How a new partnership led Lodi/Wisconsin Heights' Ella Puls earn her first-ever Div. 2 state swim meet

LODI — A coaching change is always a jarring thing, even more so when its ahead of your senior season.
It was the exact curveball that Lodi/Wisconsin Heights’ Ella Puls was thrown this fall when Natalie Price took over the Lodi/Heights prep girls swim team.
However, rather than wall off Price — a gifted swimmer in her own right with two WIAA Division 2 state appearances in her own right during her four-year career at Sauk Prairie — Puls rode the tides of change all season long and all the way to the Div. 2 state championships for the first time in her career.
Puls will make her state debut Friday night at Waukesha South Natatorium when she competes in the 200-yard individual medley, becoming the first Lodi/Heights swimmer to compete at state since Brooke Presny in 2019.
“It’s super rewarding; that’s such a tough sectional as it is, especially with having Edgewood, Baraboo, Sauk Prairie… all of those teams are quick and their girls are fast,” Price said. “I’m really happy and extremely proud of how she pulled through Saturday.”
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work for swimming; it’s very physically and mentally tolling, and finally being able to reach my goal is just awesome. It still doesn’t feel real,” Puls added.
Things were definitely mentally tolling on Puls this fall when she learned that Price had taken over for previous co-head coaches Jerrica Crook and Iris Barrow.
“It was definitely scary at first because I was with my old coach for the past three years and she’s been a huge role model in my life. Just going into my senior season with not the person I’ve been with was scary,” Puls admitted.
That’s not to say Puls wasn’t familiar with Price, having worked for her at the Lodi High School pool where she serves as Aquatics Manager. Along with working for her, Puls and a number of the Lodi/Heights swimmers worked with Price during “a few stroke clinics,” before the alternate fall season this past spring.
In Price’s mind, the prior relationships have been crucial this fall.
“It’s been huge and it makes a huge difference,” Price said. “As opposed to not knowing anyone right off the bat, I can come in and know who my girls are, what they’re capable of and what they need to work on. All of that.”
It definitely calmed Puls’ nerves as well.
“Since I know Natalie and her history with swimming, I felt way more comfortable going into it,” Puls said. “Knowing her mentality on technique, it was very comforting to know that I felt like I had a good coach going into my senior season.”
Stroke work due for sharpening
That mentality towards technique has played an especially imperative role in Puls’ success this fall. Rather than trying to churn out yards consistently — Lodi/Heights peaked out about 6,500 yards consistently according to Price — she put more of a priority on technique and stroke work.
Rather than just logging endless yards of freestyle, Price worked on “more butterfly, back(stroke) and breaststroke stuff, which I found was beneficial across the board.”
Puls was a prime example, especially given her history.
Unlike most of her state competitors, Puls is a three-sport athlete playing basketball in the winter and running track and field in the spring. That year-round grind, or lack thereof in the pool for Puls, always made it difficult on Puls to not only focus on her technique, but also getting enough miles under her belt early on for the postseason push.
“I kind of haven’t put the time in on the technique,” she said. “And it’s hard when you only have a like a three month season because you have to build up your yards to be able to taper.”
“I’ve never had that in the past where it’s like ‘Okay, we’re really going to focus on technique.’ Just those little tweaks I made in racing, really made a difference this year and it showed in my times.”
Take last Saturday’s Div. 2 DeForest sectional for instance.
In Puls’ opening event of the afternoon, the 200 IM, she shaved off just over five seconds from her seed time, setting a new school record with a time of 2 minutes, 15.81 seconds to finish 10th. She kept the foot on the gas in the 100 breaststroke, setting another school record with a near-three second drop and finishing seventh in 1:10.79.
Despite finishing on the podium in the 100 breaststroke, Puls narrowly missed out on state by two spots; however, her 10th-place finish in the 200 IM punched her ticket to state, where she’s seeded 15th.
“I honestly didn’t expect to go through in the IM, because my goal was just that I wanted to break our school record, which was a 2:17,” Puls said. “I was happy with that, but when I finished my race I looked up and saw I got a 2:15, I was like ‘Oh crap. I might have a chance.’ But then I got 10th, so it was kind of like ‘Oh, well I reached my goal. I got the time I wanted, so it’s whatever.’”
“We’re a little surprised it was this event (the 200 individual medley) and not breaststroke. She was awfully close in that event as well, but still, so proud and she has the determination to get there, so I knew she could do it,” Price added.
Out of season efforts pay off
That determination to get to state started two seasons ago when again Puls narrowly missed out on qualifying, prior to just missing out this past spring. Those shortcomings, as well as some sage advice from Robinson, helped spur Puls along this offseason.
“Honestly for swimming, my old coach told me ‘Races are won in the weight room.’ Having muscle mass tapers really well so I put in a lot of offseason work. Definitely lifting and getting stronger than I have been in the past, has helped a lot,” said Puls, who already spends plenty of time in the weight room for basketball and track and field, as well as being the daughter of Blue Devils football coach Dave Puls.
“It’s kind of in our blood to be in the weight room whenever you can.”
Puls credits that offseason work with helping fuel her massive drop in the 200 IM where, contrary to the 100 breaststroke, she admits “you can’t muscle through.”
“Mental and physical work outside of the season is what got me through,” she added.
Price certainly wasn’t surprised.
“Her work ethic has always been there; she’s probably the hardest working individual I’ve ever met,” Price said. “But also she’s definitely taken on a leadership role. She’s helping the underclassmen hold themselves accountable, making sure they’re staying through the whole set and working their hardest, as well.
“That’s what I’m most proud of.”
And Price will be proud of whatever time Puls puts down on Friday night in her final prep swimming event ever. A two-time state qualifier herself as a relay member for Sauk Prairie in 2011 and 2012, Price knows how special it is to share the pool with some of the state’s best.
“I’m just hoping she enjoys the experience, that she feels proud of what she’s accomplished, and that she just has fun,” she said. “I know she’ll do great whatever time she puts out, but just to enjoy the experience that she’s one of the top swimmers in the state of Wisconsin.”
And as alluring as the bright lights of the state meet may be, Puls is no stranger to the state-level. While it’s her first time in the pool, Puls has ran at the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet each of the last two seasons, as both an individual and a relay member.
She was also on deck when Presny swam at the UW Natatorium in 2019, making the sights and sounds of state feel much less intimidating.
“Just being able to see her in her element there and all the competition, it definitely makes me feel more comfort going into this. Having past experience, even if I wasn’t swimming, that definitely makes me feel a little more comfortable,” Puls said.
“I’m just excited to go there and have fun. It’s my last race ever so I’m just going to give it all I’ve got and enjoy the experience.”
