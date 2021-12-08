How a youth movement could help propel Baraboo boys swim to make a splash this winter

The pair will play a huge role in helping overcome the loss of Laux, as well as fellow graduated state qualifiers Mitchell Hamm and Isaac Brewster.

“A lot and give them their own opportunities to grow too; they’ve definitely got some great goals for the season,” Lemke said of how much he’ll rely on the duo. “Seth definitely wants to do well in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and Nic has been our distance guy and he’s come in ready this season. He’s coming in really well conditioned, in good shape and ready to have a good season in the 500 and 200.”

The pair of seniors aren’t the only state returnees for the T-Birds this winter as Baraboo also welcomes back Ryan Reuter. The lanky sophomore turned in a sterling debut season last year as a member of both the T-Birds’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams which placed 11th and 16th, respectively, at state.

Lemke expects Reuter to thrive in the backstroke and individual medley, and he’s also developed his breaststroke more. And like Riesterer, he’s been in midseason form since the year began, much to the T-Birds benefit.