GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam's McGauley qualifies for D1 state meet in the 100-yard freestyle

Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley is finally able say she can compete in the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet.

The Golden Beavers senior took third place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.70 seconds at Saturday’s Div. 1 sectional at Germantown High School.

“I was very, very nervous. I was excited as well,” she said Sunday morning. “I’ve always liked the competition, but it was kind of higher stakes this time since I was seeded higher. I knew that it was possible. It added to the whole anxiety of the whole situation. I was really excited. It was really exciting.”

McGauley is the first Golden Beaver to qualify for the Div. 1 state meet since 2005, when Kerry Rossow finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.53.

McGauley feels honored knowing she’s the next Golden Beaver to hit the water at state, which will be held at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

“There’s a little bit of that, yes. It’s a little bit of, ‘Oh, it’s been 15 years.’ It’s exciting. It adds to the excitement of it,” she said. “I know that it was cutting it very close, but overall it would’ve been exciting no matter what.”

