GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam's McGauley showcases potential big things to come for her in team's loss to Sauk Prairie

McGauley, who got touched out by less than a tenth of a second in the 50 free and took second place, was Beaver Dam’s only first-place finisher Tuesday as the Golden Beavers suffered a 117-52 loss to the Eagles.

But she certainly wasn’t the only highlight.

Gaumitz said she was also impressed with the way sophomore Tessa Jaeckel continues to improve in the 500 free after picking up that event mid-season in 2019.

Her go-to event had been the 100 butterfly, but she’s coming around in the distance event the more time she puts in.

“She’s seeming to really take to it,” Gaumitz said of Jaeckel, who took second in the 500 free Tuesday. “We’re just watching as she’s figuring out that pacing a little bit better and she’s figuring out how important breathing in and out of her turns is. So watching her swim it again for the third time this season and figure it out even little bit better was fun.”

Gaumitz also liked the way the freshmen continued to drop time, pointing to Rayna Wendt and Dana Skare in the 50 free in particular.