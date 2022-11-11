How Sauk Prairie's Kaylee Oleson turned uncertainty into a second straight state swim appearance

WAUKESHA — Coming off a WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance as a freshman last season, it looked like the sky was the limit for Kaylee Oleson.

Just before the start of this season it was anything but for the Sauk Prairie sophomore. Sustaining a back injury last season, Oleson re-aggravated the injury after taking the winter off during the summer club season and just two weeks before the start of this season couldn’t walk.

“Bottom line is we didn’t even know if she was going to swim this year,” Sauk Prairie coach Todd Wuerger said.

Oleson turned all that uncertainty into a familiar end to her season, hitting the water at the Waukeseha South Natatorium on Friday night for the second straight year.

“It’s super cool. I’m just so happy to be here,” Oleson said.

Oleson finished 11th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.81 seconds, dropping a half-second off her seed time.

Finishing five spots off the podium is the best individual finish Oleson after she took 13th in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly last fall. Along with her individual finish, Oleson was part of the Eagles’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Teaming alongside Savannah Acker, Carly Coy and Riley Talmage, the foursome took seventh in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:40.39. The trio of Acker, Talmage, and Oleson later teamed with Ava Flanagan to take eighth in the 400 free relay, dropping three seconds off their seed time for a 3:41.78.

“Without her, I’m not so sure we would have had two relays,” Wuerger said.

It’s a remarkable feat and one that didn’t look at all possible when the season began. According to Wuerger, Oleson didn’t practice with the Eagles the first two days of the season because she was not medically cleared by her doctor.

When she was finally given the go-ahead, the real work began for both parties.

“It was all about we will adapt this based on what you can do. It was just a mutual thing throughout the season like ‘Are you ready for this? Are you ready for that?’” Wuerger said.

Oleson added: “This season I feel like had a lot less pressure because I was like ‘Well, nothing’s really guaranteed,’ so getting here I was just happy to be here; just enjoyed the moment and I had a really fun season.”

Despite coming away medal-less, just making state gives Oleson plenty of confidence looking ahead to her final two seasons.

“I’m hoping I’ll be back normal more, but I’m just excited that I was able to do what I did last year, while still coming back from injury,” she said.

T-Birds’ Stute adds to medal count

Like Oleson, Baraboo’s Kenzie Stute made a return trip to the state meet and came away with more improvements off last year’s debut.

Following a fifth-place finish in last year’s 100 breaststroke, the T-Birds junior moved up one spot into fourth with a time of 1:06.61, adding a pair of relay podium finishes along the way. Stute also moved up three spots from last season in the 200 IM, placing eighth in a time of 2:12.53.

“I was so happy. Last year when we were staging for the breaststroke podium, Zoey Rank who got fourth place last year, we were talking about the seniors who got first, second and third. She was like ‘That’s going to be us next year,’” Stute said.

“We both moved up the podium. It’s a personal best and a better medal, so I couldn’t be happier.”

It was a solid improvement for Stute after she missed the podium in the 200 IM after entering seeded sixth. The race piggybacked off the T-Birds’ runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay in which Stute swam the breaststroke leg alongside Anna Balfanz, Bailey Sersland and Isabella Stout to take silver behind Madison Edgewood with a time of 1:48.20.

After swimming her best time on the year in the event, Baraboo coach Heather Frank noted how she and assistant coach Jill Diehl saw Stute was fatigued heading into her opening individual race.

“The thing was, is that it wasn’t her best race in the world, but she improved,” Frank said. “She closed the race and eventhough she kind of struggled with her breaststroke turn, that 50 free was the best it’s been all year.”

It helped set the stage for her podium finish in the 100 breast, and a sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay as Stute anchored the final event with Banfanz, Stout and Rachel Laux to take sixth (3:38.21).

Stute, who came away with a pair of medals last year to bring her career total to five so far, hopes it sets the table for next fall.

“It feels good and you just have to keep stacking. It’s definitely a good motivator,” she said.