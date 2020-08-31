GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam excited to get back into the water for 2020 season

A positive from having dual meets with other teams is that the Golden Beavers will have opportunities to face unknown competition. One of those teams will be Watertown, a team that competes in the Badger South.

“It’s going to be exciting for us to see teams they haven’t swam (against) in a dual meet before,” Gaumitz said. “It’s going to be a different pool to work with and different teams. We’re swimming against Watertown twice, which will be nice, because that’s going to be an easy, close commute. It’s close to our community, it’s not in the Madison area.”

Another positive for the second-year coach is that she will be able to have more one-on-one time with her swimmers with only 12 on the roster.

“It helps that you get the individual feedback from your coach,” Panzer said. “It’s more time to practice what you personally need to work on and then taking that information to work towards your swim meets.”

That will also give Gaumitz time to work with some of the younger swimmers on the team, like sophomores Tessa Jaeckel and Dejana Seremet.