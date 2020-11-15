GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam's McGauley takes ninth in 100 freestyle at Division 1 state meet

“I met her when she was in seventh or eighth grade swimming,” Gaumitz said. “I’ve been seeing her drive through that whole process. I think it was three years ago she realized that she could reach those higher-level goals and actually attain them. Seeing that mood change from ‘I want to swim for fun’ to ‘I have a goal that I’m reaching’ was fun to watch. (Then I saw) her reach it.”

This makes the third time McGauley has broken the 100 free school record. At last year’s Div. 1 sectional meet in Cedarburg, she initially broke it with a 54.06. Then at last week’s sectional at Germantown High School, she finished third in 53.70.

“I do, I really do,” McGauley said of having a feeling of pride in her accomplishments in the 100 free throughout high school. “I was hoping to break the school record again this year, my own record. Going to state allowed me to beat it again.

“I was like, ‘Oh, yay.’”

Gaumitz and McGauley both agreed that McGauley’s ability to sustain the sprint technique from start to finish that’s required in the 100 is why she’s been so successful.