 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS SWIMMING: McGauley, Seremet star for Beaver Dam in 97-73 loss at Watertown
0 comments
alert
TUESDAY'S PREP GIRLS SWIMMING | WATERTOWN 97, BEAVER DAM 73

GIRLS SWIMMING: McGauley, Seremet star for Beaver Dam in 97-73 loss at Watertown

{{featured_button_text}}
Morgan McGauley

Beaver Dam's Morgan McGauley competes in the 100-yard freestyle during the Golden Beavers' triple dual against River Valley/Richland Center and Kiel on Sept. 13, 2018, at the Dodge County YMCA in Beaver Dam. McGauley won the 100 free on Tuesday night against Watertown in a dual meet at Riverside Middle School in Watertown. 

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

Morgan McGauley won the 200-yard individual medley in the third event of the night Tuesday. She would be victorious twice more — in the 100-yard freestyle and as the anchor in the 200 free relay.  

The senior on Beaver Dam's prep girls swimming team led the way for the Golden Beavers, it just wasn't quite enough as host Watertown claimed a 97-73 dual-meet victory at Riverside Middle School. 

McGauley's winning time in the 100 free (58.83 seconds) was a little less than 6 seconds better than the runner-up time of 1:04.18 turned in by Watertown's Hailey Mauel, and she also dominant in the 200 IM, winning by more than 10 seconds (2:30.00 to 2:40.34) over the Goslings' Caty Kaczmarek. 

Beaver Dam's win in the 200 free relay was a little less comfortable, as Jenn Riley, Sydney Asseliln Klein, Tessa Jaeckel and McGauley touched the blocks in 2:00.16 to edge out Watertown's time of 2:02.62.

Also for Beaver Dam, Dejana Seremet won the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.57, almost 10 seconds better than Kaczmarek's runner-up time of 1:29.38. Seremet also took second in the 100 butterfly (1:15.87). 

+1 
Morgan McGauley MUG

McGauley
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News