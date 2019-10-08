Tuesday was Senior Night for the Beaver Dam prep girls swimming team. And with now many seniors there are on the team, that was no small occasion.
They celebrated with a big victory over Portage.
Paced by first-place finishes in eight of the 11 events and depth across the board, the Golden Beavers cruised to a 112-51 victory over the Warriors in a Badger North Conference meet held at the YMCA of Dodge County.
“Half our team is seniors, so it’s a sendoff to a large chunk of our girls,” Beaver Dam coach Bekah Gaumitz said of 10 girls — out of 21 on the roster — competing at home for the final time in their careers. “And then to end on a win — it’s a joy. There’s not really a better way to say it than it’s a joy.
“It’s fun to have them end their Senior Night on a win.”
Beaver Dam began the night by winning the 200-yard medley relay, with Liz Grenon, Dejana Seremet, Tessa Jaeckel and Morgan McGauley teaming up to take first with a time of 2 minutes, 3.96 seconds.
Portage won the next two events — two-time WIAA Division 2 state qualifier Brooklyn Miller just barely touched out McGauley in the 200 freestyle, 2:03.84 to 2:04.08, and then Natalie Weidner won the 200 individual medley in 2:37.01 — but it was almost all Golden Beavers after that.
Seremet (27.38 seconds), Sarah Grenon (:28.76) and Mitty Schwartz (:30.08) swept the top three spots in the 50 free, followed by Liz Grenon (1:06.35) and Jaeckel (1:11.86) going one-two in the 100 butterfly.
McGauley then returned the favor and out-touched Miller for first in the 100 free, :56.11 to :56.90, followed by Beaver Dam getting all the points in the 500 free because Portage didn’t have an entry; Katherine Panzer took first (6:24.13), Jaeckel second (6:26.42) and Brenna Tonn third (6:53.87).
In the 200 free relay, it was the Golden Beavers’ Seremet, Sarah Grenon, Liz Grenon and McGauley teaming up to take first (1:51.72) followed by the second Beaver Dam team of Alyssa Foote, Maddie Derrick, Jaeckel and Jenn Riley finishing runner-up (2:03.58).
Beaver Dam’s Liz Grenon (1:04.31), Elora White (1:17.42) and Panzer (1:19.55) took the top three spots in the 100 backstroke, and Seremet (1:14.86) took first in the 100 breaststroke while the Golden Beavers’ Maddie Derrick (1:22.72) took third in that event.
Portage would finally end the drought by taking first in the 400 free relay, but the Beaver Dam teams of Riley, Sydney Asselin-Klein, Foote and Sarah Grenon (second in 4;22.35) and Derrick, White, Morgan Bronk and Schwartz (third in 4:47.46) claimed the next two spots.
Gaumitz said Jaeckel’s time in the 100 butterfly was a “huge celebration” because of how big of a drop it was from her previous personal record, and Jaeckel also shaved time in the 500 free.
In fact, “Lots of girls got either right on their best time or really close to it,” Gaumitz said.
Beaver Dam was honoring seniors Mya Gartland, Gabby Greene, McKenna Schwartz, Liz Grenon, Tonn, Mitty Schwartz, White, Gabby Rennhack and Emily Weber.
And it’s the camaraderie they facilitated on the team this year that Gaumitz said she’ll most remember them for.
“That’s the ultimate goal — is that they’re supporting each other,” Gaumitz said.
