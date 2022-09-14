How a first-time coach stepped up to save Beaver Dam's girls swimming season

August was hectic for the Beaver Dam High School girls swim team.

The first day of practice should’ve been Aug. 9, but right before the 2022 season was set to begin, coach Jamie Maleck resigned due to personal reasons.

That meant the Golden Beavers couldn’t train without a coach, so the first week of practice was canceled, and it was the same week Beaver Dam had had Ryan Gerber begin as athletic director.

Carmen Scott, who works within the school district as a speech language pathologist and is the mother of senior swimmer Hope Scott, took over. She was also the girls cross country coach from 1999 to 2004.

“I’m an advocate for students and children to get out and be active and healthy,” Scott said. “I don’t want anything to dissolve. Not every child can play every sport and there’s just different interests. I don’t want the children who are interested, for that to go away. That’s my daughter. Swimming is the only sport she goes out for. If she wasn’t able to have the team and swim this year, she wouldn’t have had the season. I didn’t want that to happen.”

The Golden Beavers had just two girls, Hope Scott and senior Tessa Jaeckel, come out for the team. Their season started when Carmen Scott, who had no experience coaching a swim program, accepted the gig.

“I was very nervous,” Carmen Scott said. “I went into it thinking I’m going to do what I can and that’s all I can do. I just want the girls to be able to have a successful season themselves. Just like in running, having their personal bests.”

Scott said she’s reached out to a couple of coaches — Lauren Alston, the YMCA of Dodge County Sea Dragons head coach, and Watertown coach Samantha Calliari — to get help in conjuring up workouts and the behind-the-scenes aspects of coaching.

Alston was in a similar position with the Sea Dragons a season ago as she took the position right as the season was beginning, but the difference was she had coached at other YMCAs and summer leagues in Georgia. She said Gerber reached out to her in August, but turned down the position and told him she’d help whoever the coach was.

“I really can’t, but I have the knowledge of swimming technique,” Alston said. “I’ve got some resources I’ve developed over last season. ... That’s what I’m doing. I’ve helped her figure it out. I gave her some resources on how to create workouts.”

She said she helped Scott with YouTube videos and an app called Swim.com that she said is “great for all levels of swim for creating and tracking workouts, and has lots of info on training and technique.”

Beaver Dam has added on five more girls over the last three weeks with various skill levels. Additions include: junior Giulia Leone, sophomore Joy Nelson, freshmen Twilight Heinzen and Ericka Reed.

Scott said along with the technique tutorials given to her, Alston will also allow the Golden Beavers to practice with them once their season starts on Oct. 3.

“It’s to get a bigger group and Lauren will be there to help with modifying the strokes,” Scott said. “She knows more of that stuff than I do. I learned to realize what a good stroke looks like by watching them and seeing what to do, and learning the drills. I’m learning how to assess them and how to help them. It’s been really great for me.”

Scott said it’s nice having her daughter, Jaeckel and Rya Sutton on the team because they were on the Sea Dragons as well. Giulia Leone, a foreign exchange student from Italy, also has a swimming background.

“I’ll have the experienced girls help show a specific stroke or say there’s a specific drill that I’d like them to do to practice a technique,” Scott said. “It’s nice that I have my senior girls, the ones that have been out before, they know the drills. They can show the drills and then we can tweak it and go from there.”

The swimmers appreciate the first-year swim coach for stepping up.

“She cares about what she’s doing,” Jaeckel said. “She was just telling me that she stays up all night learning about swimming, but also remembers she has to do work for her own job. She puts in so much because she cares.”

Jaeckel said she also helped Scott with some behind-the-scenes aspects like getting swimsuits.

“I’ve helped her organize what we should do for a meet, where to get all the swimsuits, apparel, what works for some people, how to help people dive,” Jaeckel said. “I do give her a lot of credit for stepping up, but it’s something she needs extra help with.”