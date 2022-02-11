How Baraboo boys swimming has stayed afloat amid stormy seas to peak at right time

As the old adage goes, “Practice makes perfect.”

In the world of swimming, as much as you practice something, it may not be perfect every time, but that still doesn’t diminish the importance of honing your craft. Countless hours in the pool truly add up over time and mean the most when the end of the season hits its final apex.

That hasn’t been the easiest task for the Baraboo high school boys swim team this winter, however.

The T-Birds have been subject to an ever-fluid lineup with multiple swimmers out week after week due to a myriad of reasons, including COVID-19.

While it’s made it difficult for coach Chris Lemke to field a consistent lineup, Baraboo has stayed positive throughout. Now finally fully healthy, the T-Birds are looking to turn that optimistic morale into a strong showing at their host WIAA Division 2 sectional meet on Saturday.

“Every day is a building block, and if you miss a day, that’s one block they’re not putting into their engines,” Lemke said. “It was a little difficult as far as you feel like you’re getting going with one of them and that one falls back and needs to catch up with everyone else; it’s just this constant ebb and flow throughout the season trying to keep everyone together and making sure we’re not killing them the first day back at practice.

“That was the biggest challenge, but their attitudes were always great.”

“Having the team finally all together and all healthy, going into our last couple weeks of the season, is great to see,” senior Nic Riesterer added.

Helping keep those outlooks on the up-and-up were senior Seth Hittman and sophomore Ryan Reuter. The pair of state returnees — Hittman was part of all three of the T-Birds’ relays last winter while Reuter joined him on the 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relays — didn’t miss any practice this season.

For Lemke, having those two as pillars in the pool was massive for a rather youthful T-Birds team featuring nine first-time swimmers.

“To have that consistency of having them here, keeping that morale is a lot credit to their part,” he said.

“To keep the consistency of how we flow and how practice moves, if you lose practice for two weeks and say ‘Where am I at?’ Those guys were really able to step in and keep those guys coming back motivated, get back in the groove and move along.”

Reuter added: “The whole team is together and we all just hype each other up.”

Individual accolades within reach

It’s definitely helped put the pair in a good spot to try qualify for the state meet as individuals for the first time in their careers. Reuter enters with the best seed of any of the T-Birds as he enters third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 11.08 seconds and fourth in the 100 backstroke (:56.83).

While having a state trip under his belt is invaluable for Reuter, according to Lemke it’s the lanky sophomore’s improvements out of the pool that can help propel him even further on Saturday. Lemke noted the determined focus that Reuter has shown all season long in managing his expectations, which are heightened thanks to lots of time spent in the weight room.

“He came in as a freshman and a lot of these freshman guys come in with very little background in strength training. Just that land endurance, to have that, it translates to the water,” said Lemke, who added that Reuter has focused on his kicking as well. “From what I’ve seen last year to this year, it’s a big, big improvement.”

Hittman should have equally as good a chance in his two events as well. The senior speedster is seeded fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.24 seconds and is 10th in the 50 freestyle (:23.97) with a spot in the top-four just a second away. While that may seem like a lot in swimming, both events, especially the 50 free, can be coin flips with a poor start or turn sinking any race.

It’s why Hittman has put a priority on both all season long according to Lemke.

“He’s worked really hard on his starts and he’s a very strong kid with a lot of power. To get him to use all of that off the blocks and off the turn, that’s where he’s put a lot of effort in,” Lemke said. “He’s pushed the weight where he needed to, to have that explosive power, and it’s translating in the water for him.”

Hittman is well aware of how much time he’s put into the pool as well.

“Being here a lot, we’re never getting a break and we’re always at the point where we’re exhausted, so we never truly get a true idea of how we can perform until we’re in the rested state we’re going to be in this weekend,” he said.

Continuity creating chances

That goes for the relay events as well, with the T-Birds eying state spots in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The foursome of Reuter, Riesterer, Hittman and junior Connor Kleist comprise both relays which are seeded sixth (1:38.42) and fifth (3:39.11), respectively, and until recently hadn’t been together.

That’s not to say there isn’t any familiarity as the trio of Riesterer, Reuter and Hittman were part of last year’s 400 free relay that placed 16th at state with a time of 3:29.47. It’s that continuity the group hopes can propel them back to the Waukesha South Natatorium.

“To have that continuity again, that confidence and to be there for one another, those guys thrive off each other and build off each other’s energy,” Lemke said.

In his mind, Riesterer will play a big factor, not just physically but mentally.

The veteran head coach lauded the senior’s conscious choice to help improve the team’s chances by switching his individual events from the 200 and 500 freestyles to the 100 and 200 freestyles after missing three weeks this season.

“To be able to come in there with that calmness, and his ability to manage the relay, he’s probably the strength on those,” Lemke said.

Along with Reuter, Hittman and the pair of relays, Kleist (1:03.16) and freshman Logan Bradley (1:03.18) are seeded 9th and 10th, respectively, in the 100 butterfly, and Riesterer is 14th in the 100 free (:56.33). While he may have a lot to overcome individually, Riesterer knows how special it would be to get back to state, especially given how much the T-Birds have been through this season.

“Through hardships, COVID and vacations, whatever we had to deal with really, it would make it very sweet,” he said.

The formula to do so is simple for Hittman.

“We don’t really know how it’s going to go this weekend, so it comes down to believing in the process, trusting the process, putting everything we have in the pool and giving it our all,” he said.

