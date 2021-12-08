How a youth movement could help propel Baraboo boys swim to make a splash this winter

Whatever the sport, a big senior class and a large crop of newcomers are always on a coach’s wish list.
While Baraboo high school boys swim coach Chris Lemke got the latter in the form of eight freshman this season, as well as some other first-time swimmers, it’s a big senior class the Thunderbirds will be without this year. Baraboo returns just two seniors after graduating five last fall, including three state qualifiers among which is 2021 WIAA Division 2 state 100-yard breaststroke champion Jacob Laux.
Even seeing this season as one focused primarily on growth, Lemke is still excited about the prospects of what could unfold for the T-Birds.
“We’ve got some good experience coming back and we have a lot of brand new swimmers, but they’re all athletes which is always impressive,” he said. “A lot of kids trying swimming for the first time, but the team is gelling around that and we’ve got some freshmen making an impact already.”
While some skilled novices have Lemke beaming, he knows that the T-Birds will rely on seniors Seth Hittman and Nic Riesterer to help lead the youthful contingent. The pair of four-year swimmers are coming off state berths last winter with Hittman participating on all three of Baraboo’s qualifying relays, where he was joined by Riesterer in the 400 freestyle foursome.
The pair will play a huge role in helping overcome the loss of Laux, as well as fellow graduated state qualifiers Mitchell Hamm and Isaac Brewster.
“A lot and give them their own opportunities to grow too; they’ve definitely got some great goals for the season,” Lemke said of how much he’ll rely on the duo. “Seth definitely wants to do well in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and Nic has been our distance guy and he’s come in ready this season. He’s coming in really well conditioned, in good shape and ready to have a good season in the 500 and 200.”
The pair of seniors aren’t the only state returnees for the T-Birds this winter as Baraboo also welcomes back Ryan Reuter. The lanky sophomore turned in a sterling debut season last year as a member of both the T-Birds’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams which placed 11th and 16th, respectively, at state.
Lemke expects Reuter to thrive in the backstroke and individual medley, and he’s also developed his breaststroke more. And like Riesterer, he’s been in midseason form since the year began, much to the T-Birds benefit.
“We look forward to having some great things from him this year. He came in ready to go, put the work in during the offseason with the club and ready to come in, in good shape, and right ready to go right off the bat,” he said.
Along with the top trio, Baraboo will also look for junior Connor Kleist to break out after a successful sophomore campaign. An experienced freestyler, Lemke said Kleist also excels in the butterfly and is “definitely going to help us on the relays.”
“He’s a filler guy who has jumped in for us and filled that void pretty well,” Lemke added.
Behind the four returnees, a trio of freshmen have impressed Lemke early on this season. Twins Sergey and Vadzim Kandrykinsi, as well as Logan Bradley, have made a splash so far this year in the opening three meets.
Logan Bradley, the younger brother of Taylor and Emily Bradley, the former a state qualifier, is no stranger to the water. Neither are the Kandrykinski twins.
“They’re definitely coming in with experience; ready to swim, and ready to race and help the team wherever they can. They’re trying to find their own spot where they belong and what they can do,” Lemke said.
Fellow newcomers for the T-Birds include juniors Ben Burgess and Ignas Dauksys, who Lemke has lauded for their work ethic so far despite no prior experience. While the rest of team is comprised of junior Will Tobin; sophomores Jake Orkfritz, Oliver Ederer, Jacob Gaffney and Sergio Angel; and freshmen Jacob Balfanz, Jacob Greenwood, Keinan Jones, Collin Birrenkott and Will Olson.
While a good chunk of the team is out for the first time, Lemke said a lot of team entered the year already in strong shape after a hard cross country season this fall. And while that hasn’t created a ton of success right off the bat — Baraboo finished fifth at the season-opening Badger West Conference relays before dropping their dual opener to Oregon and finishing in third place at the Wisconsin Rapids Raider Invite last Saturday — Lemke knows the group’s experience is invaluable.
“The experience they’re going to get as a freshman, and being throw in right away, not just sitting on the bench but actually competing,” he said. “To have that experience, so when they get to that sophomore, junior and senior seasons, is going to be far exceeding what their experience is even in other sports.”
With three-quarters of their state-bound 400 freestyle relay back, Lemke said that, as well as the 200 freestyle relay, are going to be key for the group. The issue will be trying maneuver where to put certain swimmers due to the 2 individual-2 relay/1 individual-3 relay rule.
Helping alleviate that down the road is an early focus on broadening stroke work.
“Especially those freshmen, get them to develop those other strokes like butterfly and breaststroke. If you can get fliers and breaststrokers, you’re going to dominate and that’s key,” Lemke said.
The learning curve will be steep for the T-Birds in what should be an ultra-competitive Badger West; however, learning is exactly what the veteran head coach is focused on.
“We look at every dual meet one at a time; what can we grow, what can we learn and move onto the next one,” he said.
Baraboo returns to action this weekend when it heads to the Fort Atkinson Invite on Saturday.
