to race.”

Gaumitz was pleased with how Morgan McGauley swam for Beaver Dam. McGauley won the 200 yard freestyle at 2:04.78 and the 100 yard freestyle at 56.87.

She was also on the 200 freestyle relay team with Dejana Seremet, Sienna Schraufnagel and Sarah Grenon that finished second at 1:51.62. Baraboo’s team of Naomi Pelland, Rachel Laux, Eliana Abrahams and Balfanz just edged by for the win in the 200 yard freestyle relay at 1:51.59.

“I loved watching Morgan’s 200,” Gaumitz said. “This was the first time she swam it this season. I wasn’t quite sure how it was going to turn out, and she did awesome. I was very pleased with her times.”

Schraufnagel finished with a personal best time in the 200 IM at 2:54.12, which was good for fifth place. Seremet finished fourth at 2:39.78.