GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hustisford holds off surging Central Wisconsin Christian, wins in four sets

The Falcons, who lost in straight sets to Randolph on Monday night, certainly did — and they did so in large part thanks to the poise of senior setter Allison Noll.

“We really talked about where the ball distribution was going. We spread it out pretty good tonight, but when the pressure was on, she was constantly looking for where her outlets were with her playmakers,” Capps said. “In the fourth set we made sure that we got the ball to our playmakers — because our playmakers have a lot of confidence.”

The biggest of those playmakers on this night was junior outside hitter Kelsey Ewert, a returning unanimous first team all-conference choice who finished with a match-high 16 kills.

Junior Jada Pieper chipped in with eight kills, and those two along with Noll — the Falcons’ only senior — certainly had a big hand in keeping Husty from folding after jumping out to the two-sets-to-none advantage.

But Husty also got a big boost from the return of libero Ariona Hildebrandt, a junior who Capps said led all of Division 4 in the state in digs a year ago en route to also being a unanimous first team all-conference choice.

She suffered a torn ACL late in the season and was just cleared to play again this afternoon.