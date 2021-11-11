How a new partnership led Lodi/Wisconsin Heights' Ella Puls earn her first-ever Div. 2 state swim meet

Despite finishing on the podium in the 100 breaststroke, Puls narrowly missed out on state by two spots; however, her 10th-place finish in the 200 IM punched her ticket to state, where she’s seeded 15th.

“I honestly didn’t expect to go through in the IM, because my goal was just that I wanted to break our school record, which was a 2:17,” Puls said. “I was happy with that, but when I finished my race I looked up and saw I got a 2:15, I was like ‘Oh crap. I might have a chance.’ But then I got 10th, so it was kind of like ‘Oh, well I reached my goal. I got the time I wanted, so it’s whatever.’”

“We’re a little surprised it was this event (the 200 individual medley) and not breaststroke. She was awfully close in that event as well, but still, so proud and she has the determination to get there, so I knew she could do it,” Price added.

Out of season efforts pay off

That determination to get to state started two seasons ago when again Puls narrowly missed out on qualifying, prior to just missing out this past spring. Those shortcomings, as well as some sage advice from Robinson, helped spur Puls along this offseason.