How area swimmers, coaches successfully walk 'terrifying' taper tightrope

Like any other sport, high school swimmers want to be peaking and hitting their best times at the end of the season.

Seeing all of the arduous yards swam throughout the season pay off with personal bests, on the WIAA sectional stage with a trip to the state championships on the line, is what every swimmer dreams of.

Making those dreams a reality isn’t as easy as they appear. After logging endless hours in the pool throughout the first three-quarters of the regular season, sectional-bound swimmers began to taper down their yardage, focus more on the intricate details of a race and conserve energy to use for that one chance at punching their ticket to state on Nov. 5.

Tapering truly is an art, and one that doesn’t always go to plan which makes it so crucial for coaches and swimmers alike to try and get every detail perfect.

“The short answer is it’s terrifying,” McFarland coach Jess Garvey said with a chuckle while discussing the frightening hit-or-miss nature of tapering.

“You always just hope you’re making the right decisions for your athletes.”

Baraboo coach Heather Frank said: “It’s not, ‘OK, we’ll throw it up and everybody is going to do it the same way.’

“It’s very much body type. Like how much yardage we actually got in, where are they at with their times, are they still getting faster. There’s just so many variables that go into it.”

The biggest of those variables happens in the pool with coaches crafting the perfect blend of workouts for their swimmers. While the aim of tapering is to trim back on yardage swam, the cut down comes in the weeks leading up to sectionals, the year’s second most important meet.

It means maximizing those yards during and leading up to tapering come at a premium.

The Spartans make the most of their time in the pool leading up to sectionals swimming what they call “brokens” or “efforts,” senior Sofia Alf said.

“We simulate what it’s like to swim at those big meets and in those big races,” she said. “When you do brokens you just want to swim as fast as you possibly can to get that time you want to hear during practice.”

Baraboo does something similar with Frank putting the team through Ultra Short-Distance Race Paced Training (USRPT) sets. She said the team typically does a “very short 800-yard warmup and then it’s like ‘OK, we’re going to do fast work,’” in order to simulate what it’s like on race day.

“We’re preparing, so you mentally have to be there. When you’re back behind those blocks, you should be getting that heartrate up, and when you step up on those blocks your heartrate is ready to go,” said Frank, who is in her first year coaching Baraboo and 14th overall. “So we do a lot of talking about, ‘Hey, we’re preparing you for your race, right now. This is what we’re doing.’”

Verona coach Bill Wuerger, now in his 19th season leading the Wildcats, has a number of ways he helps to maximize taper workouts. He said he and his staff will put their group through a longer warmup and a longer cool down “so hopefully they’re feeling loose and pretty good at the beginning of the workout and when they’re done.”

The Wildcats also work on a lot of breath control with shorter yardage in order to increase their heart rate. Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch has her method down after she qualified individually for the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 individual medley, and as part of the Wildcats' 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

“It’s more about the weeks leading up to taper; I need to make sure I’m really dialing in with things like giving 100% in practice so I do maintain that aerobic fitness level,” she said. “Toward the end of taper I can go down to the shorter workouts, I just need to make sure that the work was done before I do that.”

Tips, tricks and fine-tuning

When tapering officially commences, the focus becomes more centered around all of the intricate pieces of each individual race. How most sports can be a game of inches, swimming can come down to tenths and hundredths of a second.

That’s why perfecting, or at least trying to become as perfect as possible, all of those intricacies — starts and breakouts, streamlining, turns and finishes and exchanges for relays — is paramount during tapering.

How much priority each person puts into all of those aspects varies however. For Baraboo’s Anna Balfanz, the senior sprinter has zeroed in on her underwater kicks out of her turns over the years.

“They’re not my fastest,” the South Dakota commit and reigning Division 2 state bronze medalist in the 50-yard freestyle. “I feel I can get off the wall pretty fast but then it’s the actual underwaters to get into swimming. It’s that in-between that’s the harder part for me.”

The turn, especially in the 50 freestyle, is huge and in longer events it can be a place where swimmers gain the most ground after a poor start.

“We go through starts, we make sure we’re doing so many dolphin kicks off of our turns and we’re streamlining,” she said. “We take a lot of time to focus on that, so between those days we can then focus on racing because they should come naturally.”

Added Frank: “When everyone is not far apart, it’s a touch, it’s a turn, it’s a start; it’s all those little things and if you don’t do them just right, it could be the difference between first and 10th, depending on which event you’re in.”

Some swimmers try to give their taper an added hurdle by wearing tights during their final workouts. The tights help create drag and resistance to give swimmers more difficulties doing their limited yardage.

Beaver Dam senior Tess Jaeckel is among those swimmers to give themselves an added road block, but knows it’s not for everyone.

“It just depends on who the swimmer is and if they want to do it or not,” she said. “The people that do drag, I could see it still being an intense workout and still trying to get that fatigue, but people who may not do drag it may be hard for them because it’s such little time swimming.”

Swimmers will also typically avoid shaving their legs up until the night before taper thanks to the theory that every little fiber helps create resistance as well. Alf admitted she shaves her legs for the yearly McFarland Homecoming dance, but after that the razor gets tucked away in her bathroom drawer.

But for as much work as swimmers can do in the pool to perfect their strokes during taper season, the work, or lack thereof, done outside of the pool is equally important. With the primary emphasis on conserving energy, any swimmer can torpedo their taper with any number of activities.

Improper eating and not getting enough sleep are other major contributing factors.

“We want to hang out with our friends, be part of our social group and have a good social life," Verona senior Amanda Beggs said. "But at the same time, you want to get good sleep because you have your taper and want to swim well at your last meet.”

Mental outweighs physical preparation

Coaches do their part to help swimmers out of the pool, namely in mental preparation during taper.

One of the most popular ways to help their swimmers get in the right frame of mind for racing is through visualization. Sauk Prairie coach Todd Wuerger has implemented the strategy plenty during his 20-year career, where he will have the Eagles go through a mental rehearsal of one of their races in a quiet, dimly lit room.

“I get them to relax and then literally mentally rehearse that race down to the detail, and sometimes they actually fall asleep during that process, but as I was told when I was exposed to this in college, even if you’re sleeping, you’re still self-consciously listening to what’s going on,” Wuerger said.

Other coaches like Garvey, and Bill Wuerger, Todd’s brother, also put their teams through visualization exercises. On top of that, Garvey said she will have the Spartans watch body relaxation videos “to work on breathing and relaxing their bodies.”

It’s a technique that draws mixed reviews. Balfanz said that trying to visualize what she’s going to do in a race has been difficult, and she rather just talks to herself mentally.

“I’m up on the blocks (and) I’m like, ‘I know how to do this. I’ve done this however many times before,’” she said. “That’s more what I’m thinking of, rather than the actual specifics of it because then I just freak myself out too much, that something’s going to go wrong or I’m not going to do it.”

Said Beggs: “I feel like I have better races and swim faster when I tune everything out, because I’m the kind of person that stresses myself out. I analyze everything and can get in my head a lot, so I don’t think it goes as well when all of that happens."

On top of her relaxation videos, Garvey does a similarly straight forward approach with the Spartans. A former McFarland swimmer herself, who missed qualifying for the 2007 Division 2 state meet by 0.01 seconds in the 50 free, Garvey isn’t afraid of discussing what’s needed to be done to make state.

“We spend a lot of time talking about, ‘What was the cutoff time from last year? How many seniors left last year? What’s a realistic cutoff time and what do you need to do to get there?’” she said.

It also means that athletes not fully tapered out can have some discouraging swims at their respective conference meets. It makes seeing lackluster times in comparison to fully tapered out swimmers tough to swallow.

“You’ll be upset because you’re like, ‘I started tapering, I should be swimming faster,’” Beggs said. “It’s definitely hard to remember but you haven’t had your full taper yet and I feel like you can’t swim as fast without having the full process of tapering.”

And the consensus among swimmers and coaches is that on potentially the final day of the season, it’s the mental side of things that will win out. Having put their bodies through the ringer of difficult workout after difficult workout through the opening two-plus months of the season, there’s no question that swimmers are physically ready to swim their fastest.

It’s just whether or not their minds will let them do so.

“The easiest way we can screw up our races even if our body is perfectly fine, in shape and taper worked out perfectly, is by getting in our own heads,” Gnewuch said. "We can be our own worst enemy.”

Jaeckel said: “Most of the time that part doesn’t come until the day of the meet for me because I just go to practice and swim. It doesn’t really all hit me until the day of the meet.”

That’s what makes things so rewarding when a taper comes full circle. Whether that results in a personal best time or a trip to the state meet, seeing that preparation pay off is fulfilling.

“It’s everything,” Garvey said. “It’s really cool to see a lot of that growth, both mentally and physically in the water, and that’s the time I get emotional. I’m not a big crier, but that’s the stuff that gets me, when you can see that success at the end of the season.

“Even if it’s more that the individual didn’t have as good of a race, but a relay gets on the podium that didn’t expect to. You can see that success as a team and that’s everything you work the whole season for.”