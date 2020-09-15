GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam's McGauley showcases potential big things to come for her in team's loss to Sauk Prairie

Times at this point in the prep girls swimming season are mostly just for frame of reference. A measuring stick, if you will.
The times that matter most don’t happen until the end of the season, but for now, all that can truly be gauged is progress toward that goal.
Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley is on the right pace — actually, she’s ahead of pace.
The senior touched out Sauk Prairie’s Cora Dunnum by 13 one-hundredths of a second during Tuesday’s dual meet at the YMCA of Dodge County to win the 100-yard freestyle in 56.84 seconds, a time that’s better than where she stood at this point last season when she ended the year by breaking the school record at sectionals.
“Getting a 56 this early in the season is really telling of what to look forward to at the end of the season,” Beaver Dam coach Bekah Gaumitz said. “Normally at this point in the season, I’m looking for her dual-meet times to be at a 57 — so to be at a 56 is a really good sign.”
McGauley’s time at sectionals was 54.06 seconds, which shattered the previous mark of 55.28 set by Rachel Zuehls 32 years earlier in 1987.
Gaumitz said for McGauley to be sitting on a sub-57 time now “is really telling” of just how fast she might go later this season, perhaps even getting under 53 seconds if all goes right.
McGauley, who got touched out by less than a tenth of a second in the 50 free and took second place, was Beaver Dam’s only first-place finisher Tuesday as the Golden Beavers suffered a 117-52 loss to the Eagles.
But she certainly wasn’t the only highlight.
Gaumitz said she was also impressed with the way sophomore Tessa Jaeckel continues to improve in the 500 free after picking up that event mid-season in 2019.
Her go-to event had been the 100 butterfly, but she’s coming around in the distance event the more time she puts in.
“She’s seeming to really take to it,” Gaumitz said of Jaeckel, who took second in the 500 free Tuesday. “We’re just watching as she’s figuring out that pacing a little bit better and she’s figuring out how important breathing in and out of her turns is. So watching her swim it again for the third time this season and figure it out even little bit better was fun.”
Gaumitz also liked the way the freshmen continued to drop time, pointing to Rayna Wendt and Dana Skare in the 50 free in particular.
“One of my favorite things is our new swimmers — our new swimmers come in and they’re able to shave off time quickly,” Gaumitz said. “Two of our new swimmers swam their 50 free and they each took off 2 seconds, which is quite a bit for how short of a race it is. So it’s a really big highlight to be able to celebrate that for them and with them.”
Beaver Dam's only other second-place finishes on the night were both turned in by sophomore Dejana Seremet, who was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
Last but certainly not least worth celebrating for Beaver Dam on Tuesday was the fact that it was Senior Night, odd timing considering it was the Golden Beavers first home meet of the year and Senior Night typically takes place during the last home meet of the year or perhaps the second-to-last home meet if the final meet is reserved for a different celebration.
But there was good reason for that this year, with the cloud of uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has cast on planning for pretty much any kind of event, sporting or otherwise: The team wanted to make sure that the seniors got their due in case if the schedule changes or things get cancelled later in the year due to a spike in cases or a full switch to virtual learning.
The seniors honored Tuesday were McGauley, Katherine Panzer, Morgan Bronk, Kelsey Saniter, Sydney Asselin-Klein and Jenn Riley.
Beaver Dam next hits the pool a week from Tuesday on the road at Sauk Prairie before coming back home in two weeks to face Baraboo.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
