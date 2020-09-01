GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam opens season with victory over Portage

Seremet won the 200 freestyle in 2:56.13, beating teammate Jenn Riley by just over 9 seconds. Seremet won the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.12, which was 14 seconds better than Portage junior Natalie Weidner, who was second in 1:44.35.

McGauley’s double was rare in that the wins came in the shortest and longest freestyle events. She won the 50 freestyle in 0:29.84 before winning the 400 freestyle in 5:10.92.

“Morgan McGauley is normally my 50 and 100 (freestyle) swimmer, and I just said ‘Let’s try you in the (400 freestyle),’” Gaumitz said. “She took the skills she has in her sprinting and transferred it into her (400) and it was wonderful.”

Grenon cruised in the 100 freestyle with a winning time of 1:14.71, which was about 8 seconds ahead of Portage freshman Addison Fahey, who was second in 1:22.97.

Gaumitz said she was happy with her team’s performance, especially considering the unusual start to the season. Practices started a week later than normal due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and many athletes didn’t get the same amount of offseason conditioning due to the pandemic, either.