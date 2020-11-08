GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam's McGauley qualifies for D1 state meet in the 100-yard freestyle

Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley is finally able say she can compete in the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet.
The Golden Beavers senior took third place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.70 seconds at Saturday’s Div. 1 sectional at Germantown High School.
“I was very, very nervous. I was excited as well,” she said Sunday morning. “I’ve always liked the competition, but it was kind of higher stakes this time since I was seeded higher. I knew that it was possible. It added to the whole anxiety of the whole situation. I was really excited. It was really exciting.”
McGauley is the first Golden Beaver to qualify for the Div. 1 state meet since 2005, when Kerry Rossow finished 14th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.53.
McGauley feels honored knowing she’s the next Golden Beaver to hit the water at state, which will be held at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“There’s a little bit of that, yes. It’s a little bit of, ‘Oh, it’s been 15 years.’ It’s exciting. It adds to the excitement of it,” she said. “I know that it was cutting it very close, but overall it would’ve been exciting no matter what.”
Support Local Journalism
It was even more thrilling to find out that she came close to qualifying for another event. McGauley finished just off the podium in the 50 freestyle as she took seventh in 24.86 seconds.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the WIAA eliminated two of the Div. 1 sectionals and lowered the number of qualifiers for each event from 24 to 16 — with the four sectional winners being joined by the next 12 fastest times. Among the reduced field, McGauley finished 19th overall and finished just 0.34 seconds behind the qualifying standard.
“For the 50, I was kind of (upset),” McGauley said. “It’s hard when you’re that close. It was close last year for the 100 also. You ask yourself, ‘Could I have done one thing differently that would’ve lowered that time? That hundredth of a second that would’ve made it?’ But, of course, I know I gave it my all for that 50. As long as I made it for the 100, I feel very accomplished.”
McGauley finished sixth at the Cedarburg sectional last season in the 100 free at 54:06.
Beaver Dam junior Sarah Grenon finished 15th in the 100 freestyle (:59.36), while sophomores Dejana Seremet was 11th in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:13.69.
The Golden Beavers' 200 yard freestyle relay team of McGauley, Seremet, Grenon and Jaeckel finished eighth at 1:48.20, while Seremet (:26.52) and Jaeckel (2:43.71) each added 17th-place finishes in the 50 free and 200 individual medley, respectively.
In a season where the pandemic caused a lot of uncertainty, McGauley said the Golden Beavers were happy just to compete.
“It almost feels, and I know other people feel the same way from my team and other teams, really, really fortunately that we even got a season this year,” she said. “With a lot of sports either having their seasons canceled or pushed back, I am very, very lucky we even got a season to even get to where we are now. I know a lot of us feel that way.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!