GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam excited to get back into the water for 2020 season

The Beaver Dam girls swim team started practice on Aug. 17, a couple weeks later than normal due to concerns over COVID-19, but for the members of the squad, they couldn’t be more excited to be back in the water.
“It’s a little different to go from three years being earlier, and now your last year it’s a little later, but it’s better than no season (at all),” said senior Katherine Panzer, who like the rest of her team, is preparing to travel to Portage on Tuesday to start the 2020 season. “I’m just lucky that I’m here.”
The 2020 season will look a little different after the Badger Conference decided to forgo the conference season, but participating teams are still allowed to schedule non-conference competitions. Beaver Dam will be competing only in dual meets this fall, with no multi-team events on the schedule.
“Swimming is probably one of the safest sports you can be doing during the pandemic, being that they’re in disinfected water and it’s no contact,” Beaver Dam coach Bekah Gaumitz said. “I felt really good that the WIAA said we could compete this year. We aren’t able to do multi-team meets this year, which does change some of the dynamics. We are able to do dual meets still.
“I’m looking forward to seeing these girls to be able to go out and race and still compete even if it looks in a different format.”
Gaumitz is entering her second season with the Golden Beavers — albeit a much smaller team this year. The roster includes just 12 swimmers, but Gaumitz said they all have plenty of experience including senior captains Panzer and Morgan McGauley.
Both of those girls are highly motivated to continue the success they had all of last season. Panzer will be working on the 500 meter freestyle, an event where she set a personal record of 6 minutes, 7.07 seconds at the Division 1 Cedarburg Sectional last year. McGauley also broke the school record in the 100 meter freestyle last year with a time of 0:54.06 at the sectional. The previous record was 0:55.28, set back in 1987 by Rachel Zuehle.
Panzer said she wants to get under 6 minutes in the 500 while McGauley said she will be shooting for 52 seconds in the 100. Gaumitz also said she has high expectations for McGauley in the 50 freestyle.
“I’m hoping for her, even with these dual meets, to keep knocking time down on her 50 free and on her 100 again, to keep working at it,” Gaumitz said.
McGauley said having fewer swimmers to go against at dual meets could be a challenge.
“It’s all about having that person next to you who has a similar time than you, pushing you to go faster,” she said. “That’s really when you drop your time, is when you have the person swimming next to you pushing you at all times.”
A positive from having dual meets with other teams is that the Golden Beavers will have opportunities to face unknown competition. One of those teams will be Watertown, a team that competes in the Badger South.
“It’s going to be exciting for us to see teams they haven’t swam (against) in a dual meet before,” Gaumitz said. “It’s going to be a different pool to work with and different teams. We’re swimming against Watertown twice, which will be nice, because that’s going to be an easy, close commute. It’s close to our community, it’s not in the Madison area.”
Another positive for the second-year coach is that she will be able to have more one-on-one time with her swimmers with only 12 on the roster.
“It helps that you get the individual feedback from your coach,” Panzer said. “It’s more time to practice what you personally need to work on and then taking that information to work towards your swim meets.”
That will also give Gaumitz time to work with some of the younger swimmers on the team, like sophomores Tessa Jaeckel and Dejana Seremet.
Gaumitz said Jaeckel performed well in the 500, and will be looking for Jaeckel to swim the 100 meter butterfly a little bit more “to see her really start to own that event,” Gaumitz said. The coach wants to see Seremet break the school record in the 100 breaststroke, after breaking a personal record (1:10.53) at sectionals last year.
“They know their strokes. They know what to do,” Gaumitz said. “We have quite a few who are looking to just keep knocking those times down.”
