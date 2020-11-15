GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam's McGauley takes ninth in 100 freestyle at Division 1 state meet

At the start of the 2020 prep girls swimming season, Beaver Dam coach Bekah Gaumitz asked members of the team what their goals were.
“I was kind of joking when I went like, ‘Oh, I kinda want a 52,” Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley recalled, referring to swimming the 100 yard freestyle in 52 seconds. “Let’s see if I can do it.”
She did, indeed, do it.
The senior clocked a time of 52.74 seconds in the 100 free at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state meet at Waukesha South High School.
“I didn’t think I was going to get it, but I realized that at sectionals, when I got a 53, I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m not even fully tapered, I think it’s possible.’ So I went for it.”
McGauley’s time was good enough for ninth place, while the winner of the event was Brookfield East’s Abby Wanezek who finished in 49.48. Gaumitz said they were focused on times instead of placement, but McGauley was still amazed by the competition.
“Oh yeah, it’s crazy to think about because I was swimming against such fast swimmers,” McGauley said. “It was such a good experience.”
Gaumitz was happy to see McGauley’s performance one last time and said that to be part of the senior’s journey has been rewarding over the years.
“I met her when she was in seventh or eighth grade swimming,” Gaumitz said. “I’ve been seeing her drive through that whole process. I think it was three years ago she realized that she could reach those higher-level goals and actually attain them. Seeing that mood change from ‘I want to swim for fun’ to ‘I have a goal that I’m reaching’ was fun to watch. (Then I saw) her reach it.”
This makes the third time McGauley has broken the 100 free school record. At last year’s Div. 1 sectional meet in Cedarburg, she initially broke it with a 54.06. Then at last week’s sectional at Germantown High School, she finished third in 53.70.
“I do, I really do,” McGauley said of having a feeling of pride in her accomplishments in the 100 free throughout high school. “I was hoping to break the school record again this year, my own record. Going to state allowed me to beat it again.
“I was like, ‘Oh, yay.’”
Gaumitz and McGauley both agreed that McGauley’s ability to sustain the sprint technique from start to finish that’s required in the 100 is why she’s been so successful.
“I like it because it’s a sprint and I have better endurance,” McGauley said. “The 50 is all about quick speed – one mess up and it’s over. You go all out the entire thing. In the 100 it’s like that, but it takes endurance to keep that speed up. Even if you aren’t the fastest in the first 50, if you can keep up a fast speed, you can catch up or pass the others.
“I like it way better than the 200 because it’s less time.”
Gaumitz said with McGauley’s time, she earned an opportunity to participate in the 2021 YMCA Short Course National Championships, which is the last weekend of March at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“That’s really exciting because I was going for it last year, but then it got cancelled (because of the COVID-19 pandemic),” said McGauley, whose 52.74 time was under the qualifying time of 53.36 to earn a chance to compete at nationals. “It’s really awesome to do it this year.”
McGauley said she will now focus her attention on training for nationals while also reminiscing about her high school career.
“I can’t imagine it going any differently,” she said. “I hit all of my goals that I’ve had, and I still have time to get faster and get more experience before nationals, to see if I can get below a 52, which would be amazing. It’s not over yet. At this point, I’m really happy at where I am. I don’t have too many regrets about anything.”
McGauley said she enjoyed being at state even though there were some things different because of the pandemic.
“It was different, I didn’t really know what to expect,” she said. “It was weird with the pandemic happening. My team couldn’t come with me. So it was only me and my coach.
“So that was a little weird not having everybody there, but I know, since I was getting texts from everybody all day, my team was definitely there in spirit.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
