GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam's Morgan McGauley has busy weekend with state meet, school musical on itinerary

Beaver Dam High School musical director Mark Lefeber has had a running joke with the athletes who are participating in this year’s fall musical called “Songs for a New World.”
Lefeber likes to ask them if they won at practice, referring to practice for sports that take place before rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. On Monday, he did that with senior Morgan McGauley, a swimmer for the prep girls swim team.
“I remember seeing Morgan and said, ‘Hey, did you win tonight?’ She’s like, ‘Yep, I totally won practice,’” he recalled. “I was a three-sport athlete. I enjoy athletics and I happen to do more music and theater. I love hearing about my athletes’ successes. I had cross country runners; I had tennis players; and I had swimmers all involved with this show.”
It's a way for Lefeber to lighten the mood a little bit before rehearsals start, and on Monday McGauley needed it. Two days prior McGauley finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 53.70 at a WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Germantown High School. In so doing, she became the first Golden Beavers swimmer to qualify for the state meet since 2005, when Kerry Rossow did it in the 100 breaststroke.
“This is something Morgan has been working for such a long time,” Beaver Dam swim coach Bekah Gaumitz said. “It’s satisfaction watching somebody reach their goal. She made it. I was so glad she finally reached that goal. She put the work in to do it. It was very satisfying.”
McGauley will have quite the eventful weekend because not only will she be participating in the state swim meet on Saturday at Waukesha South High School, which begins at 2:30 p.m., but she will also be performing in the school musical, which will have virtual showings Thursday through Sunday.
“I’m really happy I’m able to do both,” McGauley said. “It could’ve easily been where I had to choose, but luckily I’m very thankful for my coach and my director. They worked it out so I can do both. Although it’s not ideal, it’s still nice I’m able to go to the other three days.”
During auditions for the musical back in early September, McGauley told Lefeber of the likelihood she would qualify for state. For starters, she’s a talented swimmer who has broken numerous program records. But she also had slightly less competition in the way of advancing as a result of a number of schools opting out of fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before she even auditioned, she said, ‘I think that’s going to be the same weekend as state for swim, and if I have to choose, I’m going to choose state.’ I’m like, ‘Well, of course you are,’” Lefeber recalled.
Lefeber never considered it to be an issue because he already had plans in place for this situation because the pandemic has forced many students to choose virtual learning instead of attending school. Because this musical is being livestreamed and will have three cameras set up instead of an audience, Lefeber said he planned on recording the actors’ performances from home and edit them into the livestream just in case they didn’t feel safe performing in person.
Lefeber said since those students chose to act in person, it makes it easier for him to record one of McGauley’s performances on Thursday or Friday and edit it into the livestream on Saturday.
“Weirdly enough, because of the pandemic, we can do this,” said Lefeber, who mentioned he hopes it's so seamless that the audience doesn’t even notice. “Because of the pandemic, we are able to let Morgan perform even though she’s not going to be at the high school on Saturday. She’s going to be representing the high school at the state swim meet. It’s weird, but cool.”
McGauley will be in the final number, which includes all of the cast. She has one solo of “Stars and the Moon,” which Lefeber said takes a lot of maturity to perform. Her character, which isn’t named, is talking about two past relationships and currently being married to a wealthy husband. The character, however, isn't sure the wealthy marriage is everything she dreamed it would be.
“I’m very excited for both,” McGauley said of heading off to state and participating in the fall musical. “This is my first fall musical. I’ve been in summer musicals for the high school before. This is my first fall musical and I wanted to try it because since the pandemic has caused a lot of things to change, I’ve had more time. I was like, ‘This is senior year, let’s just go for it.’ I’m really excited for my set, for that first performance.
“It’s going to be a little weird since there’s not going to be a live audience, but we’ll get used to it. But for it being my first year at state, I really can’t tell you how excited I am for that.”
Lefeber said last year during “Mama Mia” there was one show where the cast performed in front of 582 people out of a possible 585. All those seats will be empty and replaced with the three-camera set up.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “There’s three cameras in the audience and that’s going to be it. It’s a little scary. We won’t know who’s watching. We won’t know how many people are watching. It might be 582 people watching, but there might be five.”
That won’t be the case in Saturday’s state meet for McGauley, who will have eyes watching in the stands, however the crowd size will be limited due to the pandemic.
“It’s going to be a little different because as actors on stage, you rely on the audience’s feedback, whether it’s clapping or laughing to know when to go and when to stop, and all of that,” McGauley said. “It’s going to be a little bit weird, but we as a cast are all amazing performers and I know that those who have been doing the fall musicals before, they know what they’re doing.”
McGauley said she’s a very passionate and expressive so doing both events won’t be difficult for her. The musical, she said, involves music, freedom of expression, working with others and meeting new people while swimming is much more goal oriented with times as the critic and not a whole lot of room for interpretation.
During her four-year career as a swimmer for Beaver Dam, she’s broken a number of records including the 100 free multiple times.
“Having goals and then working toward them, and when you achieve them, the feeling you get is so indescribable,” she said. “You want to keep going for it. I’m very passionate about singing and I’m very passionate about swimming, so it works perfectly.”
Gaumitz has seen that work ethic over the last couple of years as McGauley’s coach as well.
“She’s a worker bee. She’s a workhorse. She doesn’t complain. She works hard and she takes responsibility for her own success,” Gaumitz said. “This year, we opted not to lift weights as team (due to the pandemic), but she lifted weights on her own. She knew it would bring her success and I didn’t drive it. She lifted on her own to get stronger.
“I think that summarizes her. She know what she needs to do and does it.”
But does she feel like she’s got too much on her plate this weekend?
“I’ve asked that question many times, but if you’re doing something you love, then it doesn’t feel bad,” she said. “I’m thinking since everybody around me – my director, my coach, my teammates and my castmates – they’ve all been so helpful in figuring this out to relieve some of the pressure and stress to make it more clear cut.
“I’m not too worried about it because I’m working with amazing people who are very helpful.”
