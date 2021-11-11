How the Sauk Prairie girls swim team stayed even keel on road back to Div. 2 state championships

PRAIRIE DU SAC — To say the 2021 season has been anything but a rollercoaster for the Sauk Prairie prep girls swim team would be a lie.
The Eagles have had their fair share of lows, like swimming on a brisk 49-degree day with no heater at the outdoor pool at Grand Avenue Elementary School while awaiting the opening of their unbelievable new eight-lane pool.
Factor in the daily grind of the season, and some trips to neighboring Lodi for practice due to inclement weather or the heater remaining broken, and there were plenty of burdens to bear for Sauk Prairie. It would be conceivable that those struggles may dampen a team’s spirits.
“It’s really kept us on our toes,” senior Kassandra Miller said of the season’s fluid situation.
“It’s definitely tested our mental state; just how tough you can be,” sophomore Savannah Acker added.
The Eagles certainly proved they were up to the task behind a fun, competitive group that saw as the lows turned to highs, starting with the pool’s opening on Oct. 13, and most recently a stellar performance at the WIAA Division 2 DeForest sectional.
It has the Eagles soaring into Friday’s Div. 2 state championships with another deep contingent — 10 individual qualifiers and all three relays — headed to the Waukesha South Natatorium.
“This is awesome,” Sauk Prairie coach Melani Guentherman. “These girls are a fantastic group; they’ve worked so hard and just seeing them reap the benefits of all their hard work, and sticking to the grind.”
That grind spent the first two-plus months of the season outdoors as the Eagles practiced at the Grand Avenue Elementary School pool for nine weeks. Senior Ashley Pape admitted that with as big a team as the Eagles are this fall, they were crammed into the outdoor pool’s six lanes; however, it gave the group plenty of time to bond, something that didn’t happen last year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sauk Prairie split its practices up into two groups last fall, making this year’s quality time even more special.
“We definitely got to spend a lot of time up close and personal with each other,” senior Ashley Pape said. “And going straight from school to the outdoor pool, back in the swing of things, it was definitely a challenge, but to have a giant support system was so helpful.
“I feel like this year we’re definitely closer than we have been in past years.”
Through it all, Guentherman said the group was still able to have fun, helping alleviate some of the hoops the Eagles had to jump through. The team was also able to make things as normal as possible, incorporating outdoor spaghetti dinners on the nights before meets into the fold.
Roaring postseason return
They weren’t the only bit of “normal” the team got to add back into their routine this fall, namely competing in the postseason. Sauk Prairie opted out of last fall’s sectionals and rather decided to end the year at a quadrangular meet alongside Baraboo, which also opted out of the postseason, Portage and River Valley/Richland Center.
Having something as tangible as state to look forward to was very beneficial in Pape’s mind.
“State is always a super motivational thing for us, and to be able to know from the beginning of the season ‘We are going to go to state this year. That is our end of the season meet,’ that was super motivational for everyone on the team,” she said.
“We all worked hard last year, but also being as a team this year helped us work, and pushed us, harder, especially knowing we had an end goal,” Miller added. “I feel like everyone was able to push each other and help each other through the struggles, together, and that helped us prepare for the end meet.”
It certainly showed in DeForest.
Every Sauk Prairie competitor and relay bettered their seed time, including nine cutting off four or more seconds. Guentherman had an inkling the Eagles would cut time, but even she admitted the group’s performance surprised her.
Miller attributes that team success to the collective drops the team had.
“Personally, some of the times on Saturday, I didn’t meet what my expectations were and I was upset,” she said. “But then I would go behind the lanes of my teammates and just scream at the top of my lungs cheering for them, and just watching them exceed to where they want to be and cheering for them, it made me feel better. It really got the energy up there to be ready for your next race.”
There should be cause for plenty more cheers on Friday night as the Eagles should be pushing for the podium in a litany of events. Acker is seeded in the top-five in both of her individual events — the 200-yard individual medley (third) and 100 backstroke (fifth) — meanwhile four more individuals are seeded in the top-12 and are very capable of moving up.
Junior Riley Talmage enters seeded seventh in the 500 freestyle, while Miller is 11th in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, and freshman Kaylee Oleson is 12th in the 100 butterfly and 13th in the 200 freestyle.
As for Sauk Prairie’s three relays, the team of Miller, Acker, Pape and Oleson boast the team’s best seeding in the 200 freestyle relay as they enter fifth. The foursome set a new Sauk Prairie school record, breaking the old record dating back to 2002 with a mark of 1 minute, 39.62 seconds.
“To be able to break it this year was so exciting for our senior year, and to share it with Savannah and Kaylee Oleson, that’s just so exciting,” said Pape, who came up just short of breaking that same mark alongside Miller when the pair swam at the state meet as sophomores.
Returnees helping settle state nerves
That prior experience should come in handy as well with junior Riley Talmage (200 individual medley) the only other swimmer with prior state experience. The rest of Sauk Prairie’s qualifiers — Acker, Oleson and seniors Trinity Doerre (200 medley relay) and Emily VandeHey (500 freestyle) — meanwhile will be making their state debuts.
Acker and Guentherman both recognize how imperative that trio’s prior experience can befor the whole group.
“I think it’s great and the ones we have coming back are all really strong leaders,” Guentherman said. “They all have their own of leading, but they’ll do a great job helping calm the nerves of the other girls, and that’s the key; relax and enjoy the day.”
“They’ve been so supportive, so kind and they just take you in and become a family. I love them,” Acker added.
It’s that support that could propel Sauk Prairie to another strong team finish Friday night. The Eagles, who won the Div. 2 state championship in 2002, are no stranger to towards the top of the team leaderboard.
Sauk Prairie has finished inside the top-five eight times since 2002, including a fifth-place team finish in 2010. According to Guentherman, the Eagles enter seeded sixth according to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, which aligns with the team’s goal of finishing inside the top-10.
“I like the mental aspect of it and the ‘Move up’ mentality,” she said of trying to improve on their seeding.
As for the Eagles themselves, Miller said they’re hoping to get all three of their relays onto the podium, as well as all 10 individuals. As ambitious as the group is, the team is more concerned with just having a good time.
“There’s no pressure with this meet, at all, and there wasn’t really any with sectionals (either). It was kind of like ‘Yeah, you should really try to make state,’ but it was more just to have fun and state is all about having fun,” Miller said.
“It’s all about fun and just showing what we can do after all the work we put into these last 14 weeks.”
“Mel and Todd (Wuerger) always say that with state, there’s no pressure,” added Pape, who will compete in the 100 freestyle individually.
“It’s just a fun meet and the only people putting pressure on us at this point is us. It’s about individual success and feeling accomplished with what we’ve come up with and worked for all season.”
