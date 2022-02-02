How Baraboo's Natalie Gneiser found her next swimming family at St. Cloud State

There’s plenty of support back-and-forth between the Baraboo High School boys and girls swim teams that there’s a true swimming family for the Thunderbirds.

It’s one of the top things that Natalie Gneiser gravitated towards when find the next home for her collegiate swimming career.

The T-Birds senior got it and much more at St. Cloud (Minn.) State where Gneiser will spend her next four years after signing her National Letter of Intent to swim with the Huskies on Wednesday in a ceremony at Baraboo High School.

“It’s really special,” she said of seeing her childhood dream become a reality. “I already know some girls that are going there, so from what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, it’s a big family and I really want to be a part of that. Baraboo is such a big family with the guys and girls teams, they’re so supportive and to find that again, I’m very thankful.”

“I felt a lot closer to their team than I did to some of the other teams I talked to, and their coach is super nice and genuine. It just felt like home.”

Gneiser, who will receive a partial academic and partial athletic scholarship, brings a sterling resume with her to St. Cloud State, which has been one of the top programs in the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference the last number of years. The Huskies have won three of the last five NSIC Championships, finishing runners-up in the other two seasons.

Gneiser definitely won’t be lacking in any competitive spirit that’s for sure. As the eldest of three siblings, Gneiser said she “just wants to be good at everything.”

It’s a drive that started in her early youth swimming days with the Baraboo Area Makos and later the Baraboo Riptide and Badger Aquatic Club before her days as a T-Bird. That pursuit of greatness stretched farther than just the 25-yard pool however.

Along with her athletic successes, Gneiser currently has a 3.8 GPA and is a member of Baraboo’s Thunderbird Leadership Council. According to Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp, the club is for student-athletes, primarily juniors and seniors, who are identified for their leadership capabilities.

“She has the total package and that’s what separates a good athlete from a great athlete, I think, when you go to the next level,” Baraboo coach Chris Lemke said. “She just exemplifies that wherever she’s at; she’s a T-Bird swimmer through and through, but she’s a community member and has been part of the swim community forever.”

As impressive as she was out of the pool however, Gneiser accomplished plenty while in the water. The 10-time WIAA Division 2 state qualifier reached the podium four times in her four-year career while thriving in all four strokes.

Lemke put it to his advantage and knows the Huskies will be able to utilize as well.

“They’re going to have an athlete they’re going to be able to plug and play, and that’s what we’ve always seen her as the last four years,” he said. “We were always able to put her in, no matter what event, if we have a hole on the team or they have a great swimmer, we were able to put her there. They’re going to be able to do the same thing and for a coach to have that ability and say ‘I’ve got a multi-tool here,’ that’s awesome.”

While she truly excelled at the individual medley and the breaststroke, Lemke admitted it prevented him and his staff from getting to fully unleash Gneiser in the 200-yard freestyle. She should get that chance and the opportunity to specialize in a more specific stroke at St. Cloud State.

Gneiser said she’s excited about the prospects of focusing and growing in one specific stroke as it will give her another opportunity to try something new. Always one to branch out, Gneiser returned to dance, specifically ballet, this winter and has added another skill to her repertoire as the T-Birds boys manager.

Seeing it as a chance to help the team and in part coach with assistant Brian Schwarz on paternity leave, Gneiser fit right in as the T-Birds self-proclaimed “swim mom,” and been a welcome addition for Lemke.

“Her ability and knowledge go hand-in-hand, and someday I hope she goes into coaching because she has that ability,” he said. “She can see things, take care of people, is able to help people and I saw her work with some of the boys earlier in the season. Her interaction was from the heart; she cared and she really wants to impart what she knows to others.

“The guys are all so nice and have a different kind of spirit when it comes to swimming, especially at meets; they’re just a lot of fun and do a lot more random things than the girls team, so it’s just really fun,” Gneiser added.

As impressive as her swimming knowledge and diverse skill set is, Gneiser’s greatest trait may be her coachability. Lemke described Gneiser as “nervous and anxious” her freshman year, but wanting to do great.

“Drinking from the firehose kind of,” he added.

She certainly soaked up as much as she could during her four years under Lemke’s tutelage, and coupled with her big meet experience, gives her a great base heading to the Huskies. It’s an opportunity Gneiser is wants to definitely make the most of.

“I’ve dreamed about it literally since I started swimming because I’ve seen older girls swim at college from high school and I thought high school was a big jump, but now I know college will be an even bigger jump,” she said. “Just to compete at the next level is amazing to me, to have the opportunity to do that.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.