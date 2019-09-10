Often times in high school girls swimming meets, the competition isn’t with the other team but rather with the clock. It might not be a first-place time — but if it’s better than before, it’s a win.
On Tuesday night against Lodi, Beaver Dam had its cake and got to eat it, too.
Not only did a number of girls turn in personal records but the Golden Beavers also came away victorious, winning 97-73 at the YMCA of Dodge County.
“It’s nice to get a little bit of both today,” said first-year coach Bekah Gaumitz, who this summer finished her fourth year as coach of the Dodge County Sea Dragons youth team and has 19 years of coaching experience overall.
Gaumitz, though, had no idea her team was on course to sink the Blue Devils.
“Not at all,” she said. “My goal wasn’t to find out how they were scoring, it was simply watching, ‘Hey, did you beat your time? What were you doing off the wall?’ Those types of things.”
And “those types of things” went pretty well on Tuesday.
Beaver Dam started off the meet with the 200-yard medley relay team of Lez Grenon, Dejana Seremet, Tessa Jaeckel and Morgan McGauley edging Lodi’s top team by a little more than a second -- 2 minutes, 2.09 seconds to 2:03.11.
Lodi won the next two events, although after it swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle, Seremet (2:30.14) and Jaeckel (2:47:15) took second and third in the 200 individual medley and Elora White (2:58.59) took fifth as the Golden Beavers and Blue Devils swam to an 8-8 draw in that event.
And in the next event, the 50 freestyle, the Golden Beaver swept the top three spots as McGauley (26.80 seconds), Sarah Grenon (29.34) and Jenn Riley (30.68) went 1-2-3.
Lodi claimed the top spot in the 100 butterfly but once again the two sides swam to a draw as Beaver Dam’s Liz Grenon (1:05.14), Jaeckel (1:15.19) and McKenna Schwartz (1:23.79) took second, third and fifth.
McGauley took first in the 100 free (57.25) while Sarah Grenon took second (1:04.64) and Riley took fourth (1:08.6) to help the Golden Beavers win that event.
The only event other than the 200 free and 200 free relay where Lodi outscored Beaver Dam was the 500 free, with the Golden Beavers' Katherine Panzer finishing second (6:32.97), Maddie Derrick fourth (6:46.13) and Brenna Tonn fifth (6:59.74) as the Blue Devils took nine of 16 points.
Lodi took first in the 200 free relay but the Beaver Dam teams of Seremet, Alyssa Foote, Riley and Sarah Grenon (1:54.69) and Jaeckel, Gabrielle Greene, McKenna Schwartz and Mitty Schwartz (2:08.18) took second and third.
In the 100 backstroke it was Liz Grenon winning (1:05.99) and White (1:21.86) and McKenna Schwartz coming in third and fourth for the Golden Beavers.
Seremet took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.58) by a little under a second over Lodi’s Ella Puls (1:18.26), and Beaver Dam’s Emily Weber (1:30.62) and Morgan Bronk (1:34.05) rounded out the scoring for the Golden Beavers.
Capping things off on the night, the Beaver Dam team of Sarah Grenon, Derrick, Liz Grenon and McGauley won the 400 free relay (4;13.94) while Beaver Dam’s Mitty Schwartz, Tonn, White and Foote took third (4:42.96).
All in all, it added up to a fun night for the Golden Beavers.
“I loved watching the girls' enthusiasm cheering for each other,” Gaumitz said. “That was a big goal of mine and a big goal of the captains — to see a lot of camaraderie being built.
“So that was a highlight for me.”
