GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hustisford holds off surging Central Wisconsin Christian, wins in four sets

HUSTISFORD — Central Wisconsin Christian’s prep girls volleyball team, ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s “midseason” poll that was released Friday, dug itself a two-sets-to-none hole Tuesday night against Hustisford but then spent the third and fourth sets fervently attempting to force a fifth and deciding set.
The Falcons, who were playing in only their second match of the season because of the Dodge County Health Department’s recommendation on Aug. 26 that schools wait until four weeks after the start of school to begin sports deemed as high-risk of spreading the coronavirus, had other ideas.
Husty didn’t fold as CWC continued to put the pressure on and after watching a 22-18 fourth-set lead lead disappear was able to hold off the red-hot Crusaders to claim a 25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24, Trailways East Conference victory.
“They found where we were weak and they kept coming us at there,” Husty coach Alan Capps said of CWC’s rally in the third and fourth sets. “I always tell them, things are very rarely as good as you think they are, and on the flip side of the coin, they’re very rarely as bad as you think they are. So whether you’re down or you’re up, it really shouldn’t matter — you’ve got to go make a play.
“Towards the end we had a couple points where we could have crumbled. But they kept their composure.”
The Falcons, who lost in straight sets to Randolph on Monday night, certainly did — and they did so in large part thanks to the poise of senior setter Allison Noll.
“We really talked about where the ball distribution was going. We spread it out pretty good tonight, but when the pressure was on, she was constantly looking for where her outlets were with her playmakers,” Capps said. “In the fourth set we made sure that we got the ball to our playmakers — because our playmakers have a lot of confidence.”
The biggest of those playmakers on this night was junior outside hitter Kelsey Ewert, a returning unanimous first team all-conference choice who finished with a match-high 16 kills.
Junior Jada Pieper chipped in with eight kills, and those two along with Noll — the Falcons’ only senior — certainly had a big hand in keeping Husty from folding after jumping out to the two-sets-to-none advantage.
But Husty also got a big boost from the return of libero Ariona Hildebrandt, a junior who Capps said led all of Division 4 in the state in digs a year ago en route to also being a unanimous first team all-conference choice.
She suffered a torn ACL late in the season and was just cleared to play again this afternoon.
“And she was in the starting line-up,” Capps said of Hildebrandt, who had 23 digs in the match. “She was some glue that really held us together.”
Meantime, CWC (10-2) was able to force the fourth set thanks to rallying back from a 16-10 deficit in the third. The Crusaders came back to tie at 18 in that one and then again at 20 before back-to-back kills by Abby Bartlett sparked a 5-0 finishing surge.
Ultimately, it ended up being a case of too little, too late for the Crusaders, though.
“They played really great defense,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said of the Falcons. “They won a lot of scrappy points. We had a couple miscommunication errors and kind of dug ourselves a hole when we didn’t have to sometimes, and we couldn’t get out of it. But it was a really fun volleyball match. Both teams fought hard.”
In CWC’s case, almost hard enough to make things really exciting.
“Of course I would have liked to see a fifth set. But those fifth sets can go either way,” Ten Napel said. “Yeah, I guess we would have had the momentum having won two in a row. But at that point you’re just trying to give yourself a chance.”
HUSTISFORD 3, CENTRAL WIS. CHRISTIAN 1</&hspag3>
CWC 20 19 25 24
Husty 25 25 20 26
CWC leaders: Kills — Jolie Schouten 8, Elise Ritzema 7, Abby Bartlett 6, Shelby Buwalda 6. Assists — KK Vander Werff 27. Aces — Shelby Buwalda 2. Blocks — Elise Ritzema 1. Digs — Jolie Schouten 23, Elise Ritzema 19, Shelby Buwalda 19.
Husty leaders: Kills — Kelsey Ewert 16, Jada Pieper 8. Assists — Allison Noll 32. Aces — Chellie Hildebrandt 2, Jada Pieper 2. Blocks — Kelsey Ewert 3. Digs — Kelsey Ewert 32, Ariona Hildebrandt 23, Chellie Hildebrandt 22.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
