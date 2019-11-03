Beaver Dam swimmer Liz Grenon had herself a day at the Badger North Conference meet, which was held Saturday at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.
The senior for the Golden Beavers finished her day with a second place in the 100-yard backstroke at 1 minute, 0.88 seconds.
Before that, Grenon placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:02.58. She was also on the 200-yard medley relay team with Dejana Seremet, Tessa Jaeckel and Morgan McGauley, whicih finished sixth at 1:58.92. Grenon, Seremet, McGauley and Sarah Grenon were on the same 200-yard freestyle relay team that took seventh at 1:48.41.
The Golden Beavers finished sixth as a team with 182.5 points. Waunakee won the meet with 509 points.
Seremet finished the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.09 for fourth place. She was also sixth in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:26.94.
In the 200-yard individual medley, McGauley took ninth at 2:08.64 while teammate Maddie Derrick finished 19th at 2:20.87. Derrick was also on the B team with Elora White, Jenn Riley and McKenna Schwartz in the 200-yard medley rely that finished at 2:13.81.
Riley, Derrick, Katherine Panzer and Sydney Asselin-Klein were part of the Beaver Dam B team in the 200-yard freestyle that took 12th at 2:03.26.
Sarah Grenon took 10th in the 50-yard freestyle at 0:26.6 while Riley took 19th at 0:29.13. Sarah Grenon also took 10th in the 100-yard freestyle at 59.45. Beaver Dam’s Alyssa Foote was 24th at 1:07.23.
White finished 18th in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:50.96. Jaeckel finished the 100-yard butterfly at 1:13.46 for 15th.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Panzer finished 15th at 6:12.39, while Jaeckel was 19th at 6:26.28.
Derrick finished the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:20.47 for 13th. White finished the 100-yard backstroke at 1:15.76, and Panzer was 17th at 1:17.04.
To end the day in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the A team (Riley, Asselin-Klein, Jaeckel and Sarah Grenon) took 13th at 4:26.78. The B team (Morgan Bronk, Panzer, White and Schwartz) finished right behind the A team at 4:37.78.
