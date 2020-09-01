GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam opens season with victory over Portage

PORTAGE — With a roster that is about half the size as last season’s, the Beaver Dam prep girls swim team is counting on many individuals to fill roles that they aren’t accustomed to filling this fall.
A prime example of that came in the Golden Beavers' season-opening meet in Portage on Tuesday, when senior Katherine Panzer was called on to lead off the 200-meter medley relay by swimming the backstroke. Panzer got the relay off to a strong start, and Dejanna Seremet, Tessa Jaeckel and Sarah Grenon followed suit, giving Beaver Dam a victory in the event with a time of 2 minutes, 27.55 seconds, setting the tone for what would be a 107-49 win over the Warriors.
Beaver Dam coach Bekah Gaumitz praised Panzer for seizing the opportunity to lead off the relay event, even though she doesn’t normally swim the backstroke.
“The previous person that did that was a fantastic backstroker, so for Katherine to go in, I thought she did fantastic,” Guamitz said. “She doesn’t normally swim that segment of that relay, but she took it and led that relay with strength, and it was just able to carry through.”
The victory was one of eight for Beaver Dam. The Golden Beaver also got individual wins from Seremet in the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, Morgan McGauley in the 50 and 400 freestyles and Grenon in the 100 freestyle.
Seremet won the 200 freestyle in 2:56.13, beating teammate Jenn Riley by just over 9 seconds. Seremet won the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.12, which was 14 seconds better than Portage junior Natalie Weidner, who was second in 1:44.35.
McGauley’s double was rare in that the wins came in the shortest and longest freestyle events. She won the 50 freestyle in 0:29.84 before winning the 400 freestyle in 5:10.92.
“Morgan McGauley is normally my 50 and 100 (freestyle) swimmer, and I just said ‘Let’s try you in the (400 freestyle),’” Gaumitz said. “She took the skills she has in her sprinting and transferred it into her (400) and it was wonderful.”
Grenon cruised in the 100 freestyle with a winning time of 1:14.71, which was about 8 seconds ahead of Portage freshman Addison Fahey, who was second in 1:22.97.
Gaumitz said she was happy with her team’s performance, especially considering the unusual start to the season. Practices started a week later than normal due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and many athletes didn’t get the same amount of offseason conditioning due to the pandemic, either.
Add on the fact that many girls were nervous for the season opener and that they had to swim in a meter pool, instead of the yard pool they are used to swimming in, and it made for a unique opening meet, indeed.
“We had some girls that were nervous, but the goal was to just come out, let’s race and start a baseline for the season and we’ll go from there,” Gaumitz said. “What’s happened in previous years doesn’t matter, let’s just start from where we are and we can build.
“Girls that normally only do sprints were needed in other places this year. And all-around, I thought the girls did excellent. I was very pleased with their attitudes and their willingness to do what the team needed them to do.”
