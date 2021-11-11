How the Sauk Prairie girls swim team stayed even keel on road back to Div. 2 state championships

Miller attributes that team success to the collective drops the team had.

“Personally, some of the times on Saturday, I didn’t meet what my expectations were and I was upset,” she said. “But then I would go behind the lanes of my teammates and just scream at the top of my lungs cheering for them, and just watching them exceed to where they want to be and cheering for them, it made me feel better. It really got the energy up there to be ready for your next race.”

There should be cause for plenty more cheers on Friday night as the Eagles should be pushing for the podium in a litany of events. Acker is seeded in the top-five in both of her individual events — the 200-yard individual medley (third) and 100 backstroke (fifth) — meanwhile four more individuals are seeded in the top-12 and are very capable of moving up.

Junior Riley Talmage enters seeded seventh in the 500 freestyle, while Miller is 11th in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, and freshman Kaylee Oleson is 12th in the 100 butterfly and 13th in the 200 freestyle.