GIRLS SWIMMING: McGauley, Seremet star for Beaver Dam in 97-73 loss at Watertown

Morgan McGauley won the 200-yard individual medley in the third event of the night Tuesday. She would be victorious twice more — in the 100-yard freestyle and as the anchor in the 200 free relay.

The senior on Beaver Dam's prep girls swimming team led the way for the Golden Beavers, it just wasn't quite enough as host Watertown claimed a 97-73 dual-meet victory at Riverside Middle School.

McGauley's winning time in the 100 free (58.83 seconds) was a little less than 6 seconds better than the runner-up time of 1:04.18 turned in by Watertown's Hailey Mauel, and she also dominant in the 200 IM, winning by more than 10 seconds (2:30.00 to 2:40.34) over the Goslings' Caty Kaczmarek.

Beaver Dam's win in the 200 free relay was a little less comfortable, as Jenn Riley, Sydney Asseliln Klein, Tessa Jaeckel and McGauley touched the blocks in 2:00.16 to edge out Watertown's time of 2:02.62.

Also for Beaver Dam, Dejana Seremet won the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.57, almost 10 seconds better than Kaczmarek's runner-up time of 1:29.38. Seremet also took second in the 100 butterfly (1:15.87).

