GIRLS SWIMMING: Beaver Dam's Morgan McGauley has busy weekend with state meet, school musical on itinerary

“It’s going to be a little weird since there’s not going to be a live audience, but we’ll get used to it. But for it being my first year at state, I really can’t tell you how excited I am for that.”

Lefeber said last year during “Mama Mia” there was one show where the cast performed in front of 582 people out of a possible 585. All those seats will be empty and replaced with the three-camera set up.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “There’s three cameras in the audience and that’s going to be it. It’s a little scary. We won’t know who’s watching. We won’t know how many people are watching. It might be 582 people watching, but there might be five.”

That won’t be the case in Saturday’s state meet for McGauley, who will have eyes watching in the stands, however the crowd size will be limited due to the pandemic.

“It’s going to be a little different because as actors on stage, you rely on the audience’s feedback, whether it’s clapping or laughing to know when to go and when to stop, and all of that,” McGauley said. “It’s going to be a little bit weird, but we as a cast are all amazing performers and I know that those who have been doing the fall musicals before, they know what they’re doing.”